Barnacle Billy's Etc. 50 Perkins Cove Rd

50 Perkins Cove Rd

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Melted cheese served between two buns

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

6 oz piece of chicken served with lettuce & tomato

Crabmeat Roll

$25.00

Fresh picked crab meat mixed with a lightly spiced mayonnaise in a grilled frankfurt roll

Food

Apps

Cup Clam Chowder

$10.50

Our own home made Maine style

Bowl Clam Chowder

$16.00

Our own home made Maine style

Cup Fish Chowder

$10.50

Made with fresh chunks of Haddock

Bowl Fish Chowder

$16.00

Made with fresh chunks of Haddock

Gazpacho

$12.00

Made in house with fresh ingredients, served chilled

Hummus plate

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.50+

Jumbo shrimp served snapping fresh & cold

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Lightly fried bread & butter pickle chips with your choice of sauce

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Lightly fried, served with choice of three dipping sauces: spicy thai, marinara, & remoulade

Fried Clam App

$23.00

Lightly fried, whole belly clams

Fried Chicken App

$11.95

Tender chunks of chicken

Fried Scallop App

$24.00

Fried Shrimp App

$15.50

Medium size shrimp, lightly fried

Onion Rings

$11.00

Fried onion rings

Garlic Bread

$7.00

French style garlic bread, lightly toasted

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$24.75

Broiled & served with maple syrup

Small Fry

$5.00

Large Fry

$9.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Coleslaw

$4.50

Our own coleslaw

Salad

Mixed Greens

$13.95

Mixed green salad with chopped veggies, your choice of dressing

Chicken Ceasar

$18.95

Fresh romaine salad with light house made dressing and chicken strips grilled to perfection

Mixed Greens with Lobster Salad

$42.95

Mixed green salad with chopped veggies and 4 oz of fresh lobster salad

Mixed Greens with Crabmeat Salad

$33.95

Mixed green salad with chopped veggies and 4 oz of fresh crabmeat salad

Mixed Greeens with Tuna Salad

$22.95

Mixed green salad with chopped veggies and 4 oz of fresh tuna salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce with in house made light dressing

Sandwiches and Rolls

Charbroiled Hamburger

$16.75

A half pound of our own ground sirloin, served with lettuce & tomato

Cheeseburger

$17.75

A half pound of our own ground sirloin, served with lettuce & tomato

BBQ Cheeseburger

$20.25

Our new cheeseburger seasoned with our special BBQ sauce and rub, served with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Veggie Burger

$16.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

6 oz piece of chicken served with lettuce & tomato

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

6 oz piece of fried chicken served with lettuce & tomato

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.95

6 oz piece of fried haddock served with lettuce & tomato

Fish & Chips

$15.75

6 oz of fried haddock served with fries

Chicken & Chips

$15.95

Tender chunks of chicken served with fires

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Melted cheese served between two buns

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Fresh picked lobster meat mixed with a lightly spiced mayonnaise in a grilled New England style frankfurt roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$34.00

Fresh chunks of lobster meat in hot butter, served in a grilled New England style roll

Tuna Roll

$14.00

Fresh tuna meat mixed with a lightly spiced mayonnaise in a grilled frankfurt roll

Crabmeat Roll

$25.00

Fresh picked crab meat mixed with a lightly spiced mayonnaise in a grilled frankfurt roll

Fried Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Lightly fried shrimp in a grilled frankfurt roll

Fried Scallop Roll

$26.50

Lightly fried scallops in a grilled frankfurt roll

Fried Clam Roll

$25.50

Lightly fried whole belly clams in a grilled frankfurt roll

Entrée

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$30.50

5 jumbo shrimp, butterflied & filled with homemade stuffing

Broiled Haddock

$31.50Out of stock

10 oz fresh filet broiled in white wine & butter

Charbroiled Swordfish Steak

$39.50

Our own thick portioned, AAA fresh, from center cut, charbroiled in lemon butter

Fried Chicken

$21.95

Two bonless chicken breasts, lightly fried

Fried Haddock

$25.95

Two 5 oz filets lightly fried

Fried Scallops

$38.50

Medium size fresh sea scallops lighly fried

Fried Shrimp

$26.50

Medium fresh shrimp, lightly fried

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$36.95

Sweet & tender native clams

Grilled Chicken

$21.50

Two 5 oz boneless breasts marinated and grilled

Lobster Pie

$39.00

Lobster Mac

$39.00

Natural Salmon Filet

$36.50

10 oz salmon filet topped with a scallion dijon ginger

Petite Tenderloin Filet

$39.50

7 oz tenderloin cut, charbroiled to perfection, jucy and tender

Lobster

1-1/2# Lobster

$44.00

Fresh caught boiled lobster, served with butter

1-3/4# Lobster

$54.00

Fresh caught boiled lobster, served with butter

2# Lobster

$65.00

Fresh caught boiled lobster, served with butter

Dessert

Blueberry Pie

$7.50

Homestyle pie, made fresh with Maine bluberries

Fudge Cake

$7.00

Rich chocolate fudgecake

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

Special florida recipie

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Poland Spring

$4.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Virgin Punch

$6.50

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Virgin Caesar

$8.00

Virgin Smashed Blue

$6.50

Virgin Smashed Strawb

$6.50

Rum Punch To Go

$12.50

Our famous Rum Punch with fresh pineapple and orange juice with a slug of rum. MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE ITEM OF FOOD

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a classic Maine meal in our pub, dining room, or outside patio.

Location

50 Perkins Cove Rd, Ogunquit, ME 03907

Directions

