Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New

review star

No reviews yet

2757 Jefferson Davis Hwy

Suite 101

Stafford, VA 22554

Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
1/2 Combo
Margherita di Bufala

Antipasti

Frittura di Calamari

$12.73

Semolina dusted fresh fried calamari with Meyers lemon zucchini, spicy tomato sauce.

Arancini di Riso

$11.73

Traditional Sicilian fried riceballs, beef ragù, peas, mozzarella, romano cheese.

Bruschetta Tricolore

$10.73

Brick oven flat bread, pesto - ricotta honey walnuts - tomato & basil

Polpettine di Carne

$11.73

Three homemade meatballs with tomato sauce

Cozze Scoppiate

$14.73

Steamed mussels with your choice white or red sauce 1

Caprese di Bufala

$15.73

Vine tomato, imported buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and evoo

Tagliere di Salumi e Formaggi

$21.73

Chef’s choice of imported assorted charcuterie and imported assorted cheeses.

Salmone e Gamberi

$16.73

Smoked Salmon and fried Shrimp on a bed of arugula with cherry tomatoes ,red onion and capers in lemon dressing.

Angus Beef Sliders

$13.73

Angus beef burger sliders served with gorgonzola and caramelized onion

Truffle French Fries

$7.73

Served with truffle mayo and parmesan cheese

Insalate E Zuppe

Side Caesar

$6.73

Side Zibibbo

$5.73

Insalata Zibibbo

$8.73

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and balsamic vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$9.73

Romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Panzanella Siciliana

$9.73

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh ciliegino mozzarella, avocado, black olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, chickpeas, croutons and EVOO.

Cup Minestrone Soup

$4.73

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$6.73

Cup Tomato Orzo Bisque

$4.73

Bowl Tomato Orzo Bisque

$6.73

Cup Italian Wedding Soup

$4.73

Bowl Italian Wedding Soup

$6.73

Add side chicken

$6.00

Add side 6oz Ribeye steak

$15.00

Add side Norwegian Roasted Salmon

$12.00

Add side Shrimp

$8.00

Add side Anchovies

$2.00

Primi

Gnocchi alla Siciliana

$16.73

Potato dumpling, cherry tomatoes, crumbled sausage, eggplant in plum tomato sauce

Tagliatelle con Ragù di Cinghiale

$19.73

Fresh pasta in a wild boar ragù topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Tortelloni di Parma

$17.73

Cheese tortelloni, spinach, prosciutto, mushrooms in a creamy sauce

Spaghetti all’Aragosta

$26.73

Whole lobster served with sweet cherry tomatoes in vodka sauce with spaghetti

Linguine Pesto di Pistacchio e Gamberi

$23.73

Pistachio pesto (pistachio, tomato, basil, garlic, EVOO) shrimp

Linguine alla Pescatora

$24.73

Shrimps, clams, mussels, calamari in our lightly spicy tomato sauce

Lasagna con Carne

$16.73

Bechamel, beef ragù, tomato sauce, mozzarella with Parmigiano Reggiano

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.73

Sautèed pancetta, shallots in a creamy parmesan, eggs sauce

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$16.73

Fresh pasta tossed with meat souce

Spaghetti con Polpette

$14.73

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.73

Penne Vodka

$15.73

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$10.73

Secondi

Melanzana Parmigiana

$17.73

Battered eggplant tomato sauce topped with parmigiano and mozzarella cheese, served with side spaghetti in tomato sauce

Cotoletta Milanese

$18.73

Oven baked lightly breaded chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula served with shaved parmigiano cheese and lemon zest, served with side spaghetti, garlic and olive oil

*Salmone al Pistacchio

$24.73

Pistacchio encrusted Norwegian salmon over baby spinach and saffron risotto, raspberry balsamic reduction

Pollo al Marsala

$18.73

Chicken breast scaloppina, wild mushrooms, Sicilian Marsala wine, served with brussels sprouts and roasted rosemary potatoes

Braciola di maiale

$25.73

Oven baked lightly breaded veal with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce side of spaghetti tomato sauce

*Top Sirloin Filetto con Cognac

$29.73

8oz top sirloin filet sliced, with a green peppercorn cognac sauce served with truffle french fries and brussels sprouts

Ossobuco

$38.73

Lamb shank slow roasted till falling off the bone over vegetable risotto

chicken Parmigiana

$17.73

Lightly breaded chicken breast parmigiana style with tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked to golden brown served with spaghetti in tomato sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$23.73

Add side Sprouts

$5.00

Add side Mushrooms

$4.00

Add side spinach Garlic oil

$3.00

Add side Roasted rosemary potatoes

$4.00

Pizza

Margherita di Bufala

$15.73

Imported buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil and EVOO

Diavola Pizza

$16.73

Imported buffalo mozzarella and spicy calabrese salame, tomato sauce and fresh basil

Pesto and Ricotta

$13.73

Pesto basil topped with ricotta cheese, roasted chicken and Romano cheese

Rustica

$12.73

Plum tomato sauce, hot Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke, red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Prosciutto and Arugula

$15.73

Mozzarella & parmesan cheese, prosciutto di Parma and arugula drizzled with EVOO

BBQ Chicken pizza

$13.73

Marinated chicken smothered in honey BBQ sauce topped with caramelized onions, crispy bacon and cheese

Napoli Pizza

$15.73

Imported buffalo mozzarella, plum tomatoes sauce, anchovies, black olives

Pizza all'Aragosta 1/2

$15.73

Lobster, red onions, blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese on spicy tomato

Pizza all’Aragosta Whole

$24.73

Lobster, red onions, blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese on spicy tomato

Quattro Formaggi con Funghi

$14.73

(Four cheese) provolone, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano, with wild mushrooms

Capricciosa Pizza

$14.73

Ham, artichokes, black olives, red onions and mushrooms covered with mozzarella cheese on our tomato sauce

Zibibbo Pizza

$16.73

Plum tomatoes sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian crumbled sausage, red onions, mushrooms, gorgonzola and parmesan

Panzerotti Calzone

$12.73

Ham, ricotta, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese baked

Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$11.73

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Dessert

Cannoli Siciliani (3 mini cannolis)

$5.73

pastry shell filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate chips and pistachio

Cheesecake

$7.73

traditional italian cheesecake

Chocolate Tartufo

$7.73

chocolate truffle with zabaglione cream and halzenut

Dessert of the Day

$7.73

Fresh Fruit Crème Bruleé

$7.73

ask your server the fruit today

Gelato Affogato

$7.73

vanilla gelato doused with lavazza espresso

Gluten free Flourless Chocolate torta

$7.73

Italian Gelati

$6.73

vanilla, chocolate, halzenut, strawberry

Lemoncello Cake

$7.73

mascarpone layer of moist cake with limoncello topped with white chocolate

Profiterol Cake

$7.73

chocolate cake topped with choux pastry filled with whipping cream and topped with soft chocolate sauce

Sorbetti

$6.73

blood orange or lemon sorbet

Tiramisù

$7.73

Ladyfingers dipped in lavazza espresso coffee and zabaglione mascarpone cream

Scoop of Gelati

$2.50

Kids Menu

8" Kid Margherita Pizza

$7.73

8" Kid White Pizza

$6.73

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.73

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.73

Kids Chicken Fingers / Fries

$6.73

Kids 2 Cheesburger Sliders / Fries

$7.73

Kids Spaghetti Tomato

$6.73

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$4.73

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$6.73

One Meatball

$2.10

Kids spaghetti meatsauce

$6.73

Sides

Side Spaghetti aglio e olio

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Side Italian Sausage

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Steak

$15.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

side potatoes

$4.00

side veggie of the day

$5.00

side brussels sprout

$5.00

side french fries

$3.00

Side Spaghetti marinara

$5.00

1/2 Lunch Combo Available 11:am - 3pm

Soup & Salad

$12.73

1/2 Combo

$12.73

Schiacciata San Daniele

$13.73

Schiacciata Romana

$12.73

Schiacciata di Pollo

$13.73

Red Wine Glass

101-Cabernet-Sauvignon (House) GLS

$8.00

102-Merlot (Terre di Chieti) '16 GLS

$8.00

103-Dolcetto D’Alba (Manzone) GLS

$12.00

105-Cannonau (Sella Mosca) '11 GLS

$11.00

106-Chianti (House) '15 GLS

$8.00

107-Chianti Classico (Fonte dei Borghi) GLS

$12.00

108-Pinot Nero (Terre Orientale) GLS

$9.00

109-Montepulciano (TerraViva) '13 GLS

$9.00

110-Montepulciano&Sangiovese (Roma) GLS

$9.00

111-Barbera

$35.00

112-Barbera (Monferrato) '15 GLS

$9.00

113-Valpolicella Ripasso (Begali) '13 GLS

$11.00

114-Sangiovese (Terre di Chieti) `12 GLS

$9.00

115-Sangiovese (Delle Marche) '14 GLS

$9.00

120-Lambrusco (Casa Bella) (sweet) GLS

$8.00

122-Nero D'avola (Alcesti Sicilia) '15 GLS

$9.00

123-Primitivo (Conti Zecca) Puglia GLS

$9.00

124-Syrah (Alcesti Sicilia) '14 GLS

$9.00

130-Cabernet Sauv`15 (Summit 901) GLS

$9.00

131-Young Amarone (Tinazzi Corvina) GLS

$11.00

132-Pinot Noir`15 (Central Coast) GLS

$9.00

133-Brunello di Montalcino(Notte di Note) GLS

$17.00

160-Malbec (Portillo) '16 GLS

$9.00

Blackberry Sangria (Homemade) GLS

$8.73

Red Wine Bottle

102-Merlot (Terre di Chieti) '16 BTL

$30.00

103-Dolcetto D’Alba (Manzone) BTL

$43.00

105-Cannonau (Sella Mosca) '11 BTL

$43.00

106-Chianti (House) '15 BTL

$30.00

107-Chianti Classico (Fonte dei Borghi) BTL

$50.00

108-Pinot Nero (Terre Orientale) BTL

$32.00

109-Montepulciano (TerraViva) '13 BTL

$30.00

110-Montepulciano&Sangiovese (Roma) BTL

$38.00

111-Barbera (Briccotondo) '15 BTL

$38.00

112-Barbera (Monferrato) '15 BTL

$35.00

113-Valpolicella Ripasso (Begali) '13 BTL

$45.00

115-Sangiovese (Delle Marche) '14 BTL

$42.00

116-Amarone (Classico Begali) ‘12 BTL

$90.00

117-Gattinara (Travaglini) '12 BTL

$70.00

118-Barolo (ClassicoVecchia Storia) '11 BTL

$85.00

119-Brunello (Le coste)'12 BTL

$105.00

120-Lambrusco (Casa Bella) (sweet) BTL

$35.00

122-Nero D'avola (Alcesti Sicilia) '15 BTL

$35.00

123-Primitivo (Conti Zecca) Puglia BTL

$34.00

124-Syrah (Alcesti Sicilia) '14 BTL

$35.00

125-Cabernet (Tinazzi) Veneto BTL

$50.00

130-Cabernet Sauv`15 (Summit 901) BTL

$35.00

131-Young Amarone (Tinazzi Corvina) BTL

$45.00

132-Pinot Noir`15 (Central Coast) BTL

$35.00

133-Brunello di Montalcino(Notte di Note) BTL

$65.00

140-Pinot Noir (Calatroni) Pavia BTL

$35.00

160-Malbec (Portillo) '16 BTL

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

White Wine Glass

171-Pinot Grigio (Terre di Chieti) GLS

$8.00

172-Pinot Grigio (Musaragno) GLS

$9.00

173-Pinot-Grigio Rose'(Sottoriva Antica) GLS

$9.00

174-Sauvignon (La Cappuccina) GLS

$9.00

175-Chardonnay (Veneto Bixio) GLS

$9.00

176-Verdicchio (Conti di Buscareto) GLS

$9.00

177-Vermentino di Sardegna GLS

$9.00

178-Pinot Grigio&Sauv.Blanc'(Due Uve) GLS

$9.00

179-Chardonnay (Terre di Chieti) GLS

$8.00

180-Zibibbo (Gibele') GLS

$9.00

182-Riesling (Seaglass) GLS

$9.00

183-Chardonnay (Albertoni) GLS

$9.00

191- Rose Tati (collevento) GLS

$9.00

201-Moscato GLS

$9.00

205-Moscato Mango GLS

$9.00

White Wine Bottle

171-Pinot Grigio (Terre di Chieti) BTL

$30.00

172-Pinot Grigio (Musaragno) BTL

$35.00

173-Pinot-Grigio Rose'(Sottoriva Antica) BTL

$40.00

174-Sauvignon (La Cappuccina) BTL

$35.00

175-Chardonnay (Veneto Bixio) BTL

$35.00

176-Verdicchio (Conti di Buscareto) BTL

$35.00

177-Vermentino di Sardegna BTL

$35.00

178-Pinot Grigio&Sauv.Blanc'(Due Uve) BTL

$35.00

179-Chardonnay (Terre di Chieti) BTL

$30.00

180-Zibibbo (Gibele') BTL

$35.00

181-Zibibbo (Barone di Serramarrocco BTL

$45.00

182-Riesling (Seaglass) BTL

$35.00

183-Chardonnay (Albertoni) BTL

$30.00

191- Rose Tati (collevento) BTL

$35.00

201-Moscato BTL

$30.00

205-Moscato Mango BTL

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Champagne & Rose

191-Rose Tati GLS

$9.00

201-Moscato (Parolvini) Italy GL

$9.00

202-Prosecco (A.Nani-Veneto GLS

$8.00

203-Mimosa (Orange Juice & Prosecco) GL

$9.00

204-Bellini (Peach Juice & Prosecco) GL

$9.00

205-Moscato Mango GL

$9.00

191-Rose Tati BTL

$35.00

201-Moscato (Parolvini) Italy BTL

$30.00

202-Prosecco (A.Nani-Veneto BTL

$35.00

205-Moscato Mango BTL

$35.00

Small prosecco rose'

$9.73

Wine Flight

House Wine

$15.00

Cognac

Hennessy V.S.

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

Digestive e Amari

Limoncello, Fabrizia

$6.00

Sambuca Romano

$6.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$7.00

Amaro Averna (Sicily)

$7.00

Solerno (Blood Orange Liquor) (Sicily)

$9.00

Armagnac VSOP

$10.00

Galliano

$7.00

Vin Santo (served with biscotti)

$8.00

Sweet italian dessert wine

Malt & Specialty Scotches

McCallan Aged 12 yrs

$13.00

Glenlivit Aged 12 yrs

$9.00

Glenfieldich Aged 12 yrs

$9.00

Oban Aged 14 yrs

$14.00

Grappa

Grappa Moscato, Inga

$10.00

Martinis

Chocolate Hazelnut Martini

$10.00

Stoli Vodka, Frangelico, Cream & Godiva Liqueur

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Stoli, Kahlua, Baileys Lavazza Espresso

Cafe

American Regular & Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Espresso

$2.73

Double Espresso

$4.73

Espresso Macchiato

$3.73

Cappuccino

$4.73

Espresso Corretto

$6.50

IRISH COFFEE

$6.73

latte

$4.73

NA Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Iced tea

$2.73

Hot tea

$2.73

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

San Benedetto natural mineral water

$4.25

San Benedetto sparkling mineral water

$4.25

Fresh Brewed Coffee Decaf

$3.73

Fresh Brewed Coffee Regular

$3.73

MTN DEW

$2.75

Cocktail/Martini

Basil Lemonade

$10.00

Tito’s Vodka, basil syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice muddled basil

Chocolate Hezelnut Martini

$10.00

Stoli Vodka, Frangelico, Cream de cacao liqueur Baileys, chocolate syrup

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Stoli vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice sours

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Hendrick’s gin, St. German liqueur & fresh Cucumber

Fresh Grapefruit Mojito

$10.00

Stoli Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Muddled Mint

Frutta Tropical

$10.00

Coconut Rum, Sailor Spiced Rum, Pineapple & Passion fruit juices

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno, Silver Tequila, Orange Juice & Sour

Italian Sunrise

$10.00

Tito’s Vodka, Di Saronno, Orange & Cherry Juice

Limoncello Martini

$10.00

Smirnoff Citrus Vodka, Limoncello, Lemon Twist

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Stoli Vodka, Pama & a splash of Sours

Prosecco with a Twist

$10.00

Saint Germaine Liqueur, Prosecco, Club Soda Lemon Twist

Rye old Fashioned

$10.00

Rye Old Fashioned woodford reserve, muddled sugar, Bitters orange twist

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Sailor Rum, fresh strawberries, mint sours, splash sprite

The Godfather

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno & Maker’s Mark

Zibibbo Angel

$10.00

Bombey gin, Stoli vodka, cointreau liqueur, Fresh lemon juice, lemon syrup, blue curacao

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.73

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Special Cocktails

$9.73

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Breeza Fresca

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Tito's Martini

$10.73

Kids Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Draft Beer

Satan's Pony

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Peroni

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Elysian (IPA)

$7.00

6B&G

$7.00

Goose Island (IPA)

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.50

Sweetwate 420 (IPA)

$6.50

Shock Top

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Modelo

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Moretti La Rossa

$5.00

Bud Lite

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

beer Flights

standard flight

$7.73

Vodka

House Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.73

Stoli

$8.73

Orange house vodka

$6.73

Ciroc

$7.73

Firefly

$6.73

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Tito's

$7.73

Ketel One

$9.00

Greygoose Martini

$11.73

House Vodka Martini

$7.73

Absolut Martini

$9.73

Smirnoff Martini

$9.73

Bluecheese Olives

$0.73

Tito's Martini

$9.73

DBL House Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$13.73

DBL Stoli

$13.73

DBL Orange house vodka

$10.73

DBL Ciroc

$11.73

DBL Firefly

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.73

DBL Smirnoff

$12.73

DBL Tito's

$12.73

DBL Ketel One

$13.73

Gin

House Gin

$6.73

Beefeater

$7.73

Bombay Saphire

$8.73

Gordons

$7.73

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.73

Gin Tonic

$9.00

Beefeater Martini

$9.73

Hendricks Martini

$11.73

House Gin Martini

$7.73

Tanqueray Martini

$9.73

Bombay Martini

$11.73

Bluecheese Olives

$0.73

DBL House Gin

$11.73

DBL Beefeater

$12.73

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.73

DBL Gordons

$12.73

DBL Hendricks

$13.73

DBL Tanqueray

$13.73

DBL Gin Tonic

$13.73

Rum

House Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Rum Pepsi

$8.73

Captain Morgan

$7.73

Gosling's

$6.73

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

DBL House Rum

$11.73

DBL Malibu

$11.73

DBL Bacardi

$11.73

DBL Rum Pepsi

$11.73

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.73

DBL Gosling's

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.00

El jimador

$7.73

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Jose Cuervo

$7.73

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Patron

$9.00

Double Patron

$14.00

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron XO Café

DBL House Tequila

$10.73

DBL El jimador

$11.73

DBL Casa Noble

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Jose Cuervo

$11.73

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

DBL Patron

$14.00

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron XO Café

Whiskey / Bourbon / Scotch

Jack Pepsi

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.73

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.73

Chivas

$7.73

Dewars

$7.73

Jack Daniels

$7.73

Jim Beam

$7.73

J&B

$7.73

Oban

$15.00

Genfliedich

$10.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Glenlevit

$9.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Buchanan's

$9.00

House Scotch

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.73

Knob Creek

$7.73

Makrs Mark

$8.73

Woodford Reserve

$8.73

Woodford Reserve Rye

$8.73

Bowman Brothers

$8.73

Jameson

$8.73

Canadian Club

$8.73

The Irishman

$8.73

Monkey Shoulder

$8.73

Seagrams 7

$8.73

Seagrams VO

$12.73

Crown Royal

$8.73

Courvoisier

$10.00

Fireball

$6.73

DBL Jack Pepsi

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.73

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$11.73

DBL Chivas

$11.73

DBL Dewars

$11.73

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.73

DBL Jim Beam

$11.73

DBL J&B

$11.73

DBL Oban

$19.00

DBL Genfliedich

$15.00

DBL Macallan 12

$18.00

DBL Glenlevit

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$14.73

DBL Buchanan's

$16.00

DBL House Scotch

$10.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.73

DBL Knob Creek

$12.73

DBL Makrs Mark

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.73

DBL Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.73

DBL Bowman Brothers

$12.73

DBL Jameson

$11.73

Liqueurs / Cordials

Hennessy V.S.

$10.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

Limoncello, Fabrizia

$6.00

Sambuca Romano

$6.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$7.00

Amaro Averna (Sicily)

$7.00

Solerno (Blood Orange Liquor) (Sicily)

$9.00

Armagnac VSOP

$10.00

Galliano

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$8.73

Galliano

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.50

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$7.73

Godiva Chocolate

$7.73

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Armagnac

$9.73

Amaro Averna

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.50

Remy martin

$10.00

Sambuca

$8.50

Baileys

$8.50

Courvasier

$9.00

Grappa

$10.00

Amaretto di Amore

$6.73

Open Liquor

Sambuca Black

$6.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

DBL Aperol

$11.73

DBL Campari

$14.73

DBL Galliano

$12.73

DBL Cointreau

$14.73

DBL Drambuie

$14.73

DBL Frangelico

$11.73

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$11.73

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.73

DBL Armagnac

$15.73

DBL Amaro Averna

$14.73

DBL Kahlua

$12.73

DBL Lemoncello

$14.73

DBL Remy martin

$15.73

DBL Sambuca

$14.73

DBL Baileys

$14.73

DBL Courvasier

$14.73

DBL Grappa

$15.73

DBL Amaretto di Amore

$14.73

DBL Open Liquor

DBL Solerno

DBL Sambuca Black

$14.73
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2757 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Suite 101, Stafford, VA 22554

Directions

Gallery
Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New image

