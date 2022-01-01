Go
Cola’s Restaurant

Curbside take out beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. Dine in service beginning June 15, 2020.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

1215 Assembly St • $$

Avg 4.9 (4611 reviews)

Popular Items

MAHI & SHRIMP$37.00
Blackened fresh local mahi and shrimp topped with roasted garlic beurre blanc, served with creamy polenta and sauteed vegetables.
TOMATO SALAD$13.00
Fresh local tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, microgreens, and sweet basil vinaigrette
PIMENTO CHEESE BOARD$14.00
Cola's pimento cheese, grilled ciabatta bread, pickled vegetables, tomato jam
SHRIMP PENNE$24.00
Penne pasta, wild Gulf shrimp, spinach and mushroom in a creamy aged parmesan sauce.
COLAS BURGER$20.00
candied bacon, fried green tomato, house made bread and butter pickles, pimento cheese, Hawaiian bun, french fries
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$22.00
mozzarella, house made marinara, linguine, sauteed vegetables, and garlic bread
CALAMARI$18.00
Fried Calamari served with apricot-shallot sauce and remoulade
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
parmesan cheese, croutons, and classic caesar dressing
CHOPPED SALAD$11.00
mixed lettuces, cucumbers, blue cheese, hearts of palm, bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
SOY GINGER STEAK SANDWICH$18.00
Thin sliced ribeye in a sweet soy glaze, topped with cabbage slaw on a garlic butter toasted hoagie, served with french fries

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1215 Assembly St

Columbia SC

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

