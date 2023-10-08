Sonny D's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Sonny D's! Our culinary creations have not only captivated our loyal customers but have also garnered prestigious accolades. The menu offers a fusion of traditional and contemporary American cuisine. From juicy burgers to fresh seafood, we cater to diverse palettes. You’ll also notice a few Italian specialties from our family of Italian restaurants.
Location
1 N. Whittaker, New Buffalo, MI 49117
Gallery