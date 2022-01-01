Craft Grill - Tomball
At Craft Grill and Craft Grill Breakfast Club, we take the extra time and make our delicious menu items from scratch! Our hamburgers are ground in-house using Certified Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket and Ribeye. 21-Day Wet-Aged Steaks Hand-Cut in-house. Over 30 Sauces, Dressings and Gravies made from scratch in-house.
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110
Popular Items
Location
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110
TOMBALL TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Welcome to Craft Grill & Craft Grill Breakfast Club!
The Empty Glass
Come on in and enjoy!
Skeeters Dogs and Desserts
Come in and enjoy!
Main Street Crossing
Up close concerts. Where music is the magic.