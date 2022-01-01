Go
Coffee Bar 1010

Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Supporting The Local Community! Cozy Coffee Cafe & Bar. Light and Fresh Menu Options for Breakfast & Lunch. Happy Hour Menu with Pour Your Own Beer Tap System! Beer & Wine To Go! Outdoor Seating & Dog Friendly! Perfect for Professionals in the Technology field. Good for Business meetigns and gatherings. Open for events and private group reservations. Catering and Delivery available upon request

1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Choice of Meat & Cheese on Bagel or o Croissant
Reuben Melt$12.00
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye
Spinach Artichoke Melt$10.00
Sourdough Break with Mozarella, Spinach and Artichokes
Spicy Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Onion, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Siracha Drizzle on a Large Flour Toritills
Greek Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing Drizzle on a Large Flour Tortilla
Pretzel Knots$8.00
With Mustard
20oz Americano$4.00
Vegan Veggie Wrap$10.00
Breakfast Pizza$10.00
Hashbrowns$1.75
Location

Stafford VA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
