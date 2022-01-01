Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort
The Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel welcomes you to indulge in their award-winning, oceanfront restaurant, Horizons. Situated on the terrace level of the hotel, Horizons boasts stunning views of the beach and the ocean. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Horizons offers a wide-range of dining options for your vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. The staff at the restaurant maintains a sincere commitment to top notch service. At the Clarion Resort and Horizons Oceanfront, we aim to share our home with you, allowing you to relax and enjoy the beach life and our famous Eastern Shore hospitality.
10100 Coastal Highway
Location
Ocean City MD
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
The Original Greene Turtle
Iconic Maryland bar and restaurant serving famous crab dip, fresh & never frozen 100% beef burgers, fan-favorite wings, a $7.99 lunch menu, and a wide selection of local, craft, and specialty beers. Always a good game on TV, and every seat has a good view. We’ve been bringing originals together since 1976.
The Bayside Skillet
Good Morning Beautiful,
how about Breakfast?
The Hobbit Restaurant
An absolute escape from Ocean City. A place to indulge in inventive American cuisine and mouthwatering seafood, while overlooking one of the most picturesque views you have ever laid eyes on.
If you're looking to simply come in for some appetizers and a few cocktails, our bartenders make great company at the bar that maintains the same breathtaking views. So next time you're wondering where to go to enjoy an exceptional meal, stop by The Hobbit and step into a classy, sleek, but most importantly comfortable world of dining excellence. We are located in the bottom floor of the Rivendell Condominium at 81st on the Bay offering our full menu daily beginning at 5 p.m.
Touch of Italy - OC
Simply Italian
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticceria