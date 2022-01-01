Go
Ciao Chow

Fresh handmade pasta and fried rice. Come in and enjoy !

288 main st

Popular Items

Agnolotti$15.00
Pork Fried Noodles$17.00
Smoked Paprika Noodles pan fried with Braised Pork, Edamame, Peppers, Pico de Gallo and Broccoli. Garnished with Pickled Onions & Scallions
Veggies$13.00
Carrots, corn, edamame, scallions, pico,
GF soy sauce
Imbarcazione$17.00
Cacio e pepe, ricotta filled with smoked belly, and fresh spinach.
Garganelli$17.00
Chicken, creamy red pepper sauce with onions and mushrooms.
Panna cotta$4.00
Kale Salad$11.00
Tagliatelle$18.00
Fruits de Mer with white wine butter sauce, parsley, Shrimp and Mussels
Steak$17.00
tomato, peppers, pickle onions, basil cilantro mix
Clasico$14.00
choice of pasta House made marinara with mozzarella and basil
Location

288 main st

Beacon NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
