Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais

1004 Gervais Street

Popular Items

#12. Edamame$4.00
Lightly salted boiled soybean pods
Extra Green Onion$0.25
Extra Chicken$1.00
Extra Egg$0.75
Extra Beef$1.00
#13. Gyoza$5.75
Ground pork and vegetable dumplings
Extra Beansprouts
Extra Spicy Sauce$0.25
Extra Veggies$0.50
Extra Noodles$3.00
Location

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
