Camille's

Come and indulge in one of our gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches, panini, or flatbread pizza for a quick lunch, or enjoy a freshly made smoothie for a mid afternoon break.
Want something special for dinner? Come in and try our gourmet flat bread pizza with a side salad and your favorite bottle of root beer or cream soda.

4001 W 41st St

Popular Items

Turkey Habanero Panini$10.50
Focaccia bread, turkey breast, cheddar, roasted red peppers, red onions, and mango-habanero dressing
Blueberries Cozumel$4.99
Blueberries, peaches & honey
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.75
Everyone loves fresh-baked cookies.
Quesadilla Wrap$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Macadamia Nut Cookie$1.75
Everyone loves fresh-baked cookies.
Create Your Own Panini$10.50
Create your own panini! Served on a focaccia bread, pick 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.
Bangkok Thai Wrap$8.99
Spinach tortilla, grilled chicken breast, provolone, romaine, carrots, chow mein noodles, water chestnuts, sesame Oriental dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Lemonade & Straw Lemonade$2.50
Bottled Drinks$1.99
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.75
Everyone loves fresh-baked cookies.
Location

Sioux Falls SD

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
