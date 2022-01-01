Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Classy Cork 22916 Kuykendahl Road, Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

Kuykendahl Rd

Suite 100

Spring, TX 77389

Tasting Tuesday Specials

Blind Wine Tasting- Red Wine

$15.00

Bline Wine Tasting- White Wine

$15.00

Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing

$20.00

Wine & Cheese Pairing

$25.00

Private Events

Rental Fee (per hour)

$150.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
We are a friendly neighborhood wine bar and shop offering 60 varieties of boutique wines, local craft beers, and bar bites.

Kuykendahl Rd, Suite 100, Spring, TX 77389

