Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Provo

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

1200 North University Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

1200 North University Ave

Provo UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goodly Cookies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Batch Baked Goods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Award-Winning home-made Sweet Rolls, Cookies, and Ice Cream Sandwiches!

Tandoor Provo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston