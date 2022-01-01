Go
Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Egg, cilantro, potato, beans, Mexican cheese, avocado, chipotle crema with a side of salsa.
Grilled Chicken Caesar$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, parmesan, house made garlic croutons, pumpkin seeds served on romaine lettuce with poblano Caesar dressing.
Caprese Sando$11.00
Vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, pesto, local greens, balsamic glaze on fresh focaccia.
Turkey Ciabatta Sando$12.00
Roast turkey breast, havarti cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and cranberry mayo on a ciabatta Roll.
Grilled Cheese & Chicken Sando$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, sliced apples, honey mustard spread. whole grain bread.
Ham & Gruyere Croissant Sando$11.00
Thin sliced ham, Gruyere cheese, arugula and apricot preserves on a butter croissant.
Southwest Quinoa Salad$10.00
Avocado, pickled red onion, black beans, corn, red pepper, tomato, jicama, quinoa served on a bed of greens with cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Mexican Mocha$4.00
Our delicious classic mocha with notes of cinnamon.
Chopped Salad$10.50
Apple, almonds, dates, dried cherries, Manchego cheese, brown rice, walnuts served on local greens with a champagne vinaigrette.
Fresh Fruit Salad$6.00
Location

555 Deer Springs Rd

San Marcos CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

