Go
Allie's Cafe & Catering imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Allie's Cafe & Catering

Open today 5:30 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1,050 Reviews

$

2323 Mishawaka Ave

South Bend, IN 46615

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Hash Brown Casserole Supreme$8.99
Hash browns, bacon and cheese casserole topped with two (2) sausage patties and two (2) eggs of your choice.
Big Allie's w/ cheese$7.98
"Bring on the toppings" Build this 1/2 lb steak burger to your own liking.
Half Biscuits & Gravy w/Potatoes$5.95
Egg Platter with Potato$5.79
Grilled Egg Melt$7.49
Eggs, ham, american and swiss cheese on grilled sour dough bread with your choice of potatoes.
2 eggs$1.66
Full Biscuits & Gravy w/Potatoes$9.49
Egg Platter with Meat & Potato$7.49
Meat Lovers Skillet$9.99
Piled high with combination of bacon, sausage and ham, loaded with cheese and topped with eggs.
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
A soft burrito shell stuffed with sausage, onions. peppers, eggs, cheese and American fries, topped with Allie's homemade sausage gravy.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 pm

Location

2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend IN 46615

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Egg Platter with Meat & Potato image
Item pic
Meat Lovers Skillet image
Item pic
Allie's Cafe & Catering image
Allie's Cafe & Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Crooked Ewe Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
1047 Lincoln Way East South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
orange star4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Cheers Gastropub
orange starNo Reviews
103 S Dixie Way Roseland, IN 46637
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's
orange star4.3 • 664
12479 sr 23 Granger, IN 46530
View restaurantnext
The Nuggett
orange starNo Reviews
202-204 E Main Street Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Bend

Wings Over
orange star4.3 • 4,234
1124 E Angela Blvd South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
orange star4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
WOOCHI JAPANESE FUSION & BAR
orange star4.4 • 1,474
119 N Michigan St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Cinco 5 International
orange star4.6 • 780
112 W Colfax Ave South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Allie's Cafe & Catering

orange star4.5 • 1,050 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston