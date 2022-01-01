Cooking In with Stephanie

Go
Popular Items

Monthly Special Meal$55.00
Monthly Special - Italian Chicken with Pesto (main dish is GF) - All natural chicken roasted with potatoes and tomatoes in a pesto sauce; served with a baguette and our side salad of the month
Turkey Chili (GF)$20.00
Housemade with ground turkey, tomatoes, peppers, onions and chili spices
Chicken Taco Salad$12.95
All natural chicken, black beans, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, shredded cheddar, and tortilla strips over a bed of romaine.
All Natural Salsa (GF)$7.95
Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, and Fresh Cilantro
Chicken Meal$55.00
Chicken Meal of the Month - Cilantro LIme Chicken (GF) - All Natural Boneless Chicken in a Cilantro Lime marinade served over a bed of white rice; also served with a side salad
Chicken Quesadilla$16.95
Chicken and cheese in flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream
Assorted Roasted Vegetables (GF)
Assorted Vegetables roasted with oil and seasonings
Chicken Pot Pie$22.95
Chocolate Chip Cookies (serves 4 - 6)$13.50
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hoison Salmon Dinner with Roasted Vegetables
Fresh Roasted Chilean salmon topped with a Hoison Glaze served with roasted vegetables.
Location

7 Pleasant Street

Milton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
