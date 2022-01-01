Cola’s Restaurant
Curbside take out beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. Dine in service beginning June 15, 2020.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
1215 Assembly St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1215 Assembly St
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sky Bistro & Lounge
SKY Bistro & Lounge is the newest culinary addition to the Main Street Commercial District. Featuring classic American cuisine with southern influences, SKY embraces classic culinary techniques with superior execution.
At SKY “The Sky Is Not The Limit”, we provide an unparalleled customer experience with gastronomic flair.
The Donut Guy
Come in and enjoy!
Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais
Come in and enjoy!
Swansons Deli
Come in and enjoy!