Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Orofino

2,503 Reviews

$$

1006 Caroline St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Spaghetti Carbonara
Gnocchi al Pesto

Antipasti

Hot and cold appetizers

Piatto di Carni e Formaggi

$18.00

Italian meats and cheeses served with crostini and preserves.

Calamari Fritti

$13.00Out of stock

Lightly floured fresh squid served with marinara sauce.

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Burrata cheese, heirloom cherry tomato, micro basil, and saba balsamic

Trio Bruschetta

$12.00

Classic / ricotta with walnuts and honey / artichoke spread with mozzarella and truffle oil

Arancini

$12.00

*No modifications allowed for this dish* Sicilian rice balls done two ways: with traditional meat sauce and four cheese served with marinara sauce.

Insalate / Zuppa

Salads

Insalata Mistacanza

$9.00

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber with house dressing.

Insalata di Cesare

$9.00

Romaine, shaved parmigiano, croutons, red onion, semi sun dried tomato with Caesar dressing.

Insalata di Alona

$10.00

Baby arugula, goat cheese crumbles, toasted walnuts, pomegranate seeds, Saba / EVOO

Insalata con Carne

$16.00

Mixed greens, NY strip, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, balsamic glaze.

SIDE Mistacanza

$4.00

SIDE Cesare

$4.00

SIDE Insalata Di Alona

$5.00

Cup Zuppa del Giorno

$3.00

Bowl Zuppa del Giorno

$5.00

Soup of the day. Call for details. All soup served with bread.

Pasta

Pastas

Al Pomodoro

$13.00

Penne or spaghetti with tomato sauce.

Lasagna

$17.00

Classic Italian meat lasagna with traditional bechamel sauce.

Tagliatelle al Ragù

$16.00

Tagliatelle pasta served with a traditional homemade meat sauce.

Orecchiette Bari

$15.00

Orecchiette pasta with spicy sausage and broccoli rabe in a light tomato cream sauce.

Gnocchi al Pesto

$14.00

Gnocchi with creamy pesto sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.00

Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.

Vongole

$16.00

Spaghetti served al dente with clams in a cherry tomato garlic wine sauce.

Secondi

Protein Dishes

Salmone al Limone

$25.00

Pan-seared salmon topped with lemon and pomegranate. Served with potato and Veggie of the day.

Vitello Panato

$26.00

Bone in breaded veal chop topped with arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomato finished with a limoncello vinaigrette.

Pollo Ripieno

$25.00

Airline Chicken breast stuffed with sausage, and provolone. Topped with creamy truffle sauce and served with potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Secondi Melanzane

$20.00

Lightly breaded fried eggplant, tomato, parmesan, basil, and mozzarella served with side spaghetti al pomodoro.

Tagllata di Manzo

$30.00

14 oz NY strip steak topped with saba balsamic and sea salt. Served with potato and asparagus wrapped in prosciutto.

Pizza

Our pizzas are made like the pizzerias in Naples, Italy make them. All pizza are 12 inches and have a soft, wet center.

Pizza Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Piccante

$16.00

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, spicy sopressata, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

Pizza Emilio

$17.00

Fresh smoked mozzarella, homemade meat sauce, mushroom, pecorino, and basil

Pizza Capricciosa

$17.00

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, ham, olives, mushroom, artichoke, roasted red pepper, and extra virgin olive oil

Pizza Tre Porcellini

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Soppressata, Ham, Italian Sausage, basil, EVOO

Pizza Bianca

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, and pecorino

Pizza S.Danielle

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, lemon, and shaved parmesan.

Pizza Torinese

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, wild mushroom, oregano, prosciutto, and truffle oil

Pizza Fiesole

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, goat cheese, caramelized onion, and saba balsamic

Calzone Classico

$15.00

Calzone stuffed with San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, ham, and parmesan.

Calzone Milano

$16.00

Calzone stuffed with san marzano tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, and basil

Pizza Kit

$20.00

*No modifications to this item. * Pizza Kit includes ingredients for 1 Margherita pizza and 1 Picante pizza.

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Contorni

Side Dishes

Veggie of the Day

$4.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$6.00

Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Anchovies

$2.00

Side Meatball

$2.00

SIDE Spaghetti Pomodoro

$6.00

SIDE Penne Pomodoro

$6.00

Bambini (Kids 12 and under)

Kid's Menu

Kids Penne

$7.00

Served with choice of butter or tomato sauce.

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce and french fries.

Dolce

Trio Cannoli

$6.00

Three cannoli filled with imported Sicilian ricotta.

Delizia di Limone

$7.00

Lemon cake with Limoncello icing.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa

Ciambellone al Cioccolato

$7.00

Chocolate Nutella Cake

Panini

Alessio

$13.00

Breaded Chicken, mozzarella, cartelized onion, artichoke spread, arugula, and Orofino sauce

Caprese Panino

$10.00

Heirloom cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Arugula, Pesto, saba balsamic, and micro basil

Toscano

$14.00

Thin sliced New York steak, smoked gouda, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, arugula, tarragon aioli.

Lazio Menu (Only available in November)

Carciofi e Caciotta

$13.00

Roman style marinated artichoke (served cold) with caciotta romana cheese

Bucatini all Amatriciana

$18.00

Bucatini pasta served in a plum tomato sauce with pancetta and pecorino romano cheese

Stinco di Maiale

$28.00

24oz braised rosemary pork shank served over saffron mashed potatoes

Torta della Nonna

$8.00

Shortcrust pastry filled with pastry cream and topped with with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar

Lazio Meal

$80.00

Includes the 4 set courses from our monthly Abruzzo menu plus a bottle of Red Wine. For ToGo only.

Fendi Bianco TO GO

$26.00

Poggio Rosso TO GO

$30.00

Ororfino house Wine

Btl Orofino Sangiovese

$28.00

Btl Orofino Montepulciano

$28.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$28.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Btl Barbera d'Alba

$28.00

Btl Orofino Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Btl Orofino Rosé

$28.00

Btl Moscato

$28.00

Btl Prosecco

$28.00

Btl Chardonnay

$25.00

Wine Bottle selection

921 Sparkling Rose

$32.00

Dugal Cabernet / Merlot

$38.00

Tinazzi Valpolicella Ripasso

$40.00

Chianti Classico Riserva

$42.00

Masca Del Tacco Primitivo

$42.00

Montepuliciano Re De Ras

$48.00

Gibele Zibibo

$32.00

Il Salinaro Grillo

$36.00

Gazzerotta Malbec

$38.00

Gazzerotta Nero D'avola

$40.00

Masca del Tacco Lu'li

$44.00

Antonutti Poppone

$60.00

Caffe

Coffee

$2.10

Iced Coffee

$2.30

Iced Tea

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte

$3.75

Espresso

$2.00

Espresso Doppio

$3.00

Americano

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Affogato

$5.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

ICED Latte

$3.75

Acqua

Frizzante (sparkling)

$4.00

Liscia (flat)

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian cuisine in Fredericksburg, VA!

Website

Location

1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

