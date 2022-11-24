Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Newcomb Farms Restaurant - Milton

1,171 Reviews

$

1139 Randolph Ave

Milton, MA 02186

Order Again

Popular Items

Hearty Breakfast
Vegetarian Omelette
New England Breakfast

Pancakes & French Toast

Served with maple syrup and butter
Banana Bread French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$10.00

Two Slices of Homemade Banana Bread dipped in eggs and topped with fresh Banana slices

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Three Pancakes Filled with Blueberries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

Three Fluffy Pancakes filled with Chocolate Chips

Crunchy French Toast

$10.00

Deep fried Thick Texas toast covered in a mixture of corn flakes, sugar, and cinnamon

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

Two slices of thick Texas toast dipped in batted and grilled golden brown

Giant Belgian Waffle

Giant Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Giant Belgium Waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar

Rasin French

Rasin French

$8.00

Three slices of cinnamon raisin bread dipped in batter and grilled

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Bananas, cream cheese, and raspberry preserve between Texas toast

Three Pancakes

Three Pancakes

$10.00

Three fluffy pancake served with maple syrup and butter

Oreo Pancakes

$11.00

Spec Waffle

$12.00

Omelettes

Served with home fries and choice of toast

Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Three egg omelette with cheese (American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Provolone)

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three eggs omelette with crispy bacon and cheese

Broccoli Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette filled with fresh broccoli and cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette filled with ham and cheese

Hashlette

$13.00

Three egg omelette stuffed with corned beef hash and Swiss cheese topped off with hollandaise sauce.

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with mushrooms and cheese

New England Omelette

$13.00

Omelette filled with ham, bacon, sausage,green pepper,tomato, onion, and mushroom with cheese

Plain Omelette

$9.00

Three eggs omeltte style

Sausage & cheese omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with diced sausage and cheese

Spanish Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with green pepper, onion, and salsa

Spinach, Feta, Tomato Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with fresh spinach, tomato, and feta cheese

Tomato & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with cheese and tomato

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with onion,green peppers, mushroom, tomato, and cheese

Western Omelette

$12.00

Classic green peppers, diced ham, and onion

Bacado Omelete

$14.00

Bacon, avocado omelet Topped with sour cream

California omelette

$14.00

Skillet Breakfasts & Bennedicts

Our Skillet filled with home fries covered with a blend of cheese and two eggs and choice of toast
Skillet Banquet

Skillet Banquet

$11.00

Two Eggs on top of home fries blanketed with cheese

Vegetarian Skillet

$14.00

Two eggs on top of our skillet breakfast with tomato, green pepper, onion, and mushroom

Skillet Breakfast

Skillet Breakfast

$13.00

Two Eggs on top of home fries and your choice of either bacon, sausage, or ham blanketed with cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Two eggs on top of corned beef hash with home fries and toast

New England Skillet

New England Skillet

$15.00

Two Eggs on top of home fries with bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions covered with a blanketed with cheese

Steak Benedict

$17.00

Steak tips on top of English muffin with three eggs and hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Three eggs sits on top of ham and English muffin halves covered in hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$15.00

Three eggs on top of fresh spinach and topped with hollandaise sauce

Bacon & Tomato Benedict

$15.00

Three eggs on top of crispy bacon and tomatoes sits on English muffin halves and top with hollandaise sauce

Crabcake Benedict

$15.00

Three dropped eggs on two crabcakes topped with hollandaise sauce

Irish Benedict

$15.00

Dropped eggs and corned beef hash on top of English muffin halves covered with hollandaise sauce

Pastrami Benedict

$15.00

Three dropped eggs on lean pastrami and English muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce

California Benny

$15.00

Three eggs on sliced avocodos and tomatoes topped with hollandaise sauce

Italian Benny

$15.00

Blt Benedict

$15.00

Eggs

All the classics here

BBQ Steak Tips and Eggs

$19.00

Marinated BBQ steak tips with three eggs home fries and toast

Teriyaki Tips and eggs

$19.00

Marinated Teriyaki steak tips with three eggs home fries and toast

Two Eggs w/Meat

$8.00

Two eggs any style with bacon, ham, or sausage severed with toast

Two Eggs

$6.00

Scrambled eggs with diced ham

$11.00

Two eggs scrambled with diced ham and cheese served with toast

Side Orders

4 Bacon Strips

$4.50

Four Sausage Links

$4.50

Ham

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.50

Toast

$2.00

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Home fries

$3.00

Home fries with cheese sauce

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Steak Tips

$12.00

Side Hollandaise sauce

$1.50

Side turkey sausage

$5.00

Newcomb Breakfasts

Here are some of our own choices

Hearty Breakfast

$14.00

Three eggs your choice of four bacon strips or four sausage links with home fries and toast

New England Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes or French toast, two eggs four bacon strips or four sausage links

The ? Breakfast

$10.00+

Two deep fried potato skins overflowing with scrambled eggs with melted cheese and bacon served with toast ( half order $7.25)

8oz Sirloin Steak and eggs

$16.00Out of stock

8 oz sirloin steak and three eggs served with home fries and toast

Hearty Sandwich

$12.00

Two egg sandwich with bacon and avocado on Multigrain toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

All Breakfast Sandwiches comes with cheese and homefries

Bacon & Egg

$5.00

Egg Only

$3.75

Ham & Egg

$5.00

Sausage Egg

$5.00

Western Sandwich

$5.00

Spec Bac & Egg

$7.00Out of stock

Spec Saus & Egg

$7.00Out of stock

Spec Ham & Egg

$7.00Out of stock

Spec Chix & Egg

$7.50Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Soup of Day

$4.00+

Chowder of Day

$4.00+

Large Tossed Salad

$8.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons. Your choice of dressing, Served with rollup bread

Famous Greek Salad

$10.00

Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$11.00

A sensational mixture of fresh greens, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with sliced charbroiled chicken breast and rollup bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and croutons with Caesar Dressing. Served with rollup bread

Sizzling Steak Salad

$16.00

Steak tips cooked to your liking with Olives & Feta Cheese served with rollup bread.

Greek Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with choice of french fries, potato salad, or coleslaw with pickles

BLT

$8.00

BLT Club

$10.00

Chicken Club

$12.00

Charburger Club

$12.00

Chicken Roll Up

$10.00

Grilled Ch & Ham

$8.00

Grilled Ch & Tom

$8.00

Grilled Ch& Bac

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese and Tuna

$8.00

Ham Club

$10.00

NE Turkey Roll Up

$12.00

Roast Beef Club

$10.00

Roast Beef Roll Up

$10.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Ham Club

$10.00

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna Roll Up

$10.00

Tuna Salad Club

$10.00

Chix Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chix Salad Club

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey Roll Up

$12.00

Turkey Salad Roll Up

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Chic Sal Roll up

$10.00Out of stock

Charburgers

Cooked to your liking. 8 oz. tender angus ground beef, charbroiled to order, served with lettuce and tomato on a fresh country roll

Bacon Cheese Charburger

$12.00

Charburger

$10.00

Mushroom Cheese Charburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Farmhouse Favorites

BBQ Steak Tips

$19.00

Generous portion, marinated in our sauce. Served with the choice of vegetable, french fries, potato salad or coleslaw

Teriyaki Steak Tips

$19.00

Generous portion, marinated in our sauce. Served with the choice of vegetable, french fries, potato salad or coleslaw

Turkey Tips

$18.00

Marinated turkey cooked to order

Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Honey Dijon or Original on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and French fries

NE Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

With homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo and French fries

Hot Pastrami and Swiss

$10.00

On a roll with French fries

Fish n Chips

$13.00

Deep-fried fish with French fries, tarter sauce, lemon and coleslaw

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Deep-fried fish with tarter sauce and lemon

Lobster Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Lobster meat with mayonnaise on the side

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$16.00

Red corned beef on top of cabbage with carrots, potatoes, turnip and beets

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Tomato Juice

$2.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00+

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Coffee

$2.85

Decaf Coffee

$2.85

Tea

$2.75

Decaf Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

XL Togo Coffee

$3.50

Tap Water

Kids Menu

1 Egg + Bacon, Saus, Toast

$3.50

1 Pancake w/Scrambled Egg

$3.50

Grilled Cheese + Fries

$3.50

Chicken Nuggets + Fries

$4.50

Half Turkey Sandwich + Fries

$3.50

Turkey Dinner

$4.75

Mac + Cheese

$3.50

Hot Dog + Fries

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Newcomb Farms Family Restaurant- where you are never to early for lunch or to late for breakfast

Website

Location

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton, MA 02186

Directions

Gallery
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image

