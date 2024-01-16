Divine Dough Co. - South Bend 1724 North Ironwood Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family owned company that concentrates on quality, which means that we make the doughnuts, pastries, and coffee drinks fresh daily! We care about our product quality because we care about you, your friends, and your family’s experience!
Location
1724 North Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46635
