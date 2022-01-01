Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Italian
American

Itavie New York Grill & Bakery

601 Reviews

$$

7610 Heths Salient street, suit 104

Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Popular Items

Basket of Garlic Knots
ITAVIE Wings
Fettuccine Alfredo

Appetizers

Basket of Garlic Knots

Basket of Garlic Knots

$5.95
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$10.95

Grilled Caprese

$9.95
Italian Egg Rolls

Italian Egg Rolls

$8.95
ITAVIE Wings

ITAVIE Wings

$12.95
Lobster Arancini

Lobster Arancini

$11.95

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$6.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.95

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$5.95

Sides

Side Garlic Parmesan Broccoli

$3.95

Side Basil Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side Cole Slaw

$3.95

Side French Cut Green Beans

$3.95

Side FF w/ Garlic Butter and Parmesan

$3.95

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Side Rosemary Waffle Chips

$3.95

Side Spinach

$3.95

Salads

Antipasta / Itavie Salad

Antipasta / Itavie Salad

$14.95
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.95
Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.95
Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.95

House Salad

$8.95

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.95

Strawberry and Prosciutto

$13.95

Add Side Caesar

$3.25

Add Side Salad

$3.25

Kids

Kids Cheese Calzone

$6.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Calzone

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.95

Sandwiches/Subs/Paninos

Charbroiled Burger

Charbroiled Burger

$12.95
Chicken Dijonnaise Panino

Chicken Dijonnaise Panino

$11.95
Chipotle Turkey Panino

Chipotle Turkey Panino

$11.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95
Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$11.95
Ham & Swiss Dijonnaise

Ham & Swiss Dijonnaise

$11.95
Ham and Turkey Club

Ham and Turkey Club

$11.95
ITALIANO

ITALIANO

$11.95
ITALIAN Burger

ITALIAN Burger

$12.95

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.95

Pesto Chicken Panini

$11.95

Philly Chicken

$11.95
Prosciutto Panini

Prosciutto Panini

$11.95

Spinach Caprese Panino

$11.95

Steak & Cheese

$11.95

Pastas

Abbuffatu Chicken

Abbuffatu Chicken

$15.95
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95
Gnocchi Nonna Rosa

Gnocchi Nonna Rosa

$15.95
Lasagna Classica

Lasagna Classica

$13.95
Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$16.95
Nonno's Giardino Pasta

Nonno's Giardino Pasta

$13.95
Shrimp & Crab Cognac

Shrimp & Crab Cognac

$18.95
Spaghetti Pomadoro

Spaghetti Pomadoro

$9.95
Creamy Jambalaya Pasta

Creamy Jambalaya Pasta

$18.95

Pesto Chicken Tortellini

$17.95

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$15.95
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$22.95
Crab Stuffed Shrimp

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$19.95
Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$15.95
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.95
New York Strip

New York Strip

$19.95
Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$15.95

Pizzas

12" CYO Pizza

12" CYO Pizza

$9.95

12" Antipasto Pizza

$14.95
12" BBQ Bacon Ranch Pizza

12" BBQ Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95

12" Classica Pizza

$14.95

12" Gustoso Pizza

$14.95

12" Hawaiian White Garlic Pizza

$14.95
12" Pesto Chicken Pizza

12" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$14.95

12" Pomodorino Pizza

$14.95

12" Primavera Pizza

$14.95
12" Prosiutto & Artichoke Pizza

12" Prosiutto & Artichoke Pizza

$14.95
12" Tre Porcellini Pizza

12" Tre Porcellini Pizza

$14.95

16" CYO Pizza

$12.95

16" Antipasto Pizza

$17.95

16" BBQ Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.95

16" Classica Pizza

$17.95

16" Gustoso Pizza

$17.95

16" Hawaiian White Garlic Pizza

$17.95

16" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.95

16" Pomodorino Pizza

$17.95

16" Primavera Pizza

$17.95

16" Prosiutto & Artichoke Pizza

$17.95

16" Tre Porcellini Pizza

$17.95

Stromboli

Sm CYO Stromboli

$9.95

Sm Cheese Steak Stromboli

$14.95

Sm Greek Chicken Stromboli

$14.95

Sm Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$14.95
Sm The Italian Stromboli

Sm The Italian Stromboli

$14.95

Sm Meat Lovers Stromboli

$14.95

Sm Spinach & Artichoke Stromboli

$14.95

Sm Alla Maria Stromboli

$14.95

Lg CYO Stromboli

$12.95

Lg Cheese Steak Stromboli

$17.95

Lg Greek Chicken Stromboli

$17.95

Lg Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$17.95

Lg The Italian Stromboli

$17.95

Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.95

Lg Spinach & Artichoke Stromboli

$17.95

Lg Alla Maria Stromboli

$17.95

Extras

8oz. Alfredo Sauce

$5.95

8 oz. Cognac Cream Sauce

$5.95

8oz. Marsala Sauce

$5.95

8oz. Bolognese Sauce

$5.95

4oz. Mushroom Sauce

$2.00

4oz. Tomato Sauce

$1.50

4oz. Lobster Sauce

$2.00

Extra 4oz. Dressing

$1.50

Extra 2oz. Dressing

$0.75

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Crab Cake

$12.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Large Pizza Dough

$4.00

Small Pizza Dough

$3.00

Specials

Maryland Crab

$5.95

Fries Oysters

$14.95

14oz Ribeye

$26.95

Crab Bruchetta

$14.95

Grilled 10 Oz Ahi Tuna

$24.95

Muscle Marinara

$16.95

Grilled Seabass

$24.95

Pastries

Cannoli: Sicilian

$3.95+

Cocolate Cannoli

$4.25

Mini Sicilian Cannoli

$2.25

Cakes

Apple Crumb Cake

$6.50

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.50

Italian Lemon Cream

$5.95

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$6.95

Reeses Mousse Cake

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Euro Cake

$5.95

Strawberries & Cream Cake

$6.95

Sinful Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.95

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Raspberry Key Lime

$6.95

Gelato

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.95

Sugar Cone

$7.95

Cheese Cake

NY Cheesecake

$5.25

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$5.95

Turtle Cheese Cake

$5.95

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.95

Mocha Chip Cheesecake

$5.95

Cannoli Cheesecake

$5.95

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry White

$5.95

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$6.95

Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Lemonade (Yellow)

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Water

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

House Reg. Coffee

$3.25

House Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Panna Spring Water

$4.95

Lavazza

Affogato

$5.95

Caffe Americano

$3.25

Caffe Latte

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso

$2.25

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Bag Of Coffee

$39.99

Decafe Espresso

Shop ITAVIE Market

LavAzza Bags Of Coffee

$39.95

Acqua Panna

$3.95

French Madeleines

$9.95

Small S.Pellegrino Water

$2.95

Large S.Pellegrino Water

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7610 Heths Salient street, suit 104, Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Directions

Gallery
ITAVIE New York Grill & Bakery image
ITAVIE New York Grill & Bakery image

