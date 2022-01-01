Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bantam Chicken and Seafood

150 Reviews

$$

1902 South Bend Ave

South Bend, IN 46637

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern style chicken and seafood.

Location

1902 South Bend Ave, South Bend, IN 46637

Directions

Gallery
Bantam Chicken and Seafood image
Bantam Chicken and Seafood image
Bantam Chicken and Seafood image
Bantam Chicken and Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Waka Dog Cafe - 1809 South Bend Avenue
orange star4.6 • 358
1809 South Bend Avenue South Bend, IN 46637
View restaurantnext
Danny Boy Draft Works ND
orange starNo Reviews
54721 Burdette St South Bend, IN 46637
View restaurantnext
Purely Pressed - Eddy St - 1251 North Eddy Street
orange starNo Reviews
1251 North Eddy Street South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
O’Rourke’s Public House - 1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103
orange starNo Reviews
1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103 South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Nedderman's Steak Place
orange star4.8 • 1,293
3223 Grape Rd Mishawaka, IN 46545
View restaurantnext
The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Bend

Wings Over - South Bend
orange star4.3 • 4,234
1124 E Angela Blvd South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
orange star4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,474
119 N Michigan St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Allie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 1,050
2323 Mishawaka Ave South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Bend
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston