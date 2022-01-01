Go
Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza & Craft Beer

228 Main St

Popular Items

Not So Traditional Margherita$19.00
Herb roasted tomatoes, bufala mozzarella, mozzarella blend, basil
Katahdin Mushroom Truffle Oil$22.00
Herb oil, herb & wine roasted mushrooms, mozzarella blend, arugula, truffle oil, shaved parmesan
Traditional Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing add anchovies (2.5)
Hearth Baked Pretzel$5.50
Your choice of unsalted or salted, honey mustard or beer cheese dip
Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Shredded chicken, red onion, red bell pepper, mozzarella blend, ranch drizzle, scallions
Maple Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, butternut squash, dried cranberries, apples, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
Sweet Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, caramelized onions, walnuts, roasted beets, honey balsamic vinaigrette
Obligatory Cheese$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella blend
Sweet Chicken Fig$23.00
Rosemary roasted pulled chicken, fig-mascarpone puree base, figs, mozzarella blend, balsamic-fig reduction drizzle
Smoked Pepperoni$21.00
Red sauce, mozzarella blend, smoked pepperoni
Location

Ogunquit ME

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
