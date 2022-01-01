Go
Toast

City Vineyard

Come in and enjoy! Please note that "to-go" does not mean "open container". No alcohol is to be consumed in Hudson River Park.
Food must be purchased with all alcohol orders.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

233 West Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1431 reviews)

Popular Items

Montauk Pilsner$8.00
CW Sauvignon Blanc Glass$14.00
Frozen Margarita (10oz)$15.00
Montauk Summer$8.00
Montauk IPA$8.00
Quarantiki (Glass)$13.00
ilegal mezcal, pineapple, melon, fresh lime
Margarita (Glass)$16.00
CW Rose Glass$13.00
CW Rose Growler$50.00
Water$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

233 West Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PRIMO'S

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jungsik

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

l'abeille

No reviews yet

l’abeille is a 54 seat French restaurant located at 412 Greenwich Street on a classic Tribeca cobblestone street corner. The restaurant is centered on a six-course prix-fixe menu but also provides a rotating selection of seasonal a-la-carte dishes with a strong wine and cocktail program. l’abeille is the brainchild of Chef Mitsunobu Nagae, a veteran Michelin-starred chef who has worked at multiple legendary restaurants in Tokyo, Paris, and New York. Chef Mitsu was most recently the Chef de Cuisine at Shun in Midtown Manhattan.

Sarabeth's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston