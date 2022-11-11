- Home
Jennie Rae’s Restaurant
5201 E Us Highway 20
Rolling Prairie, IN 46371
Popular Items
Sandwiches and Plates
Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and jennie rae's special sauce on grilled sourdough
BLT Club
Lots of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between three slices of toasted bread
Reuben
Shaved corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye, served with 1000 island dip
Honey Mustard Chicken
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce on a toasted bun
The Big Kahuna
Crispy alaskan whitefish, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie
BBQ Pork
Pulled pork with jennie rae's special bbq sauce on a toasted bun
Chicken Fajita Roll-Up
Grilled chicken, sauteed green peppers and onions, monterey jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken strips, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Grilled Cheese
The American standby, american cheese on grilled texas toast
Hot Dog
3:1 all beef hot dog
TBC Club
Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese piled between three slices of toasted bread
Italian Beef
Slow roasted beef, swiss cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions, served with au jus and pepperoncini
Chicken Salad Crossiant
Homemade chicken salad on a croissant
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough
The Swiss Pig
Shaved ham, honey mustard and swiss cheese on a pretzel bun
Monterey Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, green onion, tortilla strips, bbq and ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Shaved ham and american cheese on grilled texas toast
Quesadilla
Choice of chicken or steak with sauteed green peppers, onions and shredded cheddar or veggie with shredded cheddar
Cheese Quesadilla
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread
TBC Sandwich
Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese on toasted bread
TBC Spinach Wrap
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
Ham Hoagie
Grilled Bacon and Cheese
Hot & Hardy
Chicken Tender Basket
Three crispy breast strips with fries and choice of apple sauce, crab salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese
Hot BOB
Black angus hamburger, cut in half with mashed potatoes and gravy
Shrimp Basket
Popcorn shrimp with fries and choice of apple sauce, crab salad, coleslaw and cottage cheese
Burgers
Burger
Black angus beef patty on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings
Double Burger
Twin black angus beef patties on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings
Shroom Burger
Black angus beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a toasted bun
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Black angus patty topped with bacon and cheddar on a toasted bun
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Black angus beef patty topped with jalapenos and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
Patty Melt
Black angus beef patty with sauteed onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Cheeseburger
Black angus beef patty with american cheese on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings
Double Cheeseburger
Twin black angus beef patties with american cheese on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings
Double Bacon Cheddar Burger
Twin black angus beef patties with bacon and cheddar on a toasted bun
Double Shroom Burger
Dinners
Carved Ham
Slow smoked and roasted ham
Chopped steak
Half pound of fresh ground black angus topped with sauteed onions. Add mushrooms and gravy for a $1
Salisbury Steak
Half pound of fresh ground black angus topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and gravy
CFS Dinner
Buttermilk battered beef steak smothered in peppered country gravy
Pot Roast
Slow roasted until fork tender
Salad Sensations & Healthy Options
Super Salad
Crisp greens, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, tomatoes and egg
Oriental Chicken Salad
Crisp greens, fried chicken strips, green onions, shredded cheddar, tomato, chow mein noodles served with sesame ginger dressing
Southwest Fajita Salad
Crisp greens, choice of chicken or steak with sauteed green peppers and onions, tomatoes, corn salsa and tortilla strips
Taco Salad
Crisp greens inside a crispy tortilla shell topped with taco meat, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, green peppers and green onions served with salsa
Farmhouse Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken on tossed greens, with shredded cheddar, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers and bacon
Apple Chicken Spinach Salad
Garden spinach, grilled chicken, apples, red onion, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles with raspberry vinaigrette
Popcorn Shrimp Cobb
Crisp greens, scallions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onion and egg
Turkey Bacon Spinach Salad
Tossed Salad
Extra Dressing
Full Cold Salad Plate
Jennie's rae's chicken or seafood salad on a bed of crisp greens with cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes, a cup of fruit and crackers
½ Cold Salad Plate
Petite portion of the cold salad plate
Homemade Soups of the Day
Side Lines
Kid's Food
Kids Mini Taco's
9 deep fried tacos with salsa, cheese and fries
Corney Dog's
6 mini corn dogs with fries and a pickle
Kids Grilled Cheese
Gooey American cheese on grilled white bread with fries and a pickle
Munchkin Strips
2 breaded chicken tenders with fries and a pickle
Kid's Hamburger
With or without cheese, fries and a pickle
Dog in a Bun
Hot dog with fries and a pickle
Mac & Cheese Bites
BEVERAGES
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Mugs Root Beer
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Country Time Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Lg. Milk
Sm. Milk
Lg. Chocolate Milk
Sm. Chocolate Milk
Lg. Juice
Sm. Juice
Hot Tea
COFFEE GUYS
Cream Pies
Coconut Cream
Banana Cream
Black bottom peanut butter fudge
Peanut butter cream
Black bottom banana walnut
Mint chocolate
Death by chocolate
Turtle chocolate cream
Butterscotch
Butterbeer
German chocolate
Caramel delight
Strawberry delight
Banana split
Chocolate covered cherry chocolate cream
Almond creme with chocolate ganache
Custard
Chocolate Mousse
Smore’s Chocolate Cream
Peanut Butter Cookies And Cream
Peanut Butter Cookies And Cream
French Silk
Christmas Cake Batter
Raspberry Cream
Lemon Meringue
Fruit Pies
Apple
Dutch apple
Blueberry/Apple
Apple crisp
Apple/Raspberry almond streusel
Blueberry
Blueberry maple pecan crunch
Blackberry
Black and Blueberry
Cherry
Cherry crisp
Cherry almond streusel
Burst O'Berry
Red raspberry
Strawberry rhubarb
Blueberry rhubarb
Rhubarb crisp
Peach
Peach cobbler
Pecan
Mixed nut
Pumpkin
Caramel apple
Cherry berry
Caramel apple bottom pumpkin
Apple berry
Spiced pear
Apple cranberry
Strawberry
Cherry Bottom Pecan
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Homemade comfort food. We are known for our homemade jams and pies. Friday night is always our special Fish Fry.
5201 E Us Highway 20, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371