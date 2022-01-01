Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New
2757 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Suite 101
Stafford, VA 22554
Antipasti
Frittura di Calamari
Semolina dusted fresh fried calamari with Meyers lemon zucchini, spicy tomato sauce.
Arancini di Riso
Traditional Sicilian fried riceballs, beef ragù, peas, mozzarella, romano cheese.
Bruschetta Tricolore
Brick oven flat bread, pesto - ricotta honey walnuts - tomato & basil
Polpettine di Carne
Three homemade meatballs with tomato sauce
Cozze Scoppiate
Steamed mussels with your choice white or red sauce 1
Caprese di Bufala
Vine tomato, imported buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and evoo
Tagliere di Salumi e Formaggi
Chef’s choice of imported assorted charcuterie and imported assorted cheeses.
Salmone e Gamberi
Smoked Salmon and fried Shrimp on a bed of arugula with cherry tomatoes ,red onion and capers in lemon dressing.
Angus Beef Sliders
Angus beef burger sliders served with gorgonzola and caramelized onion
Truffle French Fries
Served with truffle mayo and parmesan cheese
Insalate E Zuppe
Side Caesar
Side Zibibbo
Insalata Zibibbo
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and balsamic vinaigrette
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Panzanella Siciliana
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh ciliegino mozzarella, avocado, black olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, chickpeas, croutons and EVOO.
Cup Minestrone Soup
Bowl Minestrone Soup
Cup Tomato Orzo Bisque
Bowl Tomato Orzo Bisque
Cup Italian Wedding Soup
Bowl Italian Wedding Soup
Add side chicken
Add side 6oz Ribeye steak
Add side Norwegian Roasted Salmon
Add side Shrimp
Add side Anchovies
Primi
Gnocchi alla Siciliana
Potato dumpling, cherry tomatoes, crumbled sausage, eggplant in plum tomato sauce
Tagliatelle con Ragù di Cinghiale
Fresh pasta in a wild boar ragù topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
Tortelloni di Parma
Cheese tortelloni, spinach, prosciutto, mushrooms in a creamy sauce
Spaghetti all’Aragosta
Whole lobster served with sweet cherry tomatoes in vodka sauce with spaghetti
Linguine Pesto di Pistacchio e Gamberi
Pistachio pesto (pistachio, tomato, basil, garlic, EVOO) shrimp
Linguine alla Pescatora
Shrimps, clams, mussels, calamari in our lightly spicy tomato sauce
Lasagna con Carne
Bechamel, beef ragù, tomato sauce, mozzarella with Parmigiano Reggiano
Spaghetti Carbonara
Sautèed pancetta, shallots in a creamy parmesan, eggs sauce
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Fresh pasta tossed with meat souce
Spaghetti con Polpette
Fettuccine Alfredo
Penne Vodka
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Secondi
Melanzana Parmigiana
Battered eggplant tomato sauce topped with parmigiano and mozzarella cheese, served with side spaghetti in tomato sauce
Cotoletta Milanese
Oven baked lightly breaded chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula served with shaved parmigiano cheese and lemon zest, served with side spaghetti, garlic and olive oil
*Salmone al Pistacchio
Pistacchio encrusted Norwegian salmon over baby spinach and saffron risotto, raspberry balsamic reduction
Pollo al Marsala
Chicken breast scaloppina, wild mushrooms, Sicilian Marsala wine, served with brussels sprouts and roasted rosemary potatoes
Braciola di maiale
Oven baked lightly breaded veal with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce side of spaghetti tomato sauce
*Top Sirloin Filetto con Cognac
8oz top sirloin filet sliced, with a green peppercorn cognac sauce served with truffle french fries and brussels sprouts
Ossobuco
Lamb shank slow roasted till falling off the bone over vegetable risotto
chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast parmigiana style with tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked to golden brown served with spaghetti in tomato sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Add side Sprouts
Add side Mushrooms
Add side spinach Garlic oil
Add side Roasted rosemary potatoes
Pizza
Margherita di Bufala
Imported buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil and EVOO
Diavola Pizza
Imported buffalo mozzarella and spicy calabrese salame, tomato sauce and fresh basil
Pesto and Ricotta
Pesto basil topped with ricotta cheese, roasted chicken and Romano cheese
Rustica
Plum tomato sauce, hot Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, artichoke, red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Prosciutto and Arugula
Mozzarella & parmesan cheese, prosciutto di Parma and arugula drizzled with EVOO
BBQ Chicken pizza
Marinated chicken smothered in honey BBQ sauce topped with caramelized onions, crispy bacon and cheese
Napoli Pizza
Imported buffalo mozzarella, plum tomatoes sauce, anchovies, black olives
Pizza all'Aragosta 1/2
Lobster, red onions, blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese on spicy tomato
Pizza all’Aragosta Whole
Lobster, red onions, blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese on spicy tomato
Quattro Formaggi con Funghi
(Four cheese) provolone, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano, with wild mushrooms
Capricciosa Pizza
Ham, artichokes, black olives, red onions and mushrooms covered with mozzarella cheese on our tomato sauce
Zibibbo Pizza
Plum tomatoes sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian crumbled sausage, red onions, mushrooms, gorgonzola and parmesan
Panzerotti Calzone
Ham, ricotta, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese baked
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza
Pizza Kit
Dessert
Cannoli Siciliani (3 mini cannolis)
pastry shell filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate chips and pistachio
Cheesecake
traditional italian cheesecake
Chocolate Tartufo
chocolate truffle with zabaglione cream and halzenut
Dessert of the Day
Fresh Fruit Crème Bruleé
ask your server the fruit today
Gelato Affogato
vanilla gelato doused with lavazza espresso
Gluten free Flourless Chocolate torta
Italian Gelati
vanilla, chocolate, halzenut, strawberry
Lemoncello Cake
mascarpone layer of moist cake with limoncello topped with white chocolate
Profiterol Cake
chocolate cake topped with choux pastry filled with whipping cream and topped with soft chocolate sauce
Sorbetti
blood orange or lemon sorbet
Tiramisù
Ladyfingers dipped in lavazza espresso coffee and zabaglione mascarpone cream
Scoop of Gelati
Kids Menu
8" Kid Margherita Pizza
8" Kid White Pizza
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers / Fries
Kids 2 Cheesburger Sliders / Fries
Kids Spaghetti Tomato
Kids Spaghetti Butter
Kids Spaghetti Meatballs
One Meatball
Kids spaghetti meatsauce
Sides
Side Spaghetti aglio e olio
Side Spinach
Side Fettuccine Alfredo
Side Risotto
Side Meatballs
Side Italian Sausage
Side Chicken
Side Steak
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Mushrooms
side potatoes
side veggie of the day
side brussels sprout
side french fries
Side Spaghetti marinara
1/2 Lunch Combo Available 11:am - 3pm
Red Wine Glass
101-Cabernet-Sauvignon (House) GLS
102-Merlot (Terre di Chieti) '16 GLS
103-Dolcetto D’Alba (Manzone) GLS
105-Cannonau (Sella Mosca) '11 GLS
106-Chianti (House) '15 GLS
107-Chianti Classico (Fonte dei Borghi) GLS
108-Pinot Nero (Terre Orientale) GLS
109-Montepulciano (TerraViva) '13 GLS
110-Montepulciano&Sangiovese (Roma) GLS
111-Barbera
112-Barbera (Monferrato) '15 GLS
113-Valpolicella Ripasso (Begali) '13 GLS
114-Sangiovese (Terre di Chieti) `12 GLS
115-Sangiovese (Delle Marche) '14 GLS
120-Lambrusco (Casa Bella) (sweet) GLS
122-Nero D'avola (Alcesti Sicilia) '15 GLS
123-Primitivo (Conti Zecca) Puglia GLS
124-Syrah (Alcesti Sicilia) '14 GLS
130-Cabernet Sauv`15 (Summit 901) GLS
131-Young Amarone (Tinazzi Corvina) GLS
132-Pinot Noir`15 (Central Coast) GLS
133-Brunello di Montalcino(Notte di Note) GLS
160-Malbec (Portillo) '16 GLS
Blackberry Sangria (Homemade) GLS
Red Wine Bottle
102-Merlot (Terre di Chieti) '16 BTL
103-Dolcetto D’Alba (Manzone) BTL
105-Cannonau (Sella Mosca) '11 BTL
106-Chianti (House) '15 BTL
107-Chianti Classico (Fonte dei Borghi) BTL
108-Pinot Nero (Terre Orientale) BTL
109-Montepulciano (TerraViva) '13 BTL
110-Montepulciano&Sangiovese (Roma) BTL
111-Barbera (Briccotondo) '15 BTL
112-Barbera (Monferrato) '15 BTL
113-Valpolicella Ripasso (Begali) '13 BTL
115-Sangiovese (Delle Marche) '14 BTL
116-Amarone (Classico Begali) ‘12 BTL
117-Gattinara (Travaglini) '12 BTL
118-Barolo (ClassicoVecchia Storia) '11 BTL
119-Brunello (Le coste)'12 BTL
120-Lambrusco (Casa Bella) (sweet) BTL
122-Nero D'avola (Alcesti Sicilia) '15 BTL
123-Primitivo (Conti Zecca) Puglia BTL
124-Syrah (Alcesti Sicilia) '14 BTL
125-Cabernet (Tinazzi) Veneto BTL
130-Cabernet Sauv`15 (Summit 901) BTL
131-Young Amarone (Tinazzi Corvina) BTL
132-Pinot Noir`15 (Central Coast) BTL
133-Brunello di Montalcino(Notte di Note) BTL
140-Pinot Noir (Calatroni) Pavia BTL
160-Malbec (Portillo) '16 BTL
Corkage Fee
White Wine Glass
171-Pinot Grigio (Terre di Chieti) GLS
172-Pinot Grigio (Musaragno) GLS
173-Pinot-Grigio Rose'(Sottoriva Antica) GLS
174-Sauvignon (La Cappuccina) GLS
175-Chardonnay (Veneto Bixio) GLS
176-Verdicchio (Conti di Buscareto) GLS
177-Vermentino di Sardegna GLS
178-Pinot Grigio&Sauv.Blanc'(Due Uve) GLS
179-Chardonnay (Terre di Chieti) GLS
180-Zibibbo (Gibele') GLS
182-Riesling (Seaglass) GLS
183-Chardonnay (Albertoni) GLS
191- Rose Tati (collevento) GLS
201-Moscato GLS
205-Moscato Mango GLS
White Wine Bottle
171-Pinot Grigio (Terre di Chieti) BTL
172-Pinot Grigio (Musaragno) BTL
173-Pinot-Grigio Rose'(Sottoriva Antica) BTL
174-Sauvignon (La Cappuccina) BTL
175-Chardonnay (Veneto Bixio) BTL
176-Verdicchio (Conti di Buscareto) BTL
177-Vermentino di Sardegna BTL
178-Pinot Grigio&Sauv.Blanc'(Due Uve) BTL
179-Chardonnay (Terre di Chieti) BTL
180-Zibibbo (Gibele') BTL
181-Zibibbo (Barone di Serramarrocco BTL
182-Riesling (Seaglass) BTL
183-Chardonnay (Albertoni) BTL
191- Rose Tati (collevento) BTL
201-Moscato BTL
205-Moscato Mango BTL
Corkage Fee
Champagne & Rose
191-Rose Tati GLS
201-Moscato (Parolvini) Italy GL
202-Prosecco (A.Nani-Veneto GLS
203-Mimosa (Orange Juice & Prosecco) GL
204-Bellini (Peach Juice & Prosecco) GL
205-Moscato Mango GL
191-Rose Tati BTL
201-Moscato (Parolvini) Italy BTL
202-Prosecco (A.Nani-Veneto BTL
205-Moscato Mango BTL
Small prosecco rose'
Wine Flight
Digestive e Amari
Malt & Specialty Scotches
Martinis
Cafe
NA Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Iced tea
Hot tea
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Cranberry Juice
San Benedetto natural mineral water
San Benedetto sparkling mineral water
Fresh Brewed Coffee Decaf
Fresh Brewed Coffee Regular
MTN DEW
Espresso
Double Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso Corretto
Cappuccino
Ginger Ale
Cocktail/Martini
Basil Lemonade
Tito’s Vodka, basil syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice muddled basil
Chocolate Hezelnut Martini
Stoli Vodka, Frangelico, Cream de cacao liqueur Baileys, chocolate syrup
Cosmopolitan
Stoli vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice sours
Cucumber Martini
Hendrick’s gin, St. German liqueur & fresh Cucumber
Fresh Grapefruit Mojito
Stoli Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Muddled Mint
Frutta Tropical
Coconut Rum, Sailor Spiced Rum, Pineapple & Passion fruit juices
Italian Margarita
Amaretto Di Saronno, Silver Tequila, Orange Juice & Sour
Italian Sunrise
Tito’s Vodka, Di Saronno, Orange & Cherry Juice
Limoncello Martini
Smirnoff Citrus Vodka, Limoncello, Lemon Twist
Pomegranate Martini
Stoli Vodka, Pama & a splash of Sours
Prosecco with a Twist
Saint Germaine Liqueur, Prosecco, Club Soda Lemon Twist
Rye old Fashioned
Rye Old Fashioned woodford reserve, muddled sugar, Bitters orange twist
Strawberry Mojito
Sailor Rum, fresh strawberries, mint sours, splash sprite
The Godfather
Amaretto Di Saronno & Maker’s Mark
Zibibbo Angel
Bombey gin, Stoli vodka, cointreau liqueur, Fresh lemon juice, lemon syrup, blue curacao
Lemon Drop Martini
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Margarita
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Espresso Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Special Cocktails
Old Fashioned
Breeza Fresca
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Tito's Martini
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
beer Flights
Vodka
House Vodka
Absolut
Stoli
Orange house vodka
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose
Smirnoff
Tito's
Ketel One
Greygoose Martini
House Vodka Martini
Absolut Martini
Smirnoff Martini
Bluecheese Olives
Tito's Martini
DBL House Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Stoli
DBL Orange house vodka
DBL Ciroc
DBL Firefly
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Tito's
DBL Ketel One
Gin
House Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Gin Tonic
Beefeater Martini
Hendricks Martini
House Gin Martini
Tanqueray Martini
Bombay Martini
Bluecheese Olives
DBL House Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Gin Tonic
Rum
Tequila
House Tequila
El jimador
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Jose Cuervo
Don Julio Anejo
Patron
Double Patron
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron XO Café
DBL House Tequila
DBL El jimador
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron XO Café
Whiskey / Bourbon / Scotch
Jack Pepsi
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Chivas
Dewars
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
J&B
Oban
Genfliedich
Macallan 12
Glenlevit
Hennessy
Buchanan's
House Scotch
Bulliet Rye
Knob Creek
Makrs Mark
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
Bowman Brothers
Jameson
Canadian Club
The Irishman
Monkey Shoulder
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Crown Royal
Courvoisier
Fireball
DBL Jack Pepsi
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Chivas
DBL Dewars
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL J&B
DBL Oban
DBL Genfliedich
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Glenlevit
DBL Hennessy
DBL Buchanan's
DBL House Scotch
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makrs Mark
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Woodford Reserve Rye
DBL Bowman Brothers
DBL Jameson
Liqueurs / Cordials
Hennessy V.S.
Courvoisier V.S.
Remy Martin VSOP
Limoncello, Fabrizia
Sambuca Romano
Amaretto di Saronno
Amaro Averna (Sicily)
Solerno (Blood Orange Liquor) (Sicily)
Armagnac VSOP
Galliano
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Galliano
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Armagnac
Amaro Averna
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Remy martin
Sambuca
Baileys
Courvasier
Grappa
Amaretto di Amore
Open Liquor
Sambuca Black
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Galliano
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Armagnac
DBL Amaro Averna
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Remy martin
DBL Sambuca
DBL Baileys
DBL Courvasier
DBL Grappa
DBL Amaretto di Amore
DBL Open Liquor
DBL Solerno
DBL Sambuca Black
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
2757 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Suite 101, Stafford, VA 22554