Ciao Chow
Fresh handmade pasta and fried rice. Come in and enjoy !
288 main st
Popular Items
Location
288 main st
Beacon NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Miz Hattie's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
ZIATUN
Come in and enjoy!
BEACON BREAD COMPANY
We are a full service bakery and restaurant located in the heart of Beacon, N.Y.
Our bakery offers a variety of fresh breads and pastries daily, as well as indoor and outdoor dining service! We are working hard everyday to provide the Hudson Valley with the best quality ingredients in every dish. Since 2014, we have been specializing in bringing people together over brunch. Please enjoy!
Meyer's Olde Dutch
Welcome to Meyers Olde Dutch! We are a burger joint meets cocktail bar located in the heart of Beacon NY.