Go
Toast

The Prized Pig

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

114 Lincolnway E • $$

Avg 4 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Choose any 1 side
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Corn Bread$2.00
Rib Tips$12.00
Rib Tips$16.00
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Hand-Cut French Fries$3.00
Extra Sauce$0.50
Pulled Pork$18.00
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Pulled Pork$14.00
Beef Brisket$25.00
Comes with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

114 Lincolnway E

Mishawaka IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Table 97

No reviews yet

ABOUT US
We Are a Full Bar & Restaurant
We believe that the best times in life are spent around the table enjoying tasty food, refreshing drinks, and great music with friends and family.
We want to share with everyone a place where they can come together to talk about their days, ups and downs, and joys and successes, all over a delicious, mouth-watering meal.
Have a seat at our table to eat, drink, and come together…Welcome to Table 97!

Wooden Shoe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catch 22 Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bourbon Street Pizza

No reviews yet

We are owned and operated by Ryan and Mark Hall. We are a pizza delivery and carryout restaurant. We take great pride in making sure that we have something for everyone! From an assortment of pizzas and pasta to our freshly tossed salads, we have you covered!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston