Chicken wraps in Christiansburg

Christiansburg restaurants
Christiansburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Christiansburg

19 W Main St, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Wrap$9.85
Grilled chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
More about Macado's - Christiansburg
Consumer pic

 

Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria

2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$10.50
Fresh grilled chicken sautéed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, topped with provolone cheese in a tomato basil tortilla.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$9.99
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN PARM WRAP$11.25
Breaded fried chicken topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese in tomato sauce.
More about Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria

