Mexican & Tex-Mex

Hummingbird Lounge

No reviews yet

9 S Barton St

New Buffalo, MI 49117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

White Wine

Joel Gott SB BOTTLE

$33.00

Terra d'Oro PG BOTTLE

$33.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$12.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay BOTTLE

$39.00

Chateau de Sancerre (Bottle)

$49.00Out of stock

La Gerenne Sancerre (Bottle)

$48.00

Post & Beam Chardonnay (Bottle)

$62.00

Hickory Creek Chardonnay (Bottle)

$44.00

Rose & Sparkling

Bieler Rose BOTTLE

$36.00

Avissi Prosecco BOTTLE

$36.00

Taittinger brut (1/2 bottle)

$50.00

Piper - Heidsieck Brut BOTTLE

$80.00

Prosecco Topper

$6.00

Veuve Clicquot

$100.00

Avissi Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Avissi Sparkling Rose BOTTLE

$36.00

Moscato d'Asti

$13.00

Red Wine

Iron + Sand CS BOTTLE

$42.00

Seaglass PN BOTTLE

$39.00

Joel Gott Alakai Grenache BOTTLE

$36.00

Orin Swift Abstract

$15.00

Orin Swift Abstract (BOTTLE)

$48.00

Orin Swift Palermo (BOTTLE)

$98.00

Neyers Cabernet Sauvignon (BOTTLE)

$96.00

Belle Glos C&T Pinot Noir (BOTTLE)

$46.00

Taylor Fladgate LBV Port

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coke bottle

$1.50

Diet Coke bottle

$1.50

Topo Chico (glass bottle)

$3.00

Fever Tree ginger beer

$3.00

Sparkling water

$1.50

La Croix Lemon

$1.50

La Croix Lime

$1.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Water bottle

$1.50

Iced Tea - Pure Leaf

$3.00

Cocktails TOGO

Letters from Home (TOGO)

$18.00

Hotel Tango Rum, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Cherry

Smoked Pineapple Marg (TOGO)

$18.00

Dandy Old Fashioned - RUM (TOGO)

$22.00

Old Fashioned - Bourbon (TOGO)

$24.00

Old Fashioned - Rye (TOGO)

$24.00

HRG Manhattan (TOGO)

$22.00

House Negroni (TOGO)

$24.00

Old Fashioned - LARGE (TOGO)

$40.00

HRG Manhattan - LARGE (TOGO)

$40.00

Blueberry Bramble (TOGO)

$18.00

Big Ice Cube (TOGO)

$2.00

So Hot Honey (TOGO)

$20.00

OTF BEVERAGES

Lemon Sour (Frozen NA)

$6.00

Name That Sour - Tito's (Frozen)

$12.00

Name That Sour - Whiskey (Frozen)

$12.00

Name That Sour - Junipero Gin (Frozen)

$12.00

Name That Sour - Aperol Spritz (Frozen)

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Jungle Bird (TOGO)

$18.00Out of stock

Name that Sour (TOGO)

$20.00

Name That Sour - Tom Collins (Frozen)

$12.00

Name That Sour - French 75 (Frozen)

$12.00

Name That Sour - Cherry Sour (Frozen)

$12.00

Smoked Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Froze'

$11.00

Margarita Slushie

$12.00

OTF WINE

Seaglass Pinot Grigio (187ml)

$10.00

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc (187ml)

$10.00

Menage a Trois Red (187ml)

$10.00

Avissi Prosecco (187ml)

$12.00

Menage A Trois Gold

$9.00

Seaglass Pinot Noir

$10.00

CLASSICS (Specials)

Classic - Alberto

$9.00

Classic - Bramble

$9.00

Classic - Cherry Old Fashioned

$9.00

Classic - Daiquiri

$9.00

Classic - Fall Highball

$9.00

Classic Lost City Of Singapore

$9.00

Classic - Manhattan

$9.00

Classic - Margarita

$9.00

Classic Martini - GIN

$9.00

Classic Martini - VODKA

$9.00

Classic - Mule

$9.00

Classic - Negroni

$9.00

Classic Old Fashioned - RYE

$9.00

Classic - Prosecco

$9.00

Classic - Red Wine

$8.00

Classic - Sailors Say Brandy

$9.00

Classic - Spirit Free

$9.00

Classic - SPM

$9.00

Classic - White Wine

$8.00

Classic - Xpresso

$9.00

SHIRTS

MARTINI SHIRT

$19.00

MI MAP - DIP IN SHIRT

$19.00

MARTINI TANK TOP

$19.00

Black Long Sleeve Shirt

$23.00

Hbird Notebook

$9.00

Hbird Hoodie

$49.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 S Barton St, New Buffalo, MI 49117

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

