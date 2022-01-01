Commandough's Pizza

Go
Come in and enjoy!
Please be aware that all quote times given are just an estimate and are subject to vary depending on volume of the kitchen! We appreciate your patience!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

5841 Gall Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1265 reviews)

Popular Items

Freedom Fries
Deep fried to a golden brown and tossed in our signature 'Freedom' seasoning.
12 Wings$14.99
Cheese Pizza - Large$12.99
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
6 Wings$7.99
Ranch 2oz$0.59
Mari's Dough Knots
Dough Knots made from scratch, tossed in garlic butter, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.
Cheese Pizza - Med$10.99
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
Cheese Pizza - SM$8.99
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Five deep fried breaded cheese sticks. Served with a side of red sauce.
Calzone$9.99
Prepared with homemade, hand tossed dough. Stuffed with shredded mozzarella and creamy ricotta cheese. Served with a side of our red sauce. Add toppings for only $1.99 each!
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5841 Gall Blvd

Zephyrhills FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
