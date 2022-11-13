Japas Brewing - Neko American Pale Ale 4pc

$16.00

Do you know what Maneki Neko is? One of Japan's most famous amulets, the “lucky cat” has several meanings; for example: with the left paw raised it brings customers, with the right paw raised it brings fortune. It adds a new ingredient to this recipe: luck! Think of a good thing and take a sip of this deliciously citrusy IPA. Feeling lucky?