Catch 22 Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
701 W 4th st • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
701 W 4th st
Mishawaka IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wooden Shoe
Come in and enjoy!
Table 97
ABOUT US
We Are a Full Bar & Restaurant
We believe that the best times in life are spent around the table enjoying tasty food, refreshing drinks, and great music with friends and family.
We want to share with everyone a place where they can come together to talk about their days, ups and downs, and joys and successes, all over a delicious, mouth-watering meal.
Have a seat at our table to eat, drink, and come together…Welcome to Table 97!
The Prized Pig
Come in and enjoy!
Allie's Cafe & Catering
So much good food, you'll need a box!