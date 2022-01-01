Go
Toast

Coach's Bar & Grill

Here at Coach's, all of our smoker recipes and techniques have been developed with patience and experience gained from hard-learned lessons and many years of backyard research. In addition to our delicious barbecue, we offer a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinners so everyone can find something they enjoy!
S - Signature Item
V - Vegetarian
GF - Gluten Friendly

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2528 West Glenlord Rd • $$

Avg 4 (199 reviews)

Popular Items

Build One For The Gipper (Build A Burger)$11.50
Customize your own hand-pattied Angus burger
Coach's Traditional Wings$14.75
Ten traditional wings served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce.
GF
New England Fish & Chips$14.50
Hand-breaded Atlantic cod golden fried, served with homemade tartar sauce and your choice of fries or coleslaw (premium side substitutes available).
S
Thundersticks$13.00
Shredded chicken, jalapenos and mixed cheese rolled into a flour tortilla and fried to perfection, served with a side of sour cream or ranch dressing.
S
Sweet Lou’s Chicken Strips$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with straight-cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Club Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon and shredded cheese in a grilled flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
S
Hand-Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow-smoked pulled pork on a soft pretzel bun, served with your choice of BBQ sauce
Half Pound Burrito$13.50
A giant burrito stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with mild burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with salsa and sour cream.
Substitute 1/2 lb. grilled steak $4
Olive Izzo Burger$12.75
Sliced green olives and homemade olive mayo topped off with lettuce and tomato
Classic Nacho$13.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, layered with over a half pound of cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Please note that our ground beef is NOT gluten friendly.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Credit Cards
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Toilets
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2528 West Glenlord Rd

Stevensville MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crazy King Burrito

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Burritos

Bit of Swiss Pastry Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peat's Cider Social

No reviews yet

Peat's Cider Social offers a one-of-a-kind hard cider drinking experience featuring a newly remodeled taproom and pet-friendly patio. Stop in for the hard cider, made locally at the family farm, and stay to socialize over the family-friendly bowling and arcade games.

RyeBelles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston