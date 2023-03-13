- Home
Sophia’s Italian Restaurant
11405 Coastal Highway
Ocean City, MD 21842
ENTREES
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Pasta Vegetarian
A saute' of mushrooms peppers & onions with marinara
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Pasta with Meatballs
Pasta with Sausage
Fettuccini Alfredo
add chicken or shrimp $7
Cheese Ravioli
with our tomato sauce and fresh ricotta.
Lobster Cheese Ravioli
with our tomato sauce with fresh ricotta.
Meat Lasagna
Layers of noodles, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese with ground beef
Veal Parmigiana with Pasta
Hand breaded and golden fried, served with melted cheese over pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta
Hand breaded boneless chicken breast served with melted provolone cheese over pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana with Pasta
Golden fried eggplant with melted provolone cheese over pasta.
Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles with our tomato sauce and ricotta cheese then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Mussels Marinara with Linguini
Mussels are simmered in marinara sauce with basil and garlic
Chicken Marsala
lightly coated chicken breasts braised with Marsala wine and mushrooms with linguine
Chicken Francaise
Egg battered & sauteed in a light butter, wine & lemon sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed in a garlic, butter, lemon, white wine sauce & parmigiana cheese over linguini Pasta
Linguini with clam sauce
Fresh clams served in our own housemade white clam sauce over linguini
Seafood Marinara
Mussels, clams & shrimp over lin- guint, served in a chunky, fresh herb & tomato sauce
Chicken Piccata
our Lemon wine sauce and Capers with linguine
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken with mushrooms, onions, peppers.garlic in our house red sauce with linguine.
SUBS
HOT SUBS
Cheesesteak Sub
Thinly sliced chopped ribeye steak, with (American or Provolone) $ 12 Offered with lettuce, tomato, fried onions and mayo.
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Philly style chopped all-white chicken. Offered with lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayo American or Provolone.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Flash fried with marinara & melted provolone cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Flash fried with marinara & melted provolone cheese
Italian Sausage & Meatball Sub
Italian sausage, meatballs, marinara, peppers, onions and Mozzarella cheese
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian sausage with sauce and melted cheese
Make your Own Panini
Meatball Parmesan Sub
with marinara & melted provolone cheese
Panini
COLD SUBS
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Capicola ham, ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, with our Italian dressing, mayo and hots, served on a freshly baked hoagie (wrap available)
Ham & Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced ham, paired with imported Provolone cheese and with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on a freshly baked hoagie roll (wrap available)
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey and imported provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a freshly baked hoagie roll (wrap available)
PIZZA
Cheese & Tomato Pizza
14'' Specialty Pizza
14'' Pizza Blancia
Our fresh pizza dough topped with Parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder
14'' Pizza Biancia Delux
White pizza, parmesan, ricotta, mozzarella cheese italian seasoning, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil
14'' Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olive
14'' Meat Lovers Pizza
Ground beet, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, ham
14'' White Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta Olive Oil, Garlic
14'' Chicken Florentine Pizza
White pizza topped with grilled chicken and seasoned spinach
14'' Hawaiian Pizza
Imported Ham & Pineapple
14'' Veggie Pizza
Sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives
14'' The New Yorker Pizza
Sliced Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions
14'' Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses
14'' Meatball Pizza
Sliced meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
14'' The Kitchen Sink Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sweet peppers
14'' Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, onions, Monterey Jack cheese & Mozzarella cheese
16'' Specialty Pizza
16'' Pizza Blancia
Our fresh pizza dough topped with Parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder
16'' Pizza Biancia Delux
White pizza, parmesan, ricotta,mozzarella cheese, italian seasoning, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil
16'' Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olive
16'' Meat Lovers Pizza
Ground beet, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, ham
16'' White Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta Olive Oil, Garlic
16'' Chicken Florentine Pizza
White pizza topped with grilled chicken and seasoned spinach
16'' Hawaiian Pizza
Imported Ham & Pineapple
16'' Veggie Pizza
Sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives
16'' The New Yorker Pizza
Sliced Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions
16'' Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses
16'' Meatball Pizza
Sliced meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
16'' The Kitchen Sink Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sweet peppers
16'' Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, onions, Monterey Jack cheese & Mozzarella cheese
18'' Specialty Pizza
18'' Pizza Blancia
Our fresh pizza dough topped with Parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder
18'' Pizza Biancia Delux
White pizza, parmesan, ricotta,mozzarella cheese, italian seasoning, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil
18'' Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olive
18'' Meat Lovers Pizza
Ground beet, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, ham
18'' White Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta Olive Oil, Garlic
18'' Chicken Florentine Pizza
White pizza topped with grilled chicken and seasoned spinach
18'' Hawaiian Pizza
Imported Ham & Pineapple
18'' Veggie Pizza
Sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives
18'' The New Yorker Pizza
Sliced Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions
18'' Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses
18'' Meatball Pizza
Sliced meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
18'' The Kitchen Sink Pizza
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sweet peppers
18'' Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, onions, Monterey Jack cheese & Mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free Pizza
FOOD
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Cheese Fries
Mad Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
Charcuterie Board
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Wings
Toasted Ravioli (6)
Chicken Tenders
Mussels in Marinara
Meatballs in Marinara
Sausage in Marinara
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Anchovies
Feta Cheese
Tzatziki
A La Carte Sides
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, croutons and pepperoncini with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine with our own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, and croutons
Chef Salad
Our garden salad with turkey, ham, and provolone cheese
AntiPasta Salad
Capicola, Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, hardboiled egg, black olives, onions, tomatoes & pepperoncini topped with our delicious house Italian dressing
Greek Salad
crisp lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, olives and peppers with house dressing or greek dressing.
The Healthy Line
Kids Menu
Dessert
CALZONE
Calzones
The Ultimate Calzone
the most traditional calzone, filled with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella and genoa salami. On-top,tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil. Finished with EVOO and parmigiano.
The Cheese Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, grated Pecorino Romano cheeses.
The Veggie Calzone
Eggplant, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.
The Deli Calzone
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.
The Sicilian Calzone
Mozzarella, Ricotta, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions.
The Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Ricotta cheeses
The Meat Lovers Calzone
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, Mozzarella & Ricotta cheeses.
The Chicken Calzone
Breaded chicken, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.
BEVERAGE
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Tito's
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Orange
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Well Tequila
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Sliver
Casamigo Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Whiskey
Jameson
Bulliet
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Well Scotch
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Amaretto Di Saronno
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Baileys Irish Cream
Cocktails
Beer
Wine
Chardonnay BTG
Sauvignon Blanc BTG
Pinot Grigio BTG
Riesling BTG
Plum Wine BTG
Chardonnay BTL
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Riesling BTL
Plum Wine BTL
Pinot Noir BTG
Cabernet Sauvignon BTG
Merlot BTG
Pinot Noir BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Merlot BTL
SPECIALS
WINTER SPECIALS
Special Chicken Parm
Special Marsala
Special Chicken Francese
Special Chicken Picata
Special Mussels Marinara
Linguini W/Clams
Clams in Red Sauce
Special Scampi
Special Seafood Marinara
Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Special Veal Parm
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
11405 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842