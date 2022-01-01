Salad
Bars & Lounges
American
Susan's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
5851 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, MI 49125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos - 210 State Street
No Reviews
210 State Street St. Joseph, MI 49085
View restaurant