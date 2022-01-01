Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Casey's New Buffalo

1,442 Reviews

$$

136 N WHITTAKER ST

New Buffalo, MI 49117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shroomed Burger
Casey’s Original
Harbor Burger

Appetizers

Artichoke Spin Dip

Artichoke Spin Dip

$13.00

Spinach and artichokes, blended with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses. Served with homemade tortilla chips

Maryland Crab Cakes

Maryland Crab Cakes

$14.00

Fresh crab with bell peppers, cilantro, garlic and spices. Lightly sautéed and served with a Baja sauce

Beer Cheese Fondue

Beer Cheese Fondue

$11.00

Wisconsin aged cheddar, infused with beer from the tap and served with mini pretzel balls

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries tossed with fresh herbs and parmesan and drizzled with white truffle oil

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Beer battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with marinara sauce and ranch

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly dusted and flash fried, with spicy cherry peppers and a Romesco dipping sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Lightly dusted and fried, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce and sprinkled with shredded coconut

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$12.00

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$11.00

Great Lakes whitefish, blended with cream cheese and herbs. Served with crackers.

Chips and Dip

$6.00

Casey's Signature chips served with a French onion dipping sauce.

Salads & Bowls

Southwestern Cobb

Southwestern Cobb

$13.00

Chipotle grilled chicken, chopped bacon, corn & black bean salsa, pico de gallo, scallions, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens, with Southwestern ranch dressing

Beet and Goat Cheese

Beet and Goat Cheese

$13.00

Arugula and mixed greens, with diced beets, goat cheese crumbles and candied walnuts with blueberry vinaigrette.

Dinner Side Salad

Dinner Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons. Choice of dressing

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$12.00

Steamed brown rice and quinoa, black beans, pico de gallo, scallions, mozerella and provolone

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons and a tarragon Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, red onion, shredded carrot, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons and our house dressing

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Ahi tuna tossed in a sesame dressing, with edamame, cucumber, shaved carrot, daikon and sliced avocado, served over jasmine rice and drizzled with a sriracha aioli

Casey’s Clam Chowder Bowl

Casey’s Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.00

A Casey's signature item! Creamy chowder with clams and potatoes.

Lemon Rice

$7.00

Taqueria

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Blackened mahi-mahi, pineapple, red pepper, and cilantro salsa, drizzled with a lime-avocado sauce

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Slow cooked pulled pork and chicharrones cooked in chile verde sauce, with pickled onion, cotija cheese, corn and black bean salsa

Entrees

Cherry Smoked BBQ Ribs

Cherry Smoked BBQ Ribs

$18.00+

Slow cooked and smoked in-house, smothered in honey bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of side

Cacio E Pepe

$14.00

Rack of Lamb

$27.00
Casey’s Mac & Cheese

Casey’s Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi noodles, smoked Gouda, cheddar and Monterey jack chesses, topped with a herb breadcrumb crust

Great Lakes Perch

Great Lakes Perch

$26.00

Fresh Great Lakes perch lightly dusted in seasoned flour and fried crispy. Served with lemon and gin lime butter, vegetable of the day and your choice of side

Irish Pub Curry

$16.00

Burgers

Casey’s Original

Casey’s Original

$13.00

Two 4oz certified prime beef patties, includes upon request lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Add cheese and other toppings of your choice

Baja Burger

Baja Burger

$14.00

8oz certified prime patty with smoked jalapenos, grilled onions, avocado, pepper jack and Baja sauce

Shroomed Burger

Shroomed Burger

$14.00

8oz certified prime patty with sautéed mushrooms, gouda cheese, crispy fried onions and truffle aioli

Harbor Burger

Harbor Burger

$14.00

8oz certified prime patty with cabernet glazed onions, smoked bacon, fired egg, provolone cheese and ground pepper aioli

Sandwiches

Ultimate Steak

Ultimate Steak

$14.00

Prime sirloin sliced and grilled, sautéed onions and mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and garlic parmesan aioli, served on a toasted hoagie

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Slow-cooked pulled pork, honey bourbon BBQ sauce and coleslaw

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$15.00

Great Lakes perch lightly dusted in seasoned flour and fried crispy. Served with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce and lemon slice

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast with avocado spread, pepper-jack, black bean corn salsa, and southwestern ranch

Pot Roast Sammi

$14.00

Braised beef slow-cooked in a red wine gravy, with Havarti cheese, fried onions, and a horsey aioli, on an onion roll

Grilled Cheese and Bacon

$12.00

Havarti cheese, smoked bacon, and sliced tomato, with blackberry jam, and sourdough toast

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kraft mac and cheese with fries or applesauce

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken nuggets with a choice of fries or applesauce

Kidz Cheeseburger

Kidz Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids' size cheeseburger with American cheese, choice of fries or applesauce

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Homemade vanilla, cinnamon bread pudding with streusel topping, drizzled with an Irish cream liqueur sauce and topped with whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Rich flourless chocolate cake drizzled with caramel sauce and whipped cream

Cheesecake of the Month

$8.00

Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

Lemon Berry Marscapone Cake

Lemon Berry Marscapone Cake

$8.00

Sweet, tart, fluffy and creamy all at the same time!

Extra Sides

Extra Perch (3)

Extra Perch (3)

$5.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00
Pineapple Cole Slaw

Pineapple Cole Slaw

$3.00
Side Truffle fries

Side Truffle fries

$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Toast Points

$2.00

Side Homemade Chips

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Homemade Chips

$3.00

Side Broccoli Slaw

$3.00
Extra Pretzel

Extra Pretzel

$3.00
Extra Beer Cheese

Extra Beer Cheese

$5.00

Specials

Burger Of The Month

$14.00

Beverages

PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.95
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$2.95
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$2.95
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.95
MOUNTAIN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.95
MUG ROOT BEER

MUG ROOT BEER

$2.95
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.95
CLUB SODA

CLUB SODA

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

BEACH, EAT, DRINK, REPEAT!

Website

Location

136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo, MI 49117

Directions

Gallery
Casey's New Buffalo image
Casey's New Buffalo image
Casey's New Buffalo image
Casey's New Buffalo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gather
orange starNo Reviews
13565 Red Arrow Highway Harbert, MI 49115
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Susan's
orange starNo Reviews
5851 Sawyer Road Sawyer, MI 49125
View restaurantnext
Jennie Rae’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5201 E Us Highway 20 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Buffalo

Beer Church Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,069
24 S Whittaker St New Buffalo, MI 49117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Buffalo
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston