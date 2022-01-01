Go
The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider

Ever wish there was a place where Clarksburg Cider never ran dry? Where hard cider enthusiasts and the newly enlightened could bond over seasonals and signatures, along with some darn good eats? Or just want to get out of the house?
The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider welcomes you with an unfussy atmosphere, wood-fired pizza, house-made fare, local craft beer, cocktails, wine, and of course, exceptional hard cider.

4493 Walden Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$15.00
swiss cheese, pickled shallots, caper and chive mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
Reuben$15.00
Smoked pastrami, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread
BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Smoked chicken, onion, jalapeños, cheddar, apple bbq sauce
Mac and Cheese Side$6.00
Four cheese blend, panko crust
Orchard Salad$13.00
Local greens, bacon, gorgonzola, apples, walnuts, grapes, apple vinaigrette
Poutine$15.00
Handcut fries, pastrami burnt ends, cheese curds, cider bourbon gravy
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Hand-cut, seasoned fries, served with choice of chipotle ketchup or cider pickle ranch for dipping
Smoked Turkey Cobb$16.00
Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bacon, red onion, cider pickle ranch
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
House smoked pork, apple bbq sauce, cider slaw, cider pickles
Location

4493 Walden Ave

Lancaster NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
