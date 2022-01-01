Go
Coop to Coast

Come in and enjoy!

1651 TX-332 Loop

Popular Items

FISH N CHIPS$13.00
3 PIECES OF CRISPY FRIED COD, SERVED WITH CURLY FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE AND KETCHUP
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
2 SHRIMP TACOS GRILLED OR FRIED TOPPED WITH COLESLAW, PICO, CILANTRO, SPICY SRIRACHA SAUCE SERVED WITH FRIES.
DRINK$3.25
12 MAINE ROOT FLAVORS PLUS SWEET TEA TO CHOOSE FROM
CHIPPY BLOWOUT$12.00
CHEESE FRIES LOADED WITH CHEESE, BACON, CHICKEN TENDER, PICKLES, RANCH, BALSAMIC GLAZE & CHIVES. SERVED WITH EXTRA SIDE OF RANCH
FRICKLES$8.00
FRIED PICKLES CHIPS WITH RANCH
WINGS$12.00
8 CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE. BUFFALO, SWEET CHILI, LEMON PEPPER, GARLIC PARMESAN. SERVED WITH RANCH.
1 SHRIMP TACO$5.00
Location

1651 TX-332 Loop

Liberty Hill TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
