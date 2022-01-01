Go
Cow Bar – A handcrafted artisan burger joint. CowBar prides itself in producing a unique take on the old standard burger with Hand Cut Fries and All Beef Hotdogs.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

411 W. Morgan Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Small$3.00
1.5 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt
Classic Cheeseburger$9.00
8oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and CowBar Sauce
Pepsi$2.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Cheerwine, Mt. Dew, Pink Lemonade, Mist Twist, and Root Beer
Truffle Large$7.00
3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, truffle shaving, truffle aioli
Truffle Burger$13.00
8oz Burger with Carmelized Onions, Gouda Cheese, Truffle aioli
Original Large$5.00
3 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt
Quad Stack$13.00
1 LB Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Bacon and CowBar Sauce
Italian Large$6.00
3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, garlic, rosemary, and parmesan cheese
Italian Small$4.00
1.5 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, garlic, rosemary, and parmesan cheese
Nuclear Burger$10.00
8oz Burger with PepperJack Cheese, Sriracha Ketchup, CowBar Hotsauce, Jalepenos and Pickled Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

411 W. Morgan Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

