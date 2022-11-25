Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Food Trucks

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

775 N Philips Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

NA Beverage

24 oz Fountain Pop

$2.75

Kids Pop

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Liquid Ice Energy

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Redbull

$3.00

Rockstar

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Q Tonic

$2.00

Q Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.00

Q Ginger Beer

$2.00

1919 Rootbeer

$3.00

16oz Canned Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Starters and Apps

Add a shareable treat to your order!

Garlic Cheese Curds

$11.00

1\2 lb. Of Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds. Served with dipping sauce of your choice

Fried Pickles (8)

Fried Pickles (8)

$10.00

(8) pickle spears with ranch for dipping

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Smothered Pretza Bites

Bite sized soft pretzels smothered with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni and baked by the fire!

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping

Smothered French Fries

$10.00

Steak fries smothered with stadium cheese, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and bacon, baked by the fire

Chicken Strips (3) with Fries App

$9.00

3 Chicken strips served with a side of fries and choice of dipping sauce

Wood Fired Italian Nachos

$12.00

Homemade wonton chips smothered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, drizzled with pizza sauce and baked by the fire!!

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Homemade wonton chips drizzled with Ranch, smothered with grilled chicken tossed in franks hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles and baked by the fire

Thai Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Homemade wanton chips drizzled with Asian Sweet Chili sauce, topped with a hint of mozzarella, grilled chicken, green peppers, carrots, celery, fresh cut jalapeños, baked by the fire and topped with triple-colored cabbage

Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

a sharable portion of fried button mushrooms served with ranch for dipping

Side Fries

$5.00

served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Wings (8)

$14.00

8 plump, juicy wings tossed in your choice of sauce and baked by the fire. Served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.

Boneless Chicken Wings (16)

$14.00

16 boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Asian Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, and baked by the fire. Served with Carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Side Salad

$7.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato served butter and sour cream Get it loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon

8" Thin & Crispy

Our Thin & Crispy, Cracker like crust.

8" Cheese THIN

$8.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

8" Pepperoni THIN

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

8" Sausage THIN

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage

8" Canadian Bacon THIN

$9.00

8" Hamburger THIN

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger

8" Hawaiian THIN

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

8" Margherita THIN

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves

8" Veggie Lovers THIN

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms

8" Meatlovers THIN

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

8" Philly Cheesesteak THIN

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions

8" Jalapeno Popper THIN

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle

8" Buffalo Chicken THIN

$10.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles

8" Chicken Alfredo THIN

$10.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach

8" BBQ Chicken THIN

$10.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese

8" Chicken Cacciatore THIN

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN

$10.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese

8" Greek THIN

$10.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

8" Mediterranean THIN

$10.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

8" Big Woody THIN

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

8" Buffapeno THIN

$12.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle

8" Big Meaty THIN

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

8" Morning Woody THIN

$11.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

8" Taco THIN

$11.00

Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle

8" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN

$12.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

8" Chicken Enchilada THIN

$11.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

8" Mac N Cheese THIN

$11.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

8" Bullseye THIN

$11.00

Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce

8" Honey Badger THIN

$12.00

8" Gobbler THIN

$11.00

8" Flatbread

(previously on our menu as the Thin & Crispy), our flatbread is nice and thin and gets crispy on the edges!

8" Cheese Flat

$8.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

8" Pepperoni Flat

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

8" Sausage Flat

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage

8" Canadian Bacon Flat

$9.00

8" Hamburger Flat

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger

8" Hawaiian Flat

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

8" Margherita Flat

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves

8" Veggie Lovers Flat

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms

8" Meatlovers Flat

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

8" Philly Cheesesteak Flat

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions

8" Jalapeno Popper Flat

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle

8" Buffalo Chicken Flat

$10.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles

8" Chicken Alfredo Flat

$10.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach

8" BBQ Chicken Flat

$10.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese

8" Chicken Cacciatore Flat

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat

$10.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese

8" Greek Flat

$10.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

8" Mediterranean Flat

$10.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

8" Big Woody Flat

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

8" Buffapeno Flat

$12.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle

8" Big Meaty Flat

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

8" Morning Woody Flat

$11.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

8" Taco Flat

$11.00

Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle

8" Bacon Cheeseburger Flat

$12.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

8" Chicken Enchilada Flat

$11.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

8" Mac N Cheese Flat

$11.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

8" Bullseye Flat

$11.00

Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce

8" Honey Badger Flat

$12.00

8" Gobbler Flat

$11.00

8" Thick & Doughy

8" Cheese

$8.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

8" Pepperoni

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

8" Sausage

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage

8" Canadian Bacon

$9.00

8" Hamburger

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger

8" Hawaiian

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

8" Margherita

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves

8" Veggie Lovers

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms

8" Meatlovers

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

8" Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions

8" Jalapeno Popper

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle

8" Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles

8" Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach

8" BBQ Chicken

$10.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese

8" Chicken Cacciatore

$10.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese

8" Greek

$10.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

8" Mediterranean

$10.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

8" Big Woody

$11.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

8" Buffapeno

$11.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle

8" Big Meaty

$11.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

8" Morning Woody

$11.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

8" Taco

$11.00

Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle

8" Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

8" Chicken Enchilada

$11.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

8" Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

8" Bullseye

$11.00

Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce

8" Honey Badger

$12.00

8" Gobbler

$11.00

12" Thin & Crispy

12" Cheese THIN

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12" Pepperoni THIN

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

12" Sausage THIN

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage

12" Canadian Bacon THIN

$14.00

12" Hamburger THIN

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger

12" Hawaiian THIN

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

12" Margherita THIN

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves

12" Veggie Lovers THIN

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms

12" Meatlovers THIN

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

12" Philly Cheesesteak THIN

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions

12" Jalapeno Popper THIN

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle

12" Buffalo Chicken THIN

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles

12" Chicken Alfredo THIN

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach

12" BBQ Chicken THIN

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese

12" Chicken Cacciatore THIN

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese

12" Greek THIN

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

12" Mediterranean THIN

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

12" Big Woody THIN

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

12" Buffapeno THIN

$17.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle

12" Big Meaty THIN

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

12" Morning Woody THIN

$16.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

12" Taco THIN

$16.00

Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle

12" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN

$17.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

12" Chicken Enchilada THIN

$16.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

12" Mac N Cheese THIN

$16.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

12" Bullseye THIN

$16.00

Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce

12" Honey Badger THIN

$17.00

12" Gobbler THIN

$16.00

12" Thick & Doughy

12" Cheese

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12" Pepperoni

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

12" Sausage

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage

12" Canadian Bacon

$14.00

12" Hamburger

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Hamburger

12" Hawaiian

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

12" Margherita

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves

12" Veggie Lovers

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms

12" Meatlovers

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions

12" Jalapeno Popper

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles

12" Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese

12" Chicken Cacciatore

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese

12" Greek

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

12" Mediterranean

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

12" Big Woody

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

12" Buffapeno

$17.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle

12" Big Meaty

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

12" Morning Woody

$16.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

12" Taco

$16.00

Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

12" Chicken Enchilada

$16.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

12' Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

12" Bullseye

$16.00

Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce

12" Honey Badger

$17.00

12" Gobbler

$16.00

14" Thin & Crispy

14" Cheese THIN

$18.00

14" Pepperoni THIN

$18.00

14" Sausage THIN

$19.00

14" Canadian Bacon THIN

$19.00

14" Hamburger THIN

$19.00

14" Hawaiian THIN

$19.00

14" Margherita THIN

$19.00

14" Veggie Lovers THIN

$20.00

14" Meatlovers THIN

$20.00

14" Philly Cheesesteak THIN

$20.00

14" Jalapeno Popper THIN

$20.00

14" Buffalo Chicken THIN

$20.00

14" Chicken Alfredo THIN

$20.00

14" BBQ Chicken THIN

$20.00

14" Chicken Cacciatore THIN

$20.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN

$20.00

14" Greek THIN

$20.00

14' Mediterranean THIN

$20.00

14" Big Woody THIN

$22.00

14" Buffapeno THIN

$22.00

14" Big Meaty THIN

$22.00

14" Morning Woody THIN

$21.00

14" Taco THIN

$21.00

14" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN

$22.00

14" Chicken Enchilada THIN

$21.00

14" Mac N Cheese THIN

$21.00

14" Bullseye THIN

$21.00

14" Honey Badger THIN

$22.00

14" Gobbler THIN

$21.00

16" Thin & Crispy

16" Cheese THIN

$23.00

16" Pepperoni THIN

$23.00

16" Sausage THIN

$24.00

16" Canadian Bacon THIN

$24.00

16" Hamburger THIN

$24.00

16" Hawaiian THIN

$24.00

16" Margherita THIN

$24.00

16" Veggie Lovers THIN

$25.00

16" Meatlovers THIN

$25.00

16" Philly Cheesesteak THIN

$25.00

16" Jalapeno Popper THIN

$25.00

16" Buffalo Chicken THIN

$25.00

16" Chicken Alfredo THIN

$25.00

16" BBQ Chicken THIN

$25.00

16" Chicken Cacciatore THIN

$25.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch THIN

$25.00

16" Greek THIN

$25.00

16" Mediterranean THIN

$25.00

16" Big Woody THIN

$27.00

16" Buffapeno THIN

$27.00

16" Big Meaty THIN

$27.00

16" Morning Woody THIN

$26.00

16" Taco THIN

$26.00

16" Bacon Cheeseburger THIN

$27.00

16" Chicken Enchilada THIN

$26.00

16" Mac N Cheese THIN

$26.00

16" Bullseye THIN

$26.00

16" Honey Badger THIN

$27.00

16" Gobbler THIN

$26.00

10" Gluten Free

GF Cheese

$13.00

GF Pepperoni

$14.00

GF Sausage

$14.00

GF Canadian Bacon

$14.00

GF Hamburger

$14.00

GF Hawaiian

$14.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

GF Margherita

$14.00

Fresh thin cut Roma tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

GF Veggie Lovers

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

GF Meatlovers

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

GF Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Grilled Steak, Onions, Green Peppers

GF Jalapeno Popper

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Bacon

GF Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles

GF Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach

GF BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese

GF Chicken Cacciatore

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese

GF Greek

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

GF Mediterranean

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

GF Big Woody

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

GF Buffapeno

$17.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle

GF Big Meaty

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

GF Morning Woody

$16.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

GF Taco

$16.00

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

GF Chicken Enchilada

$16.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

GF Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

GF Bullseye

$16.00

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, Pizza Sauce

GF Honey Badger

$17.00

GF Gobbler

$16.00

12" Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower Cheese

$17.00

Cauliflower Pepperoni

$17.00

Cauliflower Sausage

$17.00

Cauliflower Canadian Bacon

$17.00

Cauliflower Hamburger

$17.00

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Cauliflower Margherita

$17.00

Fresh thin cut Roma tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Cauliflower VeggieLovers

$18.00

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Cauliflower Meatlovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

Cauliflower Philly cheesesteak

$18.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Grilled Steak, Onions, Green Peppers

Cauliflower Jalapeño popper

$18.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Bacon

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Sautéed Mushrooms

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Cauliflower Chicken Cacciatore'

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions and mushrooms

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Cauliflower Greek

$18.00

Seasoned Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cauliflower Mediterranean

$18.00

Seasoned Olive Oil Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

Cauliflower Big Woody

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Cauliflower Buffapeno

$20.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Pineapple, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Drizzled with Ranch

Cauliflower Big Meaty

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

Cauliflower Morning Woody

$19.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

Cauliflower Taco

$19.00

Taco Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, Hamburger, Green Chilies, Stadium Cheddar and baked by the fire. Then topped with crushed Doritos, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and a drizzle of taco sauce

Cauliflower Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

Cauliflower Chicken Enchilada

$19.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

Cauliflower Mac N Cheese

$19.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

Cauliflower Bullseye

$19.00

Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce

Cauliflower Honey Badger

$20.00

Cauliflower Gobbler

$19.00

Sweet Potato Crust (Vegan)

Sweet Pot Cheese

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Sweet Pot Pepperoni

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

Sweet Pot Sausage

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage

Sweet Pot Canadian Bacon

$14.00

Sweet Pot Hamburger

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. Hamburger

Sweet Pot Hawaiian

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Sweet Pot Margherita

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil Leaves

Sweet Pot Veggie Lovers

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms

Sweet Pot Meatlovers

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

Sweet Pot Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions

Sweet Pot Jalapeno Popper

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, topped with a Ranch Drizzle

Sweet Pot Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken tossed in Franks Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Sweet Pot Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach

Sweet Pot BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, topped with Cheddar Cheese

Sweet Pot Chicken Cacciatore

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

Sweet Pot Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese

Sweet Pot Greek

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach Leaves, Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, topped with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

Sweet Pot Mediterranean

$15.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Spinach Leaves, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes

Sweet Pot Big Woody

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Sweet Pot Buffapeno

$17.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Pineapple, Blue Cheese Crumbles, topped with Cheddar Cheese and a Ranch Drizzle

Sweet Pot Big Meaty

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon

Sweet Pot Morning Woody

$16.00

Country Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, bacon, topped with cheddar cheese Denver Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, egg, Canadian bacon, green pepper, onion, topped with cheddar cheese Steak & Egg Morning: country gravy, mozzarella, steak, egg, topped with cheddar cheese Florentine Morning: Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, egg, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese

Sweet Pot Taco

$16.00

Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle

Sweet Pot Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, hamburger, bacon, onions, tomatoes, pickles, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

Sweet Pot Chicken Enchilada

$16.00

Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream

Sweet Pot Mac 'N Cheese

$16.00

Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon

Sweet Pot Bullseye

$16.00

Pesto Sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, a drizzle of pizza sauce

Sweet Pot Honey Badger

$17.00

Sweet Pot Gobbler

$16.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

The Uptowner

$15.00

1/2 Beef and Brisket patty, served on a toasted Pretzel Bun with a healthy smear of cream cheese mixed with jalapeños, banana peppers and shredded cheddar cheese. The burger is topped with sliced Munster and Cheddar cheese, wood fired pineapple, cherrywood smoked bacon, and drizzled with Asian Sweet Chili sauce. Served with a handful of fries, a fried pickle spear and a side of ranch dipping sauce.

American Cheeseburger

$13.00

½ lb. Beef and brisket patty on a hamburger bun. Topped with American cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served with fries. Add bacon $2

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.00

oSeasoned sirloin grilled to perfection on a Philly bun, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, drizzled with cheese sauce and served with fries o WANT IT LOADED?  Add Red and Green Peppers $2  Add Sautéed Mushrooms $2  Fully loaded (both peppers and mushrooms) $3

BLT

$12.00

Hearty Cut bread toasted and layered with 4 slices of thick cherrywood smoked bacon, fresh cut beef steak tomatoes, and crisp lettuce. Served with a side of mayo. Choice of fries or potato chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tender Meal (5)

$11.00

(5) chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Sliders

$14.00Out of stock
The Trail Boss

The Trail Boss

$15.00Out of stock

1\2 lb. Beef and brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand cut potato, sauteed diced onions, carrots and celery, and then smothered with cheddar and jack cheese. All piled high on a kaiser bun and served with a dunk of cookies chuckwagon gravy. Cowboy caviar (baked beans) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience.

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

(2) chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Mozzarella Sticks (3)

$7.00

(3) mozzarella sticks served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$7.00

Creamy mac ‘N Cheese topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and baked by the fire. Served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

¼ hamburger patty on a hamburger bun. Topped with American cheese, garnished with pickles, Served with fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Classic Hot Dog on a Hot Dog Bun, Served with fries

Desserts

Wood Fired S'mores

$10.00

Teddy Graham Crackers, topped with chocolate chips, marshmallows and baked by the fire and melted to perfection! A light drizzle of chocolate finishes off this campfire treat!

Choc Chip Cookie

$10.00

A Large gourmet Chocolate chip cookie baked to order in our wood fired oven. Topped with Whipped Cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1. Homemade locally by Prairie C Dessert Bar

Tiramisu

$10.00

Authentic, rich and fluffy Tiramisu topped with cocoa powder. Homemade locally by Prairie C Dessert Bar.

Funnel Fries

$10.00

A generous helping of our light and fluffy Funnel Cake Fries, dusted in powdered sugar and served with sides of chocolate syrup and strawberry preserves for dipping.

Root Beer Float

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come relax and enjoy a pizza while watching us cook in a wood fired oven. You can sit at the bar and watch your pizza being made by the fire, or you can walk around the marketplace and do some shopping while you wait!

Website

Location

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Directions

Gallery
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image

