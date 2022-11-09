Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
Sandwiches

Camille's

review star

No reviews yet

4001 W 41st St

Suite Fc-06

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Veggie Pizza
Apple-Walnut Tuna Sandwich
Rustic Italian Pizza

Wraps

Soft steamed tortillas stuffed with a variety of fresh ingredients.
Create Your Own Wrap

Create Your Own Wrap

$8.99

Create your own wrap! Choose your tortilla, then 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, parmesan, romaine, tomatoes, creamy Caesar dressing.

Tex Mex Club Wrap

Tex Mex Club Wrap

$8.99

Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes.

Quesadilla Wrap

Quesadilla Wrap

$8.99

Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa.

Chicken California Wrap

Chicken California Wrap

$8.99

Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, provolone, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, honey-mustard dressing.

Bangkok Thai Wrap

Bangkok Thai Wrap

$8.99

Spinach tortilla, grilled chicken breast, provolone, romaine, carrots, chow mein noodles, water chestnuts, sesame Oriental dressing.

Sonoma Veggie Wrap

Sonoma Veggie Wrap

$7.85

Spinach tortilla, pepper jack, romaine, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, honey-mustard dressing.

Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap

Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap

$8.99

Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing.

BLT Ranch Wrap

BLT Ranch Wrap

$9.55

Bacon....lots a bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Hot Wraps

Savory wraps filled with fresh ingredients and sauces. Grilled and served warm.
Create You Own Hot Wrap

Create You Own Hot Wrap

$9.75

Create your own hot wrap! Choose your tortilla, then 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Club Med Hot Wrap

Club Med Hot Wrap

$9.75

Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried tomato pesto, pesto mayo

Mexican Daredevil Hot Wrap

Mexican Daredevil Hot Wrap

$9.75

Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, black beans, red onions, pepper jack, cilantro, roasted poblano dressing, and Daredevil BBQ sauce

Paris Bistro Hot Wrap

Paris Bistro Hot Wrap

$9.75

White tortilla, ham, Brie, green apples, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and honey mustard

Michelangelo Hot Wrap

Michelangelo Hot Wrap

$9.75

Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, black olives, thyme, rosemary, and balsamic glaze

Chicken Artichoke Hot Wrap

Chicken Artichoke Hot Wrap

$9.75

Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, and pesto mayo

Sides

Featuring our Creamy Tuscan Tomato every day. Please call for other soup availability before placing your order. 333-9727.
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$1.80

Tortilla chips and fresh salsa

Spring Green Salad

Spring Green Salad

$2.25

Mixed spring greens with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$1.80Out of stock
Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$2.99Out of stock
Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$3.95

Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, sprouts, sunflower seeds

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, croutons

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$4.95
Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$5.95

Pick Three

Pick any two for the perfect combination! Featuring our Creamy Tuscan Tomato every day. Please call for other soup availability before placing your order. 333-9727.
Pick Three

Pick Three

$9.55

Sandwiches

One of our most popular options!
Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwich

$8.25

Create your own sandwich! Choose your bread, then 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25Out of stock

Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo

Apple-Walnut Tuna Sandwich

Apple-Walnut Tuna Sandwich

$8.25

Freshly made apple-walnut tuna, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo

Camille’s Club Sandwich

Camille’s Club Sandwich

$10.50

Ham, turkey breast, bacon, Swiss, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon-tomato dressing, and mayo

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$8.25

Lean Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Turkey Deluxe Sandwich

Turkey Deluxe Sandwich

$8.25

Sliced turkey breast, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon-tomato dressing, and mayo

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.55

Bacon, bacon and more bacon along with some tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

Half Create Your Own Sandwich

Half Create Your Own Sandwich

$5.00

Create your own sandwich! Choose your bread, then 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo

Half Apple Walnut Tuna Sandwich

Half Apple Walnut Tuna Sandwich

$5.00

Freshly made apple-walnut tuna, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo

Half Camille’s Club Sandwich

Half Camille’s Club Sandwich

$6.40

Ham, turkey breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon-tomato dressing, and mayo

Half Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Half Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$5.00

Lean Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Half Turkey Deluxe Sandwich

Half Turkey Deluxe Sandwich

$5.00

Sliced turkey breast, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon-tomato dressing, and mayo

Half BLT Sandwich

Half BLT Sandwich

$5.75

Bacon, bacon and more bacon along with some tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

Hot Sandwiches

Try our most popular Basil Chicken!
Create Your Own Hot Sandwich

Create Your Own Hot Sandwich

$10.50

Create your own hot sandwich! Served on a ciabatta bun, pick 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Basil Chicken Sandwich

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Tomatoes, and Lettuce on a Ciabatta Bun

Tuna Melt Sandwich

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.50

Our freshly made Apple Walnut Tuna salad, cheddar cheese, mayo, red onion, tomatoes and leaf lettuce toasted on a ciabatta bun

Cheesy Melt

Cheesy Melt

$7.85

A grown up grilled cheese with tomatoes and basil pesto

BBQ Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken breast, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Mayo, Red Onion, and Roasted Red Pepper on Ciabatta Bun

Sicilian Sandwich

Sicilian Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Red Onion on Ciabatta Bread

Paninis

Focaccia bread filled with fresh ingredients. Grilled and served warm.
Create Your Own Panini

Create Your Own Panini

$10.50

Create your own panini! Served on a focaccia bread, pick 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Napa Valley Chicken Panini

Napa Valley Chicken Panini

$10.50

Focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, provolone, sun-dried tomato pesto, mushrooms, red onions, and balsamic glaze

Turkey Habanero Panini

Turkey Habanero Panini

$10.50

Focaccia bread, turkey breast, cheddar, roasted red peppers, red onions, and mango-habanero dressing

Italian Roast Beef Panini

Italian Roast Beef Panini

$10.50

Focaccia bread, roast beef, provolone, tomatoes, red onions, and pesto-mayo

Veganini Panini

Veganini Panini

$10.50

Focaccia bread, grilled eggplant, Feta, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomato pesto, red onions, pesto-mayo, and balsamic glaze

Half Create Your Own Panini

Half Create Your Own Panini

$6.40

Create your own panini! Served on a focaccia bread, pick 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Half Napa Valley Chicken Panini

Half Napa Valley Chicken Panini

$6.40

Focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, provolone, sun-dried tomato pesto, mushrooms, red onions, and balsamic glaze

Half Turkey Habanero Panini

Half Turkey Habanero Panini

$6.40Out of stock

Focaccia bread, turkey breast, cheddar, roasted red peppers, red onions, and mango-habanero dressing

Half Italian Roast Beef Panini

Half Italian Roast Beef Panini

$6.40

Focaccia bread, roast beef, provolone, tomatoes, red onions, and pesto-mayo

Half Veganini Panini

Half Veganini Panini

$6.40

Focaccia bread, grilled eggplant, Feta, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomato pesto, red onions, pesto-mayo, and balsamic glaze

Salads

Customers rave about the Bangkok Thai salad.
Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$8.99

Create your own salad! Served on a bed of romaine lettuce, pick 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Apple Walnut Tuna Salad

Apple Walnut Tuna Salad

$8.99

Freshly made apple walnut tuna salad, Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds

Bangkok Thai Salad

Bangkok Thai Salad

$8.99

Romaine, carrots, grilled chicken breast, crunchy noodles, water chestnuts, sunflower seeds, and Sesame Oriental dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.85

Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, croutons

Cafe Chicken Salad

Cafe Chicken Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.99

Romaine, ham, turkey, pepperjack, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, sunflower seeds, and croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken Breast and croutons.

Chicken Pecan Salad

Chicken Pecan Salad

$9.95

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, pecans, feta cheese, mandarin oranges, craisins and tomatoes.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.85

Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, sunflower seeds.

Ultimate Salad

Ultimate Salad

$8.99

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, carrots, black olives, pepperjack, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, croutons and topped with your choice of our chicken or tuna salad

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, croutons

Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$3.95

Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, sprouts, sunflower seeds

Spring Green Salad

Spring Green Salad

$2.25

Mixed spring greens with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Flatbread Pizza

Gluten Free Crusts available! (+$2)
Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$8.95

Create your own Pizza! Served on a flatbread crust, pick 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.

Kickin' BBQ Chicken Pizza

Kickin' BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.95

BBQ sauce, red onion, pepperjack cheese, grilled chicken & bacon

Zorba The Greek Pizza

Zorba The Greek Pizza

$8.95

Basil pesto, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper & herb seasoning

Rustic Italian Pizza

Rustic Italian Pizza

$8.95

Marinara, mozzarella cheese, roasted roma tomato, basil, parmesan cheese & roasted red peppers

Bangkok Thai Pizza

Bangkok Thai Pizza

$8.95

Sesame oriental dressing, water chestnuts, carrots, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, chow mein noodles & fresh cilantro

Just A Cheese Pizza

Just A Cheese Pizza

$7.75

Marinara, mozzarella cheese & Italian herbs

Cafe Supreme Pizza

Cafe Supreme Pizza

$8.95

Marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, roasted roma tomato, green peppers, red onions and black olives

Super Veggie Pizza

Super Veggie Pizza

$8.95

Marinara, mozzarella cheese, green pepper, black olives, roasted roma tomato, red onion, eggplant, spinach and artichoke hearts

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Marinara, mozzarella cheese with pepperoni

Meaty Deluxe Pizza

Meaty Deluxe Pizza

$8.95

Marinara, mozzarella cheese, roasted roma tomato with loads of pepperoni and italian sausage

Caesar Pizza

Caesar Pizza

$8.95

Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomato, grilled chicken breast

Camille's Kids

Includes a drink for kids under 12!
Chicken Wrapper

Chicken Wrapper

$6.55

White tortilla, grilled chicken & provolone

Banana Wrap

Banana Wrap

$6.55

White tortilla, peanut butter, bananas & honey

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.55

Melted cheddar & provolone on wheat or white bread

Classic PB & J

Classic PB & J

$6.55

Peanut butter & jelly on wheat or white bread

Desserts

The best is yet to come!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.75

Everyone loves fresh-baked cookies.

Macadamia Nut Cookie

Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.75

Everyone loves fresh-baked cookies.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Everyone loves fresh-baked cookies!

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75

Everyone loves fresh-baked cookies.

Small Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Drinks

V8 Splash

$1.50

Perrier

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

$1.99

Canned Drinks

$1.00

Sweet Ice Tea Peach

$1.00

Snapple

$2.50

Lemonade & Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Smoothies

Create Your Own Smoothie

Create Your Own Smoothie

$4.99

Choose from up to 4 ingredients to make your perfect smoothie!

Banana Berry

Banana Berry

$4.99

Banana, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries & honey

Banana Boat

Banana Boat

$4.99

Banana, honey & pineapple

Banana Split Swirl

Banana Split Swirl

$4.99

Chocolate, strawberries, banana & whipped cream

Blueberries Cozumel

Blueberries Cozumel

$4.99

Blueberries, peaches & honey

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$4.99

Blueberries, strawberries, banana and yogurt

Choc-a-peel

Choc-a-peel

$4.99

Chocolate, banana, peanut butter & yogurt

My Oasis

My Oasis

$4.99

Pineapple, coconut, mango, orange juice and yogurt

Peach Breeze

Peach Breeze

$4.99

Strawberries, peaches, honey & pineapples

Peach Paradise

Peach Paradise

$4.99

Peaches, honey

Peanut Butter Treat

Peanut Butter Treat

$4.99

Strawberries, peanut butter, banana, yogurt

Strawberry Breeze

Strawberry Breeze

$4.99

Strawberries, banana, honey & pineapple

Strawberry Coconut

Strawberry Coconut

$4.99

Strawberries, banana, honey, pineapples & coconut

Strawberry Tweet

Strawberry Tweet

$4.99

Strawberries, banana & yogurt

Citrus Split

Citrus Split

$4.99

Orange juice, Pineapple, Banana, and Lemonade

Island Time

Island Time

$4.99

Mango, peach, banana, orange juice & yogurt

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and indulge in one of our gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches, panini, or flatbread pizza for a quick lunch, or enjoy a freshly made smoothie for a mid afternoon break. Want something special for dinner? Come in and try our gourmet flat bread pizza with a side salad and your favorite bottle of root beer or cream soda.

Website

Location

4001 W 41st St, Suite Fc-06, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Directions

Gallery
Camille's image
Camille's image
Camille's image
Camille's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1216 W 41st Street Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Kaladi's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 154
1716 S Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
775 N Philips Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 13 - Sioux Falls
orange star4.4 • 2,876
2009 W 41 Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Chef Lance's On Phillips
orange star5.0 • 4
431 N. Phillips Ave Suite 100 Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Agua Fresh - 101 S Phillips ave.
orange star4.7 • 178
101 S Phillips ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sioux Falls

PepperJax Grill - 13 - Sioux Falls
orange star4.4 • 2,876
2009 W 41 Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 457
104 W 12th St Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Daily Clean Food & Drink
orange star4.7 • 205
6215 South Western Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View restaurantnext
Agua Fresh - 101 S Phillips ave.
orange star4.7 • 178
101 S Phillips ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Kaladi's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 154
1716 S Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0328 - Sioux Falls, SD
orange star5.0 • 42
2101 W 41st St Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sioux Falls
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston