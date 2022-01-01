Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nikanos Mediterranean Bar & Grille

293 Reviews

$$

173 Main

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Order Again

Popular Items

Dips & Spreads
Traditional Souvlaki
GYRO

COFFEE/TEA/MILK*

Kafé Nikanos*

$3.50

Kafé Nikanos - Decaf*

$3.50

Hot Tea*

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea*

$3.50

Milk*

$3.50

Chocolate Milk*

$3.50

Hot Cocoa*

$3.50Out of stock

Nikanos Cold Brew

$6.50

FOUNTAIN SODAS*

Club Soda

$3.50

Soda & Cran

$3.50

With A Lime

With A Lemon

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Pellegrino Liter

$10.00

Saratoga Still

$9.00

RedBull

$6.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Regatta Ginger Beer

$3.50

Fever Tree Diet Tonic

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

San Pellegrino 750

$6.50Out of stock

JUICE & MOCKTAILS*

CUSTOM MOCKTAIL*

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cold Pressed Watermelon

$6.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Nathalies Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple

$3.50

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$5.00

V8 Tomato Juice

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cucumber Watermelon Spritz

$6.50

Draft Beer*

Allagash White

$8.00

Seasonal Ale

$8.50

Maine Beer Lunch

$9.00

Bottled Beer*

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken Zero (NA)

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Peroni Azzurro Italiana

$6.00

Canned Beer*

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

North County Fire Starter

$6.00

Medusa Pilsner

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Partake IPA (N/A)

$6.00

Portland Pale Ale IPA

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Guiness Draught

$7.00

Dancing Madly Backwards

$8.00

Tubular IPA

$8.00

Wine By The Bottle*

BTL ZOE ROSE

$35.00

BTL Candoni Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Gruet Sparking Brut

$46.00

BTL Akakies Sparkling Rose

$59.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Champagne

$99.00

BOTTLE ODE DE PANO

$62.00

BTL Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Omnikron Retsina

$28.00

BTL Gaia Moschofilero

$32.00

BTL Candoni Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Vinho Verde

$35.00

BTL Zenato Verdicchio

$49.00

BTL J. Lohr Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay, Macon Villages

$40.00

BTL Critone Chardonnay / Sav Blanc

$37.00

BTL Gruner Oppenaur

$39.00

BTL Gaia Assyrtiko

$43.00

BTL Albarino

$42.00

BTL Amethystos Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Almyra Chardonnay

$51.00

BTL Atlantis Assyrtiko

$59.00

BTL Domaine Sigalas Assyrtiko

$79.00

BTL VOILA ASSYRTIKO

$32.00

BTL Pinot Nior - Nicolas

$28.00

BTL Confidencial

$28.00

BTL San Martin Zestos Old Vine Garnacha

$29.00

BTL Omnikron Agiorgiriko

$29.00

BTL Masciarelli Montepulciano

$32.00

BTL Lyrarakis Kotsifali

$36.00

BTL Torremoron Tempranilo

$35.00

BTL Col-di-Sasso Cab/Sangiovese

$35.00

BTL Argiolas Cannonau Rosso Constera

$41.00

BTL J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

BTL Thymiopoulos Xinomavro

$45.00

BTL Holloran Pinot Noir, Stafford Hill

$47.00

BTL Corinth Agiorgitiko - Nasiakos

$51.00

BTL Atlantis Mandilaria

$59.00

BTL Alpha Estate Axai Florina Syrah Xinomavro

$57.00

BTL Colepetrone Sagrantino di Montefalco

$60.00

BTL Roth Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

BTL Amethystos Cabernet / Merlot / Agiorgitiko

$71.00

BTL Porfyros - Spiropoulos

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Mercouri Estate Refosco / Marvodaphe

$71.00

BTL Marina Cvetic Montepulciano

$76.00

BTL Guido Porro Dolcetto D'Alba

$59.00

BTL Michele Chiarlo Moscato d'Asti Nivole

$25.00

BTL Patras Hillsides Mavrodaphne of Patras

$35.00

Specialty Cocktails

Hot Night

$13.00

Sweet Caroline

$11.00

Red

$10.00

Love Yourself Skinny Rita

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Diver's Rock

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Cherry Papouli

$11.00

Santorini Seaside

$13.00

Cretini

$13.00

Green

$11.00

Rumba

$11.00

The Aphrodite

$12.00

Yanikaze

$13.00

Mediterranean Mule

$11.00

The Medusa

$13.00

Margarita Special

$12.00

Mini Mosa

$8.00

Margagreeka

$12.00

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Greek Coffee (Tentoura)

$8.50

Italian Coffee (Frangelico)

$8.50

Spanish Coffee (Tia Maria)

$8.50

French Coffee (Benedictine)

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50+

Trojan Horse

$15.00

Sunday Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Apollo's Mimosa

$13.50

Nick's Seasonal Sangria Surprise

$12.00

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Citron

$9.50

Nikolai Vodka (well)

$8.50

Belvedere

$11.50

Black Fig

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.50

Ice Pik

$9.50

Ketel One

$11.00

Nikanos Blueberry Infused

$9.00

Stoli

$9.50

Stoli Orange

$9.50

Stoli Raz

$9.50

Stoli Vanilla

$9.50

Tito's

$11.00

Dad's Aspirin

$9.50

Donzi Razz

$8.00

LUNCH STARTERS*

Warm Olives

$8.50

Spanakopita

$12.00

Dips & Spreads

Dolmades

$10.00

Nikanos Fried Calamari

$14.50

Steamed Maine Mussels

$14.00

Crispy Ikarian Style Zucchini Wheels

$10.50

LUNCH SOUPS, SALADS, & BOWLS*

Avgolemono Soup

$10.00

Chilled Caesar Salad

$10.50

Watermelon Feta Salad

$12.95

Avocado and Feta Bowl

$12.95

Mediterranean Bowl

$12.50

Hummus and Loukaniko Bowl

$11.50

Greek Village Salad lunch*

$8.95+

LUNCH SANDWICHES*

GYRO

Mediterranean Steak Bomb

$15.95

Braised Lamb Sandwich

$23.00

Greek Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Aegean Fish Taco

$13.95+

LUNCH FLATBREADS*

Roasted Tomato Flatbread

$11.95

White Flatbread

$13.95

Spiced Lamb Flatbread

$16.95

Maine Lobster Flatbread

$29.95

LUNCH SIDES & EXTRAS*

SIDE Pita

$2.00

SIDE Tzatziki

$2.00

SIDE Lemon Tahini

$1.00

SIDE Orzo Salad

$4.50

SIDE Greek Fry

$6.00

Side Demi Salad

$3.50

SIDE Loukaniko Saussage

$4.50

LUNCH DESSERT*

Galaktoboureko

$8.50

Greek Rice Pudding

$9.00

Baklava

$9.95

Traditional Greek Donuts

$9.50

Never on a Sundae

$9.00

ICE CREAM*

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$9.00

DINNER SOUPS & SALADS

Avgolemono Soup

$10.00

Caesar a la Greque

$10.00

Greek Village Salad*

$8.95+

DINNER STARTERS

Oysters Onassis

$3.95Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Maine Mussels

$14.00

Keftedes

$12.00

Grilled Octopus

$25.95

Saganaki

$11.95

Warm Olives

$8.50

Spanakopita

$11.95

Eggplant Spread

$9.50Out of stock

Zucchini Wheels

$11.00

Dolmades

$10.00

Dips & Spreads

Fried Oysters

$15.00Out of stock

Greek Sampler

$19.95

DINNER MAINS

Traditional Souvlaki

Yiayia's Chicken

$25.95

Pastitsio

$23.95

Braised Lamb Shank

$47.00

Valerie's Shrimp

$29.95

Pasta Nikanos

$29.95

Lobster Athenian

$49.95

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$26.95

Psari Plaki

$31.95

Moussaka

$23.95

Catch of the Day

$38.00

Pork

$26.95

Pork Special

$29.95Out of stock

Mediterranean Sea Bass (Lavraki)

$33.95Out of stock

Stuffed Haddock

$34.95Out of stock

Seafood Linguini

$34.95Out of stock

Goat Bolognese

$31.00Out of stock

Linguini Special

$22.00Out of stock

Mixed Grill

$48.00Out of stock

Leg of Lamb

$33.95Out of stock

Rack Of Lamb

$39.95Out of stock

Tuna

$36.95Out of stock

Seafood Fettuccine

$34.95Out of stock

DINNER FLATBREADS

Roasted Tomato Flatbread

$11.95

White Flatbread

$13.95

Spiced Lamb Flatbread

$17.95

Maine Lobster Flatbread

$29.95

Seasonal Flatbread

$15.95Out of stock

DINNER SIDES & EXTRAS*

SIDE PITA

$2.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$2.00

SIDE LEMON TAHINI

$1.00

SIDE LEMON WEDGES

SIDE PARM CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE KASSERI CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE CRUMBLED FETA

$0.50

SIDE BLOCK OF FETA

$1.00

SIDE MARINARA

$0.50

Side Raw Vegetables

$2.00

Side Lemon Potatoes

$3.50

Side Greek Rice

$2.50

Side Mashed Potatoies

$2.50

Side Feta Mashed

$3.50

Side Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Side Steak Skewer

$10.00

Side Lamb Skewer

$12.50

Side Parm Cheese

$0.50

DINNER DESSERT*

Galaktoboureko

$8.50

Greek Rice Pudding

$9.00

Baklava

$9.95

Traditional Greek Donuts

$9.50

Never on a Sundae

$9.00

ICE CREAM*

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$9.00

Greek Cookies

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Bread Pud

$9.50

DINNER KIDZ MENU*

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.50
Sunday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Monday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Thursday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Friday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

Upbeat & modern, yet comfy restaurant serving Greek-Mediterranean style dishes. Full bar offers unique craft cocktails, along with an extensive collection of unusual Greek wine's and spirits. Discover a taste of the mediterranean, at Nikanos Ogunquit

Website

Location

173 Main, Ogunquit, ME 03907

Directions

