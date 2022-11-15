Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

The Lauber

782 Reviews

$$

504 E Lasalle Ave

South Bend, IN 46617

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Chicken Pasta
Power Salad
16in Traditional Pizza

Starters

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus served with warm paratha bread, cucumbers, carrots, and celery

Tin Can Nachos

Tin Can Nachos

$10.00

Smoked ancho chili cheese sauce, black olives, house made salsa verde, beef and bean blend, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled jalapeno

Cauliflower + Curds

Cauliflower + Curds

$13.00

Buffalo spiced, garnished with shaved celery and carrots, IPA bleu cheese for dipping

Braised Beef Sliders

Braised Beef Sliders

$11.00

Three sliders with melted cheddar jack cheese, crispy onion straws and beef demi for dipping

Blistered Jalapenos

Blistered Jalapenos

$10.00

Blistered jalapeño peppers on a bed of whipped bacon and sundried tomato feta. Garnished with crispy bacon and cojita cheese

Dippity Dough Da

$10.00

A ring of our house made dough served with your choice of dip.

Cheesy Flatbread

$9.00

Our house-made dough, blend of four cheeses, served with a side of pizza sauce

Salads and Soups

Power Salad

Power Salad

$14.00

Arugula, baby spinach, red quinoa, dried blueberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, served with green goddess dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Field greens, a blend of roasted beets, feta cheese, pistachios, orange segments, red onion, grape tomatoes, served with poppy seed vinaigrette dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Greek style salad with tomatoes, red onion, sautéed walnuts, pearl couscous, olives, red and green peppers, feta cheese, Parmesan crisps, on a bed of field greens. Served with Blue cheese and basil vinaigrette.

Harvest Bowl

$14.00

Field greens, sweet potato, carrot, sliced apple, quinoa, candied walnuts, served with lemmon hummus dressing

Southern Cobb

Southern Cobb

$14.00

Field greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, chopped bacon, egg, roasted corn, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy chip strips, served with chipotle ranch dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Field greens, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet peppers, served with your choice of dressing

Cup Soup

$4.00

Creamy homemade Chicken Dumpling Soup or rotating Seasonal Soup served with crackers

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Creamy homemade Chicken Dumpling Soup or rotating Seasonal Soup served with crackers

Traditional Pizza

Windy City Style. An Original family recipe dating back to 1983. We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily. *Note: for cheese only, do not select any toppings
12in Traditional

12in Traditional

$12.50

Windy City Style An Original family recipe dating back to 1983 We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily

12in Pick-6 Pizza

12in Pick-6 Pizza

$18.00

6 Toppings Included! Windy City Style An Original family recipe dating back to 1983 We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily

16in Traditional Pizza

16in Traditional Pizza

$18.00

Windy City Style An Original family recipe dating back to 1983 We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily

16in Pick-6 Pizza

16in Pick-6 Pizza

$29.00

6 Toppings Included! Windy City Style An Original family recipe dating back to 1983 We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily

16in Artisan Style

$30.00

Artisan Pizza

Butcher Town

Butcher Town

$17.00

Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle

Tequila Lime

Tequila Lime

$17.00

Pepper ranch sauce, shrimp, tomato, red onion, mozzarella. Topped with cilantro, avocado and fresh squeezed lime.

Show Stopper

Show Stopper

$14.00

Sweet tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, burrata, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with truffle oil and arugula

Green Goat

Green Goat

$14.00

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, goat, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with arugula, red pepper flakes, peppadews and avocado tossed in a lemon infused EVOO.

Margherita Pizza

$15.00
Flaming Pickle Porker

Flaming Pickle Porker

$16.00

Cannonball BBQ sauce, smoked pulled pork, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with homemade pickles. Spicy is an understatement.

Plain Jane

$15.00

Very approachable… Chipotle ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy onions

It's Corn

$17.00

I can tell you all about it! Zesty sweet corn sauce, ham, black olives, onion, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and cilantro

Agrodolce

Agrodolce

$16.00

Sweet and sour! Carmalized onion sauce, mushroom, spinach, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cheese Mongor

$14.00

Creamy four cheese sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Garnished with scallions

Handhelds/Pasta

Prime Melt

Prime Melt

$15.00

Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.

Lauber Burger

Lauber Burger

$13.00

Our proprietary blend of aged beef. Two quarter pound patties on a brioche bun with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with fries

Paratha Wrap

$12.00

Red pepper hummus, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, arugula, and our blue cheese and basil vinaigrette all rolled in a warm Paratha Wrap. Served with a Caprese Salad

Reuben

$16.00

House smoked corned beef, swiss cheese, beer infused cabbage and Lauber sauce on dark rye bread. Served with fries

Chicky Sammy

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickle, and a bacon parmesan cheese spread. Served with fries

Rigatoni Chicken Pasta

Rigatoni Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Our famous house speciality! Rigatoni noodles and seasoned chicken tossed in a slightly spicy mushroom cream sauce.

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of either house smoked pulled pork or grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of bbq sauce, grilled pickles and crispy onion straws. Served with fries

Rib Basket

$18.00Out of stock

Slow smoked pork ribs smothered in your choice of house bbq sauce. Served with fries and mac

Mac And Cheese Grilled Cheese

Mac And Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Blended five cheese mac between toasted sourdough bread. Add buffalo chicken or smoked brisket. Served with slaw on the side. *Pictured with brisket

Sides

Sauce

Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$3.00
Side Brussel Sprouts

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Caprese Salad

$4.00

Side Sourdough

$2.00

Side Paratha Bread

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Pulled Pork

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Kids Meal

Kids Mac'n'Chz

$8.00

5 Cheese blend. Served with a personal bag of chips

Kids Pizza

$8.00

8" Personal Pizza

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Breaded chicken fingers served with chips and choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Sliders

$8.00

2 Mini burgers with white American cheese. Served with a personal bag of chips and a drink.

Desserts

Blackberry Brown Butter Cake

$9.00

Brown butter cake, vanilla bean ice cream, blackberry glaze

Blonde Cookie Pizza

$8.00

Warm butterscotch cookie with walnuts, caramel sauce, vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$9.00

Homemade with choice of chocolate, caramel or blackberry sauce

Specials

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Black Bean Hummus

$4.00

Carryout Specials

16" Pizza Special, Large Salad, Dippity Dough

$27.99

Big enough for the entire family! Includes one 16" two topping pizza, a large salad with choice of dressing, and our house made dough balls with choice of dipping sauce!

Family Rigatoni Special w/ Salad

Family Rigatoni Special w/ Salad

$39.99

Our famous house speciality that is big enough to satisfy your family's hunger! Includes a pan of our creamy rigatoni chicken pasta and a large side salad with your choice of dressing. Feeds 3-5

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Lauber is a restaurant and bar gastropub concept located in South Bend’s East Bank Village neighborhood. The building housing the new venture dates to circa 1880 and is listed on the National Historic Register.

Website

Location

504 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN 46617

Directions

