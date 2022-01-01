Susan's imageView gallery
Salad
Bars & Lounges
American

Susan's

review star

No reviews yet

5851 Sawyer Road

Sawyer, MI 49125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Bread Service

Mixed Greens

$14.00

Squash

$16.00

Broccoli Risotto

$21.00

Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Entrees

Cavatelli

$26.00

Falafel & Pita

$20.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Salmon

$40.00

Amish Chicken Breast

$38.00

Bone in Ribeye

$85.00

Le Hamburg Double

$16.00

Le Hamburg Triple

$18.00

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Fire Course 2

Sides

Japanese Sweet Potato

$10.00

Beans

$15.00

Fries

$8.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Dessert

Hazelnut

$14.00

Apple Tart

$14.00

Brunch Entree

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Egg White Scramble

$17.00

Smoked Salmon & Toast

$19.00

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Challah French Toast

$18.00

Crab Tartine

$25.00

Vuelve a la Vida

$32.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Falafel & Pita

$20.00

Brunch Sides

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Bacon

$8.00

Sausage

$10.00

Hasbrowns

$5.00

Toast

$4.00

Avocado

$6.00

Menu items

Falafel

$20.00

Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Seafood tostada

$20.00

Roasted red pepper

$10.00

Chips

$3.00

Dinner

Italian Dinner

$65.00

Bread

Salad

Calamari

Rigatoni

Chicken

Meatballs/ Rapini

Tiramisu

Ala Carte

AC Salad

$12.00

AC Rigatoni

$22.00

AC Chicken

$36.00

AC Tiramisu

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5851 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, MI 49125

Directions

Gallery
Susan's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gather
orange starNo Reviews
13565 Red Arrow Highway Harbert, MI 49115
View restaurantnext
Casey's New Buffalo
orange star4.1 • 1,442
136 N WHITTAKER ST New Buffalo, MI 49117
View restaurantnext
Cameron's - Buchanan
orange star4.6 • 325
1021 West Front Street Buchanan, MI 49107
View restaurantnext
Jennie Rae’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5201 E Us Highway 20 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371
View restaurantnext
Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos - 210 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
210 State Street St. Joseph, MI 49085
View restaurantnext
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
721 PLEASANT ST Saint Joseph, MI 49085
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sawyer
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston