Chicken wraps in Christiansburg
Christiansburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Macado's - Christiansburg
19 W Main St, Christiansburg
|Chicken Parmesan Wrap
|$9.85
Grilled chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria
2775 Market St. NE, Christiansburg
|GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.50
Fresh grilled chicken sautéed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, topped with provolone cheese in a tomato basil tortilla.
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.
|CHICKEN PARM WRAP
|$11.25
Breaded fried chicken topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese in tomato sauce.