Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
No reviews yet
775 N Philips Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
NA Beverage
24 oz Fountain Pop
Kids Pop
Aquafina
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Liquid Ice Energy
Milk
Redbull
Rockstar
Sugar Free Redbull
Q Tonic
Q Grapefruit Seltzer
Q Ginger Beer
1919 Rootbeer
16oz Canned Soda
Gatorade
Starters and Apps
Garlic Cheese Curds
1\2 lb. Of Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds. Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Fried Pickles (8)
(8) pickle spears with ranch for dipping
Pickle Fries
Smothered Pretza Bites
Bite sized soft pretzels smothered with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni and baked by the fire!
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
Smothered French Fries
Steak fries smothered with stadium cheese, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and bacon, baked by the fire
Chicken Strips (3) with Fries App
3 Chicken strips served with a side of fries and choice of dipping sauce
Wood Fired Italian Nachos
Homemade wonton chips smothered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, drizzled with pizza sauce and baked by the fire!!
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Homemade wonton chips drizzled with Ranch, smothered with grilled chicken tossed in franks hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles and baked by the fire
Thai Chicken Nachos
Homemade wanton chips drizzled with Asian Sweet Chili sauce, topped with a hint of mozzarella, grilled chicken, green peppers, carrots, celery, fresh cut jalapeños, baked by the fire and topped with triple-colored cabbage
Fried Mushrooms
a sharable portion of fried button mushrooms served with ranch for dipping
Side Fries
served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Wings (8)
8 plump, juicy wings tossed in your choice of sauce and baked by the fire. Served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.
Boneless Chicken Wings (16)
16 boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Asian Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, and baked by the fire. Served with Carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Side Salad
Baked Potato
Baked Potato served butter and sour cream Get it loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon
8" Thin & Crispy
8" Cheese THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
8" Pepperoni THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
8" Sausage THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage
8" Canadian Bacon THIN
8" Hamburger THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger
8" Hawaiian THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
8" Margherita THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves
8" Veggie Lovers THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms
8" Meatlovers THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
8" Philly Cheesesteak THIN
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
8" Jalapeno Popper THIN
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
8" Buffalo Chicken THIN
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles
8" Chicken Alfredo THIN
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach
8" BBQ Chicken THIN
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese
8" Chicken Cacciatore THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
8" Greek THIN
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
8" Mediterranean THIN
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
8" Big Woody THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
8" Buffapeno THIN
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle
8" Big Meaty THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
8" Morning Woody THIN
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
8" Taco THIN
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
8" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
8" Chicken Enchilada THIN
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
8" Mac N Cheese THIN
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
8" Bullseye THIN
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce
8" Honey Badger THIN
8" Gobbler THIN
8" Flatbread
8" Cheese Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
8" Pepperoni Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
8" Sausage Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage
8" Canadian Bacon Flat
8" Hamburger Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger
8" Hawaiian Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
8" Margherita Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves
8" Veggie Lovers Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms
8" Meatlovers Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
8" Philly Cheesesteak Flat
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
8" Jalapeno Popper Flat
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
8" Buffalo Chicken Flat
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles
8" Chicken Alfredo Flat
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach
8" BBQ Chicken Flat
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese
8" Chicken Cacciatore Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
8" Greek Flat
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
8" Mediterranean Flat
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
8" Big Woody Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
8" Buffapeno Flat
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle
8" Big Meaty Flat
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
8" Morning Woody Flat
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
8" Taco Flat
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
8" Bacon Cheeseburger Flat
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
8" Chicken Enchilada Flat
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
8" Mac N Cheese Flat
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
8" Bullseye Flat
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce
8" Honey Badger Flat
8" Gobbler Flat
8" Thick & Doughy
8" Cheese
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
8" Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
8" Sausage
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage
8" Canadian Bacon
8" Hamburger
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger
8" Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
8" Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves
8" Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms
8" Meatlovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
8" Philly Cheesesteak
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
8" Jalapeno Popper
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
8" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles
8" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach
8" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese
8" Chicken Cacciatore
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
8" Greek
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
8" Mediterranean
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
8" Big Woody
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
8" Buffapeno
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle
8" Big Meaty
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
8" Morning Woody
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
8" Taco
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
8" Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
8" Chicken Enchilada
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
8" Mac N Cheese
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
8" Bullseye
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce
8" Honey Badger
8" Gobbler
12" Thin & Crispy
12" Cheese THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
12" Pepperoni THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
12" Sausage THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage
12" Canadian Bacon THIN
12" Hamburger THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger
12" Hawaiian THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
12" Margherita THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves
12" Veggie Lovers THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms
12" Meatlovers THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
12" Philly Cheesesteak THIN
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
12" Jalapeno Popper THIN
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
12" Buffalo Chicken THIN
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles
12" Chicken Alfredo THIN
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach
12" BBQ Chicken THIN
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese
12" Chicken Cacciatore THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
12" Greek THIN
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
12" Mediterranean THIN
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
12" Big Woody THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
12" Buffapeno THIN
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle
12" Big Meaty THIN
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
12" Morning Woody THIN
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
12" Taco THIN
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
12" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
12" Chicken Enchilada THIN
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
12" Mac N Cheese THIN
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
12" Bullseye THIN
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce
12" Honey Badger THIN
12" Gobbler THIN
12" Thick & Doughy
12" Cheese
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
12" Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
12" Sausage
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage
12" Canadian Bacon
12" Hamburger
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger
12" Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
12" Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves
12" Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms
12" Meatlovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
12" Philly Cheesesteak
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
12" Jalapeno Popper
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
12" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles
12" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese
12" Chicken Cacciatore
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
12" Greek
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
12" Mediterranean
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
12" Big Woody
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
12" Buffapeno
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle
12" Big Meaty
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
12" Morning Woody
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
12" Taco
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
12" Chicken Enchilada
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
12' Mac N Cheese
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
12" Bullseye
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce
12" Honey Badger
12" Gobbler
14" Thin & Crispy
14" Cheese THIN
14" Pepperoni THIN
14" Sausage THIN
14" Canadian Bacon THIN
14" Hamburger THIN
14" Hawaiian THIN
14" Margherita THIN
14" Veggie Lovers THIN
14" Meatlovers THIN
14" Philly Cheesesteak THIN
14" Jalapeno Popper THIN
14" Buffalo Chicken THIN
14" Chicken Alfredo THIN
14" BBQ Chicken THIN
14" Chicken Cacciatore THIN
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN
14" Greek THIN
14' Mediterranean THIN
14" Big Woody THIN
14" Buffapeno THIN
14" Big Meaty THIN
14" Morning Woody THIN
14" Taco THIN
14" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN
14" Chicken Enchilada THIN
14" Mac N Cheese THIN
14" Bullseye THIN
14" Honey Badger THIN
14" Gobbler THIN
16" Thin & Crispy
16" Cheese THIN
16" Pepperoni THIN
16" Sausage THIN
16" Canadian Bacon THIN
16" Hamburger THIN
16" Hawaiian THIN
16" Margherita THIN
16" Veggie Lovers THIN
16" Meatlovers THIN
16" Philly Cheesesteak THIN
16" Jalapeno Popper THIN
16" Buffalo Chicken THIN
16" Chicken Alfredo THIN
16" BBQ Chicken THIN
16" Chicken Cacciatore THIN
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN
16" Greek THIN
16" Mediterranean THIN
16" Big Woody THIN
16" Buffapeno THIN
16" Big Meaty THIN
16" Morning Woody THIN
16" Taco THIN
16" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN
16" Chicken Enchilada THIN
16" Mac N Cheese THIN
16" Bullseye THIN
16" Honey Badger THIN
16" Gobbler THIN
10" Gluten Free
GF Cheese
GF Pepperoni
GF Sausage
GF Canadian Bacon
GF Hamburger
GF Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
GF Margherita
Fresh thin cut Roma tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese
GF Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
GF Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
GF Philly Cheesesteak
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Grilled Steak, Onions, Green Peppers
GF Jalapeno Popper
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Bacon
GF Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles
GF Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach
GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese
GF Chicken Cacciatore
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
GF Greek
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
GF Mediterranean
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
GF Big Woody
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
GF Buffapeno
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle
GF Big Meaty
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
GF Morning Woody
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
GF Taco
GF Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
GF Chicken Enchilada
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
GF Mac N Cheese
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
GF Bullseye
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, Pizza Sauce
GF Honey Badger
GF Gobbler
12" Cauliflower Crust
Cauliflower Cheese
Cauliflower Pepperoni
Cauliflower Sausage
Cauliflower Canadian Bacon
Cauliflower Hamburger
Cauliflower Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Cauliflower Margherita
Fresh thin cut Roma tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese
Cauliflower VeggieLovers
Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Cauliflower Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
Cauliflower Philly cheesesteak
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Grilled Steak, Onions, Green Peppers
Cauliflower Jalapeño popper
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Bacon
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Sautéed Mushrooms
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Cauliflower Chicken Cacciatore'
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions and mushrooms
Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
Cauliflower Greek
Seasoned Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cauliflower Mediterranean
Seasoned Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
Cauliflower Big Woody
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Cauliflower Buffapeno
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Pineapple, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Drizzled with Ranch
Cauliflower Big Meaty
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
Cauliflower Morning Woody
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
Cauliflower Taco
Taco Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, Hamburger, Green Chilies, Stadium Cheddar and baked by the fire. Then topped with crushed Doritos, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and a drizzle of taco sauce
Cauliflower Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
Cauliflower Chicken Enchilada
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
Cauliflower Mac N Cheese
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
Cauliflower Bullseye
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce
Cauliflower Honey Badger
Cauliflower Gobbler
Sweet Potato Crust (Vegan)
Sweet Pot Cheese
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Sweet Pot Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
Sweet Pot Sausage
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage
Sweet Pot Canadian Bacon
Sweet Pot Hamburger
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. Hamburger
Sweet Pot Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Sweet Pot Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves
Sweet Pot Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms
Sweet Pot Meatlovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
Sweet Pot Philly Cheesesteak
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
Sweet Pot Jalapeno Popper
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle
Sweet Pot Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Sweet Pot Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach
Sweet Pot BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese
Sweet Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
Sweet Pot Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
Sweet Pot Greek
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
Sweet Pot Mediterranean
Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes
Sweet Pot Big Woody
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Sweet Pot Buffapeno
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle
Sweet Pot Big Meaty
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon
Sweet Pot Morning Woody
Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese
Sweet Pot Taco
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
Sweet Pot Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
Sweet Pot Chicken Enchilada
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
Sweet Pot Mac 'N Cheese
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
Sweet Pot Bullseye
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce
Sweet Pot Honey Badger
Sweet Pot Gobbler
Burgers and Sandwiches
The Uptowner
1/2 Beef and Brisket patty, served on a toasted Pretzel Bun with a healthy smear of cream cheese mixed with jalapeños, banana peppers and shredded cheddar cheese. The burger is topped with sliced Munster and Cheddar cheese, wood fired pineapple, cherrywood smoked bacon, and drizzled with Asian Sweet Chili sauce. Served with a handful of fries, a fried pickle spear and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
American Cheeseburger
½ lb. Beef and brisket patty on a hamburger bun. Topped with American cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served with fries. Add bacon $2
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
oSeasoned sirloin grilled to perfection on a Philly bun, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, drizzled with cheese sauce and served with fries o WANT IT LOADED? Add Red and Green Peppers $2 Add Sautéed Mushrooms $2 Fully loaded (both peppers and mushrooms) $3
BLT
Hearty Cut bread toasted and layered with 4 slices of thick cherrywood smoked bacon, fresh cut beef steak tomatoes, and crisp lettuce. Served with a side of mayo. Choice of fries or potato chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tender Meal (5)
(5) chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Sliders
The Trail Boss
1\2 lb. Beef and brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand cut potato, sauteed diced onions, carrots and celery, and then smothered with cheddar and jack cheese. All piled high on a kaiser bun and served with a dunk of cookies chuckwagon gravy. Cowboy caviar (baked beans) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience.
Kids Meals
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)
(2) chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Kids Mozzarella Sticks (3)
(3) mozzarella sticks served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Kids Mac 'N Cheese
Creamy mac ‘N Cheese topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and baked by the fire. Served with fries
Kids Cheeseburger
¼ hamburger patty on a hamburger bun. Topped with American cheese, garnished with pickles, Served with fries.
Kids Hot Dog
Classic Hot Dog on a Hot Dog Bun, Served with fries
Desserts
Wood Fired S'mores
Teddy Graham Crackers, topped with chocolate chips, marshmallows and baked by the fire and melted to perfection! A light drizzle of chocolate finishes off this campfire treat!
Choc Chip Cookie
A Large gourmet Chocolate chip cookie baked to order in our wood fired oven. Topped with Whipped Cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1. Homemade locally by Prairie C Dessert Bar
Tiramisu
Authentic, rich and fluffy Tiramisu topped with cocoa powder. Homemade locally by Prairie C Dessert Bar.
Funnel Fries
A generous helping of our light and fluffy Funnel Cake Fries, dusted in powdered sugar and served with sides of chocolate syrup and strawberry preserves for dipping.
Root Beer Float
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come relax and enjoy a pizza while watching us cook in a wood fired oven. You can sit at the bar and watch your pizza being made by the fire, or you can walk around the marketplace and do some shopping while you wait!
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104