Sophia's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

11405 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

ENTREES

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.00

Pasta Vegetarian

$17.00

A saute' of mushrooms peppers & onions with marinara

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$20.00

Pasta with Meatballs

$18.00

Pasta with Sausage

$18.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.00

add chicken or shrimp $7

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

with our tomato sauce and fresh ricotta.

Lobster Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

with our tomato sauce with fresh ricotta.

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of noodles, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese with ground beef

Veal Parmigiana with Pasta

$25.00

Hand breaded and golden fried, served with melted cheese over pasta.

Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta

$20.00

Hand breaded boneless chicken breast served with melted provolone cheese over pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana with Pasta

$18.00

Golden fried eggplant with melted provolone cheese over pasta.

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Ziti noodles with our tomato sauce and ricotta cheese then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Mussels Marinara with Linguini

$23.00

Mussels are simmered in marinara sauce with basil and garlic

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

lightly coated chicken breasts braised with Marsala wine and mushrooms with linguine

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Egg battered & sauteed in a light butter, wine & lemon sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Sauteed in a garlic, butter, lemon, white wine sauce & parmigiana cheese over linguini Pasta

Linguini with clam sauce

$21.00

Fresh clams served in our own housemade white clam sauce over linguini

Seafood Marinara

$27.00

Mussels, clams & shrimp over lin- guint, served in a chunky, fresh herb & tomato sauce

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

our Lemon wine sauce and Capers with linguine

Chicken Cacciatore

$22.00

Chicken with mushrooms, onions, peppers.garlic in our house red sauce with linguine.

SUBS

HOT SUBS

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Thinly sliced chopped ribeye steak, with (American or Provolone) $ 12 Offered with lettuce, tomato, fried onions and mayo.

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Philly style chopped all-white chicken. Offered with lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayo American or Provolone.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.00

Flash fried with marinara & melted provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$13.00

Flash fried with marinara & melted provolone cheese

Italian Sausage & Meatball Sub

$15.00

Italian sausage, meatballs, marinara, peppers, onions and Mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage Sub

$13.00

Italian sausage with sauce and melted cheese

Make your Own Panini

$12.00

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$13.00

with marinara & melted provolone cheese

Panini

$12.00

COLD SUBS

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$13.00

Capicola ham, ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, with our Italian dressing, mayo and hots, served on a freshly baked hoagie (wrap available)

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.00

Thinly sliced ham, paired with imported Provolone cheese and with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on a freshly baked hoagie roll (wrap available)

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$12.00

Turkey and imported provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a freshly baked hoagie roll (wrap available)

PIZZA

Cheese & Tomato Pizza

14'' Cheese & Tomato Pizza

$15.00

16'' Cheese & Tomato Pizza

$17.00

18'' Cheese & Tomato Pizza

$21.00

Cheese and Tomato Slice

$4.00

14'' Specialty Pizza

14'' Pizza Blancia

$18.00

Our fresh pizza dough topped with Parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder

14'' Pizza Biancia Delux

$20.00

White pizza, parmesan, ricotta, mozzarella cheese italian seasoning, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil

14'' Supreme Pizza

$23.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olive

14'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Ground beet, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, ham

14'' White Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta Olive Oil, Garlic

14'' Chicken Florentine Pizza

$21.00

White pizza topped with grilled chicken and seasoned spinach

14'' Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Imported Ham & Pineapple

14'' Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives

14'' The New Yorker Pizza

$20.00

Sliced Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions

14'' Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

14'' Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Sliced meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

14'' The Kitchen Sink Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sweet peppers

14'' Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.00

Steak, onions, Monterey Jack cheese & Mozzarella cheese

16'' Specialty Pizza

16'' Pizza Blancia

$21.00

Our fresh pizza dough topped with Parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder

16'' Pizza Biancia Delux

$24.00

White pizza, parmesan, ricotta,mozzarella cheese, italian seasoning, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil

16'' Supreme Pizza

$26.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olive

16'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Ground beet, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, ham

16'' White Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta Olive Oil, Garlic

16'' Chicken Florentine Pizza

$24.00

White pizza topped with grilled chicken and seasoned spinach

16'' Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Imported Ham & Pineapple

16'' Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives

16'' The New Yorker Pizza

$24.00

Sliced Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions

16'' Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

16'' Meatball Pizza

$21.00

Sliced meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

16'' The Kitchen Sink Pizza

$30.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sweet peppers

16'' Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$27.00

Steak, onions, Monterey Jack cheese & Mozzarella cheese

18'' Specialty Pizza

18'' Pizza Blancia

$26.00

Our fresh pizza dough topped with Parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder

18'' Pizza Biancia Delux

$28.00

White pizza, parmesan, ricotta,mozzarella cheese, italian seasoning, garlic, sliced tomatoes, basil

18'' Supreme Pizza

$32.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olive

18'' Meat Lovers Pizza

$30.00

Ground beet, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, ham

18'' White Pizza

$25.00

Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta Olive Oil, Garlic

18'' Chicken Florentine Pizza

$31.00

White pizza topped with grilled chicken and seasoned spinach

18'' Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

Imported Ham & Pineapple

18'' Veggie Pizza

$27.00

Sweet peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives

18'' The New Yorker Pizza

$28.00

Sliced Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions

18'' Chicken Parm Pizza

$28.00

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

18'' Meatball Pizza

$26.00

Sliced meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

18'' The Kitchen Sink Pizza

$35.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, sweet peppers

18'' Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$31.00

Steak, onions, Monterey Jack cheese & Mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

FOOD

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Mad Fries

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.00

Wings

$11.00+

Toasted Ravioli (6)

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mussels in Marinara

$14.00

Meatballs in Marinara

$9.00

Sausage in Marinara

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Anchovies

$6.00

Feta Cheese

$6.00

Tzatziki

$6.00

A La Carte Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sliced Tomato

$5.00

Pasta

$10.00

Fried Eggplant

$9.00

Our House Made Marinara

$8.00

Sophia's Italian Bread

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, croutons and pepperoncini with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh romaine with our own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, and croutons

Chef Salad

$15.00

Our garden salad with turkey, ham, and provolone cheese

AntiPasta Salad

$15.00

Capicola, Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, hardboiled egg, black olives, onions, tomatoes & pepperoncini topped with our delicious house Italian dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

crisp lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, olives and peppers with house dressing or greek dressing.

The Healthy Line

The Everything (H Line)

$17.00

Meatball Parmesan (H Line)

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan (H Line)

$16.00

Sausage & Parmesan (H Line)

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan (H Line)

$16.00

Kids Menu

1 Slice of Pizza & Fries

$10.00

Spaghetti with Tomato

$10.00

Sauce and Meatballs

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Baklavas

$7.00

Smith Island Cake

$7.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Other Cake Varieties

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

CALZONE

Calzones

The Ultimate Calzone

$18.00

the most traditional calzone, filled with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella and genoa salami. On-top,tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil. Finished with EVOO and parmigiano.

The Cheese Calzone

$15.00

mozzarella, ricotta, grated Pecorino Romano cheeses.

The Veggie Calzone

$16.00

Eggplant, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

The Deli Calzone

$19.00

Salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

The Sicilian Calzone

$16.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions.

The Pepperoni Calzone

$16.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Ricotta cheeses

The Meat Lovers Calzone

$20.00

Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, Mozzarella & Ricotta cheeses.

The Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Breaded chicken, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

BEVERAGE

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Citron

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Citron

$10.00

Ketel One Orange

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Sliver

$10.00

Casamigo Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Beer

Dogfish

$8.00

Burley Oak

$8.00

Samual Adams

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Henieken

$5.00

Henieken 00

$5.00

Nautral Light

$2.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

White Claws

$6.50

Sapporo Can

$12.00

Wine

Chardonnay BTG

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$10.00

Pinot Grigio BTG

$9.00

Riesling BTG

$9.00

Plum Wine BTG

$8.00

Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

Riesling BTL

$34.00

Plum Wine BTL

$34.00

Pinot Noir BTG

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$9.00

Merlot BTG

$8.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$34.00

Merlot BTL

$30.00

NA Beverage

Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

SPECIALS

WINTER SPECIALS

Special Chicken Parm

$11.00

Special Marsala

$11.00

Special Chicken Francese

$11.00

Special Chicken Picata

$11.00

Special Mussels Marinara

$11.00

Linguini W/Clams

$11.00

Clams in Red Sauce

$11.00

Special Scampi

$15.00

Special Seafood Marinara

$15.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Special Veal Parm

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11405 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

