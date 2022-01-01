Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
*Wait time may vary based off order size*
Specialty coffee shop & roastery, breakfast, donuts and bakery, tea, and good vibez.
514 E. Main St #A
Visalia CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
