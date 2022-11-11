Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Jennie Rae’s Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

5201 E Us Highway 20

Rolling Prairie, IN 46371

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap
CFS Dinner
Chicken Fajita Roll-Up

Sandwiches and Plates

Turkey Melt

$10.25

Smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and jennie rae's special sauce on grilled sourdough

BLT Club

$9.00

Lots of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between three slices of toasted bread

Reuben

$10.00

Shaved corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye, served with 1000 island dip

Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.75

Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce on a toasted bun

The Big Kahuna

$11.00

Crispy alaskan whitefish, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie

BBQ Pork

$8.50

Pulled pork with jennie rae's special bbq sauce on a toasted bun

Chicken Fajita Roll-Up

$12.00

Grilled chicken, sauteed green peppers and onions, monterey jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Breaded chicken strips, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

The American standby, american cheese on grilled texas toast

Hot Dog

$6.50

3:1 all beef hot dog

TBC Club

$10.50

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese piled between three slices of toasted bread

Italian Beef

$10.75

Slow roasted beef, swiss cheese, sauteed green peppers and onions, served with au jus and pepperoncini

Chicken Salad Crossiant

$7.50

Homemade chicken salad on a croissant

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough

The Swiss Pig

$9.25

Shaved ham, honey mustard and swiss cheese on a pretzel bun

Monterey Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, green onion, tortilla strips, bbq and ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Shaved ham and american cheese on grilled texas toast

Quesadilla

$11.00

Choice of chicken or steak with sauteed green peppers, onions and shredded cheddar or veggie with shredded cheddar

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread

TBC Sandwich

$8.25

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese on toasted bread

TBC Spinach Wrap

$11.00

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Ham Hoagie

$10.00

Grilled Bacon and Cheese

$8.25

Hot & Hardy

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Three crispy breast strips with fries and choice of apple sauce, crab salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese

Hot BOB

$10.50

Black angus hamburger, cut in half with mashed potatoes and gravy

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Popcorn shrimp with fries and choice of apple sauce, crab salad, coleslaw and cottage cheese

Burgers

Burger

$9.00

Black angus beef patty on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings

Double Burger

$12.00

Twin black angus beef patties on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings

Shroom Burger

$10.00

Black angus beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a toasted bun

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.75

Black angus patty topped with bacon and cheddar on a toasted bun

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$10.00

Black angus beef patty topped with jalapenos and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun

Patty Melt

$11.00

Black angus beef patty with sauteed onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Black angus beef patty with american cheese on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings

Double Cheeseburger

$12.25

Twin black angus beef patties with american cheese on a toasted bun. Add your favorite toppings

Double Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Twin black angus beef patties with bacon and cheddar on a toasted bun

Double Shroom Burger

$13.00

Dinners

Carved Ham

$11.50

Slow smoked and roasted ham

Chopped steak

$12.00

Half pound of fresh ground black angus topped with sauteed onions. Add mushrooms and gravy for a $1

Salisbury Steak

$13.00

Half pound of fresh ground black angus topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and gravy

CFS Dinner

$12.00

Buttermilk battered beef steak smothered in peppered country gravy

Pot Roast

$13.00

Slow roasted until fork tender

Salad Sensations & Healthy Options

Super Salad

$11.00

Crisp greens, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, tomatoes and egg

Oriental Chicken Salad

$10.50

Crisp greens, fried chicken strips, green onions, shredded cheddar, tomato, chow mein noodles served with sesame ginger dressing

Southwest Fajita Salad

$11.00

Crisp greens, choice of chicken or steak with sauteed green peppers and onions, tomatoes, corn salsa and tortilla strips

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crisp greens inside a crispy tortilla shell topped with taco meat, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, green peppers and green onions served with salsa

Farmhouse Chicken Salad

$11.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken on tossed greens, with shredded cheddar, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers and bacon

Apple Chicken Spinach Salad

$13.00

Garden spinach, grilled chicken, apples, red onion, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles with raspberry vinaigrette

Popcorn Shrimp Cobb

$13.00

Crisp greens, scallions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onion and egg

Turkey Bacon Spinach Salad

$10.50

Tossed Salad

$4.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Full Cold Salad Plate

$9.75

Jennie's rae's chicken or seafood salad on a bed of crisp greens with cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes, a cup of fruit and crackers

½ Cold Salad Plate

$7.75

Petite portion of the cold salad plate

Homemade Soups of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup and Tossed Salad

$8.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Lets Go Halfsies

$7.00

Quart Of Soup

$10.00

Side Lines

FRIES

$3.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.00

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.00

TOSSED SALAD

$4.50

MINI TACOS

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

COLESLAW

$2.50

APPLESAUCE

$2.00

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.75

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

DINNER ROLL

$0.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Side Of Brown Gravy

$1.00

Go Fish

Pollock Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Basket

$13.00

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Kid's Food

Kids Mini Taco's

$6.50

9 deep fried tacos with salsa, cheese and fries

Corney Dog's

$6.50

6 mini corn dogs with fries and a pickle

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Gooey American cheese on grilled white bread with fries and a pickle

Munchkin Strips

$5.50

2 breaded chicken tenders with fries and a pickle

Kid's Hamburger

$6.50

With or without cheese, fries and a pickle

Dog in a Bun

$6.00

Hot dog with fries and a pickle

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Mugs Root Beer

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Country Time Lemonade

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Lg. Milk

$2.75

Sm. Milk

$1.75

Lg. Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Sm. Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Lg. Juice

$3.00

Sm. Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

COFFEE GUYS

$1.17

Retail

Jam

$7.99

Cake Pops

$3.25

Cream Pies

Coconut Cream

$15.75

Banana Cream

$15.75

Black bottom peanut butter fudge

$15.75

Peanut butter cream

$15.75

Black bottom banana walnut

$15.75

Mint chocolate

$15.75

Death by chocolate

$15.75

Turtle chocolate cream

$15.75

Butterscotch

$15.75

Butterbeer

$15.75

German chocolate

$15.75

Caramel delight

$15.75

Strawberry delight

$15.75

Banana split

$15.75

Chocolate covered cherry chocolate cream

$15.75

Almond creme with chocolate ganache

$15.75

Custard

$16.25

Chocolate Mousse

$15.75

Smore’s Chocolate Cream

$15.75

Peanut Butter Cookies And Cream

$15.75

Peanut Butter Cookies And Cream

$15.75

French Silk

$15.75

Christmas Cake Batter

$15.75

Raspberry Cream

$15.75

Lemon Meringue

$15.75

Fruit Pies

Apple

$16.25

Dutch apple

$16.25

Blueberry/Apple

$16.25

Apple crisp

$16.25

Apple/Raspberry almond streusel

$16.25

Blueberry

$16.25

Blueberry maple pecan crunch

$16.25

Blackberry

$16.25

Black and Blueberry

$16.25

Cherry

$16.25

Cherry crisp

$16.25

Cherry almond streusel

$16.25

Burst O'Berry

$16.25

Red raspberry

$16.25

Strawberry rhubarb

$16.25

Blueberry rhubarb

$16.25

Rhubarb crisp

$16.25

Peach

$16.25

Peach cobbler

$16.25

Pecan

$17.00

Mixed nut

$17.00

Pumpkin

$17.00

Caramel apple

$16.25

Cherry berry

$16.25

Caramel apple bottom pumpkin

$17.00

Apple berry

$16.25

Spiced pear

$16.25

Apple cranberry

$16.25

Strawberry

$16.25

Cherry Bottom Pecan

$17.00

Strawberries

Half dozen Strawberries

$17.00

Dozen Strawberries

$30.00

Berry Bouquet

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade comfort food. We are known for our homemade jams and pies. Friday night is always our special Fish Fry.

Website

Location

5201 E Us Highway 20, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371

Directions

Gallery
Jennie Rae’s Restaurant image
Jennie Rae’s Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Cantarito - La Porte
orange starNo Reviews
41 Pine Lake Ave La Porte, IN 46350
View restaurantnext
Casey's New Buffalo
orange star4.1 • 1,442
136 N WHITTAKER ST New Buffalo, MI 49117
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Gather
orange starNo Reviews
13565 Red Arrow Highway Harbert, MI 49115
View restaurantnext
Susan's
orange starNo Reviews
5851 Sawyer Road Sawyer, MI 49125
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rolling Prairie
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston