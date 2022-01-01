Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beer Church Brewing Co.

1,069 Reviews

$$

24 S Whittaker St

New Buffalo, MI 49117

Cocktails

That Thyme of Year

$12.00

Bourbon, lemon, honey thyme syrup, Michigan apple cider, cinnamon stick, lemon wheel. Served warm.

The Blood of the Orange Mule that Bit Me

$14.00

Vodka, lime, blood orange juice, ginger beer, blood orange slices.

Bye Bye 2020 Bye Bye

$14.00

Tequila, grapefruit juice, rosemary, lime juice. A perfect mixture to say F@#k You to 2020.

FAMILY PACKAGES

The Classic

$35.00

This family package includes our fresh baked Communion Bread with whipped sea salted butter, two of our classic Margherita pizzas with a topping of your choice, and our delicious Basic salad.

Something for Everyone

$35.00

This family package includes our fresh baked Communion Bread with whipped sea salted butter, our classic Margherita pizza with a topping of your choice, our delicious Basic salad, and baked chicken tenders perfect for the kids!

Best of Both Worlds

$35.00

This family package includes our fresh baked Communion Bread with whipped sea salted butter, our classic Margherita pizza with a topping of your choice, our delicious Basic salad, and a dozen of our baked wings.

KITS

Family Kit

$15.00

This pizza making kit is a great family activity. Our kit includes two pizza dough balls, our house made red sauce, fresh mozzarella and a topping of your choice.

check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Beer Church! We are currently offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Both are available during open hours only.

Directions

