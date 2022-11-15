Waka Dog Cafe 1809 South Bend Avenue
358 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Best Chicago Dog in town, along with many other delicious home cooked comfort food items!
Location
1809 South Bend Avenue, South Bend, IN 46637
