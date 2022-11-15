Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waka Dog Cafe 1809 South Bend Avenue

358 Reviews

$

1809 South Bend Avenue

South Bend, IN 46637

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Dog Special
Tim's Grilled Cheese Basket
Pickle Fries

Ala Carte

Regular Dog

$3.49

Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Side Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Coney

$1.00

Side Sloppy

$1.00

Side Pulled Pork

$1.00

Side of Slaw

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Soup & Side Salad

$7.99

Soup (bowl)

$4.49

Soup (cup)

$2.99

Single Smash Patty

$2.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.99

Gouda Bacon Bites (6)

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pickle Fries

$4.99

Plain Cheese Curds

$4.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$4.99

Jalapeño Cheese Curds

$4.99

Pick Two Apps

$8.99

Pick Three Apps

$10.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Coffee

$1.59

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Ice Tea Raspberry

$2.99

Iced Tea Sweetened

$2.99

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk (chocolate)

$2.99

Milk (white)

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Desserts

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Cookie

$0.99

Hot Dog Baskets

Augie Dog Basket

$9.29

coney, cheese, slaw + fries & drink

Boston Austin Basket

$9.99

1/4 lb foot long + fries & drink

Cheese Dog Basket

$8.99

mild cheddar sauce + fries & drink

Chicago Dog Basket

$8.99

mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun + fries & drink

Chili Dog Basket

$8.99

chili sauce + fries & drink

Coney Dog Basket

$8.99

coney + fries & drink

Corn Dog Basket

$8.99Out of stock

fries & drink

Fire Dog Basket

$8.99

ghost pepper salsa & flamin' hot cheetos + fries & drink

G-Man Dog Basket

$8.99

sloppy joe + fries & drink

Hillbilly Dog Basket

$8.99

chili, slaw + fries & drink

Jumbo Dog Basket

$8.49

plain + fries & drink

Kraut Dog Basket

$8.99

warm or cold kraut + fries & drink

Maca Dog Basket

$9.29

pulled pork, mac n cheese + fries & drink

Regular Dog Basket

$7.49

Slaw Dog Basket

$8.99

homemade coleslaw + fries & drink

Two Dog Special

$9.99

two dogs of choice + fries & drink

Veggie Dog Basket

$9.49

vegetarian hot dog + fries and drink

Waka Dog Basket

$12.99

1/2 lb foot long + fries & drink

Yankee Dog Basket

$8.99

chili, cheese + fries & drink

Reg Dog Basket

$7.49

Hot Dogs

Augie Dog

$5.29

coney, cheese, slaw

Boston Austin

$6.49

1/4 lb foot long

Cheese Dog

$4.99

mild cheddar sauce

Chicago Dog

$4.99

mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun

Chili Dog

$4.99

chili sauce

Coney Cheese Dog

$4.99

Coney Dog

$4.99

coney

Corn Dog

$4.99Out of stock

Fire Dog

$4.99

ghost pepper salsa & flamin' hot cheetos

G-Man Dog

$4.99

sloppy joe

Hillbilly Dog

$4.99

chili, slaw

Jumbo Dog

$4.99

plain

Kraut Dog

$4.99

warm or cold kraut

Maca Dog

$5.29

pulled pork, mac n cheese

Slaw Dog

$4.99

homemade coleslaw

Veggie Dog

$5.49

vegetarian hot dog

Waka Dog

$8.99

1/2 lb foot long

Yankee Dog

$4.99

chili, cheese

Kid's Meals

Kids' Hot Dog Basket

$5.99

Kids' Chicken Strip Basket

$5.99

3 strips

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

$5.99

Kids' Corn Dog Basket

$5.99Out of stock

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.49

Mac &Chees

$4.99

NOT Dog Baskets

1/2 lb Cheeseburger Basket

$12.99

fries & drink - brioche bun

1/4 lb Cheeseburger Basket

$9.99

fries & drink - brioche bun

Waka Burger Basket

$13.99

1/2 lb burger, bacon, pepper jack cheese, waka sauce, brioche bun + fries & drink

Sloppy Joe Basket

$9.99

fries & drink - brioche bun

Pork Tenderloin Basket

$9.99

fries & drink - brioche bun

BBQ Pulled Pork Basket

$10.99

BLT Basket

$10.99

fries & drink

Big Randy Basket

$9.99

1/2 lb pollock, side of slaw + fries & drink

Polish Sausage Basket

$9.99

fries & drink

Bratwurst Basket

$9.99

fries & drink

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

5 strips + fries & drink

Chicken Wrap Basket

$10.49

tomato, grilled onion, lettuce, cheese, waka sauce + fries & drink

Country Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99Out of stock

3 Extra Crispy Chicken Breast Tenders with white gravy, fries & drink

Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

$9.99

fries & drink - brioche bun

JP Chicken Parm Basket

$9.99

3 chicken strips, 2 mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, brioche bun + fries & drink

Tim's Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.49

fries & drink

Veggie Burger Basket

$9.99

fries & drink - brioche bun

Veggie Wrap Basket

$9.99

grilled peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese + fries & drink

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Basket

$9.99

NOT Dogs

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$9.99

brioche bun

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$6.99

brioche bun

Waka Burger

$9.99

1/2 lb burger, bacon, pepper jack cheese, waka sauce, brioche bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.99

brioche bun

Sloppy Joe

$5.99

brioche bun

Pork Tenderloin

$5.99

brioche bun

BLT

$7.99

Big Randy

$7.99

brioche bun, side of slaw

Bratwurst

$5.99

Polish Sausage

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$4.99

5 strips

Chicken Wrap

$6.49

tomato, grilled onion, lettuce, cheese, waka sauce + fries & drink

Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

brioche bun

JP Chicken Parm

$5.99

3 chicken strips, 2 mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, brioche bun

Tim's Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$6.49

Veggie Burger

$5.99

brioche bun

Veggie Wrap

$5.99

grilled peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese + fries & drink

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$8.99

2 patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, pickle, onion and smash sauce.

Create Your Own Smash Burger

$8.99

Deluxe Smash Burger

$9.49

2 patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and smash sauce.

Fire Smash Burger

$9.49

Two patties on a brioche bun with pepperjack cheese, fire sauce, ranch, jalapenos and flamin' hot cheetos.

Olive Smash Burger

$8.99

Two patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, green olives and mayo.

Pizza Smash Burger

$9.99

Two patties on a brioche bun with two mozzarella sticks, grilled onions, marinara and banana peppers.

The Oscar Smash Burger

$10.99

Two patties on a brioche bun with fired pickles, American & pepperjack cheese, bacon, ranch and grilled onions.

Western Smash Burger

$9.99

2 patties on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, onion rings and BBQ Sauce.

Smash Burger Basket

Classic Smash Burger Basket

$11.99

Two patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, pickle, onion and smash sauce served with fries and drink.

Create Your own Smash Burger Basket

$11.99

Deluxe Smash Burger Basket

$12.49

Two patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and smash sauce served with fries and drink.

Fire Smash Burger Basket

$12.49

Two patties on a brioche bun with pepperjack cheese, fire sauce, ranch jalapenos and flamin' hot cheetos, served with fries and drink.

Olive Smash Burger Basket

$11.99

Two patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, green olives and mayo, served with fries and drink.

Pizza Smash Burger Basket

$13.49

Two patties on a brioche bun with two mozzarella sticks, grilled onions, marinara and banana peppers, served with fries and drink.

The Oscar Smash Burger Basket

$13.99

Two patties on a brioche bun with fired pickles, American & pepperjack cheese, bacon, ranch and grilled onions, served with fries and drink.

Western Smash Burger Basket

$12.99

Two patties on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, onion rings and BBQ sauce, served with fries and drink.

Waka Challenge

Challenge

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Chicago Dog in town, along with many other delicious home cooked comfort food items!

Location

1809 South Bend Avenue, South Bend, IN 46637

Directions

Gallery
Waka Dog Cafe image
Waka Dog Cafe image
Waka Dog Cafe image

