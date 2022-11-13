Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Gather

review star

No reviews yet

13565 Red Arrow Highway

Harbert, MI 49115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bubbles

Prosecco, Casa di Malia NV (Vento Italy) N (Retail)

$17.00

Medium bubbles, delicate flavor and slightly off dry

Pet Nat, Field Recordings 2021 (CA) N (Retail)

$27.00

Much different than typical sparkling wines, the finished wine has a unique raw character, loaded with energy and charisma

Cava, Azimut NV (Spain) (Retail)

$22.00

Traditional fermentation with indigenous yeasts and bacteria, dosage of less then 2g/l of sugar. Aged a minimum of 10 months in the bottle, disgorged at order time.Pale yellow, with small and constant bubbles. It boasts a complex and intense aroma of mature white fruit. The palate is soft but elegant.

White

Gruner Veltliner, Christina 2020 (Carnuntum Austria) N (Retail)

$23.00

Cloudy, dry, and well balanced with a hint of white pepper

Chenin Blanc, Gaspard 2018 (Loire France) (Retail)

$21.00

Flavors of pear, quince and apple with lively acidity

Chardonnay, Camp 2020 (Sonoma CA) N (Retail)

$25.00

Fresh Fruit, a hint of vanilla and refreshing minerality

Chardonnay, McBride Sisters 2020 (Central Coast CA) (Retail)

$25.00

Nicely balanced with soft fruit and a hint of oak

Chenin Blanc, Folk Machine 2020 (Merritt Island Clarksburg) N (Retail)

$21.00

Flavors of pear, quince and apple with lively acidity

Sauvignon Blanc, Desparada 2020 (Central Coast CA) (Retail)

$32.00

Medium-bodied, it's silky and expansive with elegantly layered, spicy fruits and a refreshing burst of juiciness to drive the long finish.

Schenk L'Alpage Chasselas 2020 (Switzerland) (Retail)

$20.00

A crisp dry wine from Switzerland

Sauvignon Blanc, Unique (France) 2021 (Retail)

$24.00

Rich and tropical Loire Sauvignon Blanc, remarkable body and very well balanced by fresh acidity. Perfect for a hot Spring day!

Domaine du Salvard, Cheverny (France) 2021 (Retail)

$27.00

Pinot Grigio, Friuli Doc, 2020 (Gorizia IT) 2020 (Retail)

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Gaspard, 2020 (Loire Valley, France) (Retail)

$24.00

Riesling, Union Sacre, 2020 (Retail)

$26.00

Chablis, Savary Petit, 2020 (Burgundy, France) (Retail)

$27.00

Vermentino, Argiolas Costamolino, 2020 (Italy)

$24.00

Red

Red Blend, Three Wines Faux Pas 2020 (Contra Costa CA)N (Retail)

$19.00

Malbec, Altocedro 'Ano Cero' 2020 (Mendoza AR) N (Retail)

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Edge 2018 (Alexander Valley, CA) (Retail)

$32.00

Nero d'Avola, Zensa, 2020 (Italy) (Retail)

$20.00

Gamay, Nicholas Potel, 2020 (Beaujolais, France) (Retail)

$23.00

Red Blend, El Marciano, Alfredo Maestro 2020 (Peñafiel, Spain) (Retail)

$32.00

Red Blend, Folk Machine Parts & Labor 2020 (Central Coast, CA) (Retail)

$25.00

Tempernillo, Medrano Irazu, 2020, (Rioja, Spain)

$21.00

Beaujolias, Roug Dupeuble, 2021 (France)

$23.00

Rosé

Rose, Diamarine 2021 (Provence France) (Retail)

$17.00

Rosé, Christina, 2021 (Austria) (Retail)

$24.00

Can - McBride Sisters "She Can" Rosé, (Sonoma CA) (Retail)

$8.00

Orange

Orange Wine, Gulp Hablo, 2021 (Castilla La Mancha, Spain) (Retail)

$26.00

Beer

Hopewell - Lightbeam Hazy IPA 4pc

Hopewell - Lightbeam Hazy IPA 4pc

$16.00

A Hazy IPA that radiates the full spectrum of modern hop eccentricities. An initial burst swells with the essence of ripe mango, papaya and apricot, while reverberant threads of green grass and prickly pine tether its final form. Here’s to a bright spot.

Japas Brewing - Neko American Pale Ale 4pc

Japas Brewing - Neko American Pale Ale 4pc

$16.00

Do you know what Maneki Neko is? One of Japan's most famous amulets, the “lucky cat” has several meanings; for example: with the left paw raised it brings customers, with the right paw raised it brings fortune. It adds a new ingredient to this recipe: luck! Think of a good thing and take a sip of this deliciously citrusy IPA. Feeling lucky?

3 Floyds Brewing - Gumball Head 4pc

3 Floyds Brewing - Gumball Head 4pc

$12.00

An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish.

Hopewell - Harvest Pale Ale

Hopewell - Harvest Pale Ale

$16.00

Harvest Pale Ale is an American Pale Ale brewed with freshly picked ​“wet” hops from Hop Head Farms in Michigan. Notes of tropical fruit, floral spice and stone fruit are balanced by a depth of malt character and a firm bitter finish.

Japas - Matsurika Jasmine Pilsner

Japas - Matsurika Jasmine Pilsner

$16.00

One of the highlights of Japanese cuisine is the tea. And one of the most delicate and flavorful teas is made using the Jasmine petals, called Matsurika in Japan. Japas added these petals to the recipe of a Pilsen, a soft and delicate beer, bringing Jasmine notes to the aroma and palate.

Apertif Wine

Pasubio Vin Amaro

$24.00

Byrrh Grand Quinquina

$24.00

To-Go Utensils

To-Go-Utensils

Extras

Chips

$2.00

Bowl of house made chips

78 Tomato Ketchup

$1.00

Side of 78 Brand natural ketchup

Housemade Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Side of garlic aioli

Crostini

$2.00

Bowl of crostini

Butter

$1.00

Side of butter

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple, delicious food to go. Please pick up from 13565 Red Arrow Highway Harbert, MI 49115 Please be sure to check confirmation for your pick up time and note all times are EST.

Website

Location

13565 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, MI 49115

Directions

Gallery
Gather All Day image
Gather All Day image
Gather All Day image

Similar restaurants in your area

Susan's
orange starNo Reviews
5851 Sawyer Road Sawyer, MI 49125
View restaurantnext
Casey's New Buffalo
orange star4.1 • 1,442
136 N WHITTAKER ST New Buffalo, MI 49117
View restaurantnext
Cameron's - Buchanan
orange star4.6 • 325
1021 West Front Street Buchanan, MI 49107
View restaurantnext
Jennie Rae’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5201 E Us Highway 20 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Harbert
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston