Carpaccio Ristorante

CARPACCIO RISTORANTE...
a long standing, family owned and operated restaurant that provides diners with a warm, relaxed atmosphere.
Allow the beautiful decor to invite you in, the food and good company will always bring you back.
Let us cater your corporate and personal parties. Our party menu has a selection of crowd pleasing dishes at a reasonable price.
Call 732-968-3242 at any time to inquire about availability.

651 Bound Brook Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Ravioli$12.95
in a vodka cream sauce with peas.
Parmigiana Sandwich$8.95
Melted mozzarella cheese & marinara with your choice of protein.
Veal Saltimbocca$12.95
Sautéed with shallots, sliced prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella cheese in a marsala wine demi-glaze.
Penne Vodka$10.95
Shallots, cream, vodka & a touch of marinara.
Stuffed Flounder$16.95
Stuffed with crabmeat.
Fried Calamari$7.95
with marinara dipping sauce.
Shrimp Francese$19.95
Tortellini Carbonera$11.95
with prosciutto & peas in a cream sauce.
Chicken Francese$10.95
in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

651 Bound Brook Rd

Middlesex NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
