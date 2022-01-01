Go
Component Coffee Lab - Visalia

Specialty coffee shop & roastery, breakfast, donuts and bakery, tea, and good vibez.

514 E. Main St #A

Popular Items

Brewed Coffee
Fresh batch-brewed coffee!
Latte$4.75
Bagel Sando$9.75
This popular menu item is made with a Baked Visalia bagel, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and 1/2 an avocado (out of avocado) Get it before it sells out!
Strawberry Donut$3.00
A bright + sweet delight
A brioche donut glazed with locally sourced strawberries topped with freeze dried strawberries. Tastes just like biting into a fresh, ripe berry!
Chai$4.50
black tea base with ground masala chai spices, organic sugar, & milk
Mocha$6.00
Crafted with single-origin fair trade dark chocolate, with espresso and your choice of milk.
O.G. Avocado Bagel$10.00
A toasted, local made bollio roll topped with fresh sliced avocado, Farmer’s Market sprouts, poached egg, topped with radish, dill, sea salt and pepper, lime juice and zest, finished off with an olive oil drizzle
Sweet Latte$5.00
crafted with house-made simple syrup
Matcha Latte$5.50
whisked organic matcha with milk, sweetened upon request
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Grilled pasilla peppers and onions, fried eggs with cheddar cheese, bacon and homemade chipotle crema
Location

514 E. Main St #A

Visalia CA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
