Go
Toast

Char 32

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • STEAKS

17107 Tennis Club Drive • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Formal
Cozy
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

17107 Tennis Club Drive

Fairhope AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Supper Club at Sweetwater Branch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

AMERICAN LEGION Post 199 - FAIRHOPE,AL

No reviews yet

Proudly serving Veterans and the Community!

Panini Pete's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please allow 15min for your order to be ready!

The Fairhope Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston