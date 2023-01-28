Restaurant header imageView gallery
Fiddler's Hearth Public House

1,158 Reviews

$$

127 N Main Street

South Bend, IN 46601

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Shepherds Pie
Steak & Guinness Pie

RESTAURANT WEEK

Falafel Wrap

$22.00

Whiskey Braised Pork Shank

$22.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Boxty

$22.00

Lamb Burger

$22.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

STARTERS

House Cut Chips

$5.00

French Fries, fresh cut daily.

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Warm house-smoked salmon artichoke dip & rustic bread.

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$7.00

Boiled egg wrapped in pork sausage, rolled in bread crumbs, & fried.

Irish Poutine

$13.00

House cut chips, gooey cheese curds, Irish pork banger, & gravy.

Cheese & Chips

$8.00

House-cut chips (french fries) served with our Welsh cheese sauce.

Curry & Chips

$7.00

House-cut chips (french fries) served with our traditional house-made curry sauce.

Ploughman Board

$19.00

Premium cheeses, rustic breads, chutney, nuts & condiments.

Welsh Rarebit

$9.00

SOUPS and SALADS

Side Salad

$6.00

Small salad of mixed greens and choice of dressing.

Potato & Ham Soup

$6.00+

Potatoes, ham, dill and a touch of cream.

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Fiddler's Cobb Salad

$18.00

Bacon, tomato, piccalilli, bleu cheese, egg & avocado.

Pear & Walnut Salad

$18.00

Pear, candied walnuts, bleu cheese, & vanilla bean vinaigrette.

Side Salad Large

$10.00

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Two quarter-pound pieces of haddock fillet battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune. (Extra fish $7/piece)

Shepherds Pie

$16.00

Beef & vegetable casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Add cheddar cheese for $1 extra.

Banger's & Mash

$16.00

Irish pork sausages, mashed potatoes, gravy with choice of side vegetable.

Steak & Guinness Pie

$17.00

Steak, mushrooms & onions stewed in Guinness gravy topped with puff pastry. Served with mashed potatoes & choice of side vegetable.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00

House-corned beef brisket, carrots, potatoes & butter-sauteed cabbage, with mustard cream.

Indian Curry

$15.00

Seasonal veggies in house-made curry sauce over barley.

Molly Malone Stew

$23.00

Shrimp, mussels, sea scallop, haddock, barley, kale & mushroom tomato-wine stew.

Salmon of Knowledge

$24.00

Hazelnut crusted fillet with capers, colcannon & choice of vegetable.

Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

Shrimp battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune.

Shrimp, Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fish and Shrimp battered/fried with house cut chips wrapped in the South Bend Tribune.

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Made with our vegan burger, vegetables, and vegan mashed potatoes.

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Five chicken tenders, served with house cut chips.

BURGERS and SANDWICHES

Pub Burger

$16.00

Half pound ground prime rib burger grilled to order.

Reuben

$19.00

House-corned beef brisket, swiss cheese & pickled cabbage on grilled rye with thousand island.

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled or fried skinless chicken breast, rarebit cheese & Fid’s piccalilli on toasted baguette.

Ham & Brie Sandwich

$18.00

Ham, brie cheese & sliced fresh pear on toasted baguette with stone ground mustard on the side.

Vegan Burger

$14.00

House-made patty of oatmeal, walnuts & seasonings.

BITES FOR THE WEE ONES

Angus Dog

$7.00

Jr Fish & Chips

$11.00

Jr Pub Burger

$8.00

Jr Shepherds Pie

$9.00

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$8.00

SWEETS

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.00

Insanely rich with sweet whiskey cream

Dark Chocolate Truffle Cake

$7.00

Flourless, rich, and decadent. Adorned with berries, berry compote, and chocolate syrup.

Wee One Shamrock Sundae

Wee One Shamrock Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Bread and Butter Sundae

$9.00

Ice cream duo: brown butter ice cream and brown bread ice cream, orange marmalade oat bar, and Devonshire cream

FAMILY & PARTY SIZE MENU (Serves 4-6)

Serves 4-6

Entree / Bangers & Mash - FAMILY SIZE

$48.00

Entree / Corned Beef & Cabbage- FAMILY SIZE

$60.00

Entree / Fish & Chips - FAMILY SIZE

$54.00

Entree / Molly Malone Seafood Stew - FAMILY SIZE

$69.00

Entree / Salmon of Knowledge - FAMILY SIZE

$72.00

Entree / Shepherd Pie - FAMILY SIZE

$48.00

Entree / Shrimp & Chips - FAMILY SIZE

$54.00

Entree / Steak & Guinness Pie - FAMILY SIZE

$51.00

Entree / VEGAN Sheperds Pie - FAMILY SIZE

$42.00

Entree / Vegetable Curry - FAMILY SIZE

$45.00

Munchies / Chips & Cheese - PARTY SIZE

$24.00

Munchies / Chips & Curry - PARTY SIZE

$21.00

Munchies / Irish Poutine - PARTY SIZE

$39.00

Munchies / Ploughman Board - PARTY SIZE

$57.00

Munchies / Scotch Eggs - PARTY SIZE

$21.00+

Munchies / Welsh Rarebit - PARTY SIZE

$27.00

Salad / Cobb - FAMILY SIZE

$54.00

Salad / Pear And Walnut Salad - FAMILY SIZE

$54.00

Salad / Side - FAMILY SIZE

$18.00

Sandwiches / Chicken - PARTY SIZE

$54.00

Sandwiches / Ham & Brie - PARTY SIZE

$54.00

Sandwiches / Pub Burgers (4) - PARTY SIZE

$48.00

Sandwiches / Reubens - PARTY SIZE

$57.00

Sandwiches / Vegan Burgers (4) - PARTY SIZE

$42.00

Soup / Family Size

$15.00+

Sweets / Chocolate Truffle Cake - PARTY SIZE

$21.00

Sweets / White Chocolate Bread Pudding - PARTY SIZE

$21.00

Wee Ones / Jr. Burger - PARTY SIZE

$24.00

Wee Ones / Jr. Fish & Chips - PARTY SIZE

$33.00

Wee Ones / Jr. Hot Dog - PARTY SIZE

$21.00

Wee Ones / Jr. Shepherd's Pie - PARTY SIZE

$24.00

Wee Ones/ Grilled Cheese - PARTY SIZE

$21.00

Wee Ones/ Jr. Chicken Tenders - PARTY SIZE

$24.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Public House celebrating the Seven Celtic Nations in the heart of Downtown South Bend, Indiana. DINE-IN HOURS Monday - Thursday 5pm - 10pm Friday 5pm - 11pm Saturday 3pm - 11pm Closed Sunday

Website

Location

127 N Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Directions

