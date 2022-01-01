Go
Toast

Carter's Restaurant and Lounge

The worst part is the last bite!!!

424 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Adult Mac N Cheese$15.00
Fried Brussels$13.00
Main Street Tacos$16.00
Truffle Fries$10.00
Herb Grilled Chicken$15.00
Small Caesar$9.00
Dry Rubbed Wings$15.00
Hotel House Salad$10.00
Spiced Crusted Tuna BLT$18.00
Guacamole$15.00
See full menu

Location

424 Main Street

Beacon NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Beacon Hotel Reservations

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Vinyl Room

No reviews yet

Beats and Brews!

BEACON BREAD COMPANY

No reviews yet

We are a full service bakery and restaurant located in the heart of Beacon, N.Y.
Our bakery offers a variety of fresh breads and pastries daily, as well as indoor and outdoor dining service! We are working hard everyday to provide the Hudson Valley with the best quality ingredients in every dish. Since 2014, we have been specializing in bringing people together over brunch. Please enjoy!

Shmuck's Sweet Stuff

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Delicious locally sourced natural ice cream. Gluten free and vegan options available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston