Go
Toast

Carrburritos In Davidson

Great atmosphere to indulge in food, drink and great company!!

445 S Main St, Ste 210

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Queso (6oz)$5.95
Mejor Burrito$9.25
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
Baja Shrimp Tacos$10.95
Two tacos filled with shredded lettuce, grilled marinated shrimp, corn salsa and red peppers. We finish with an avocado citrus crema
Chips & Guacamole$7.75
Taco W/Filling$6.95
Two Tacos your choice of shell and filling. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and monterey jack cheese
Mexican Rice$1.50
Kids Burrito$4.95
8 inch flour tortilla wrapped with mexican rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese and your choice of filling.
Served with chips
Quesadilla w/ Filling$8.95
Grilled 12 inch flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Tostada$7.95
Like a salad! A crispy corn tortilla piled high with shredded lettuce, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, salsa fresca. Topped with sour cream and served with a few chips.
Regular Burrito$7.95
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with black beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
See full menu

Location

445 S Main St, Ste 210

Davidson NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Summit Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mandolino's Artisan Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kindred

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mestizo

No reviews yet

We are offering Curbside pick up and delivery to surrounding areas , tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston