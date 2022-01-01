Capeside Kitchen Food Truck
Capeside Kitchen's Food Truck servicing Nauset Beach and Wachusett Mountain.
537 RT28
Location
537 RT28
Harwichport MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hot Stove Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Ember Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Jake's at the Harbor
Come in and enjoy!
Capeside Kitchen
With a focus on Breakfast/Lunch, Capeside Kitchen strives to provide quality food with friendly and quick service in Harwichport, MA.