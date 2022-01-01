Craft Grill - Tomball

Go
At Craft Grill and Craft Grill Breakfast Club, we take the extra time and make our delicious menu items from scratch! Our hamburgers are ground in-house using Certified Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket and Ribeye. 21-Day Wet-Aged Steaks Hand-Cut in-house. Over 30 Sauces, Dressings and Gravies made from scratch in-house.

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110

Popular Items

Bama Balls$9.50
six deep-fried bacon Mac ‘n Cheese balls with a hint of Jalapeño, plated & drizzled with Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
The Dixie Chick$16.50
Spicy Fried Chicken sandwich, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, plus one side side
Smoked Beef Brisket Quesadilla$16.75
Slow-Smoked Certified Angus Brisket, Side Pico de Gallo, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Mississippi Come-Back Sauce, Pepper-Jack Cheese
Southern Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Beans, Diced Bell Peppers, Sweet Corn, Shredded Cheddar.
Kid Burger$8.00
Plain & Dry, unless otherwise requested, plus one side
Spring Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, plus one side
Waco Wedge$14.00
Chilled Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Halved Grape Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions, Capers, House-Made Balsamic-Vinaigrette with Herbs, Signature Pimento Cheese Deviled
Chicken Fried Chicken$17.00
Hand breaded & deep-fried Chicken, plus two sides
The Florida Keys Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Cilantro Sauce, plus two sides
The All American$14.00
Guest favorite! Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles & Spicy Brown Mustard (Mayonnaise available upon request). Your choice of American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss or Pepper-Jack Cheese, plus one side
Location

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110

TOMBALL TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
