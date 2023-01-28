Bars & Lounges
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
1,158 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional Public House celebrating the Seven Celtic Nations in the heart of Downtown South Bend, Indiana. DINE-IN HOURS Monday - Thursday 5pm - 10pm Friday 5pm - 11pm Saturday 3pm - 11pm Closed Sunday
Location
127 N Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in South Bend
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurant
More near South Bend