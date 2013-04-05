Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Zanti Cucina Italiana

10000 Research Forest Drive

Magnolia, TX 77354

Popular Items

SPAGHETTI MEATBALL
PIZZA MARGHERITA
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

STARTERS

ARANCINI

$15.00

Crispy risotto balls, fontina cheese and spicy arrabbiata sauce.

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.00Out of stock

Crispy calamari, spicy arrabbiata sauce and garlic aioli.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$14.00

Pomodoro sauce and melted fresh mozzarella.

BURRATA PUGLIESE

$16.00

Arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and grilled rustic bread.

CHARCUTERIE

$25.00

Prosciutto, smoked speck, salame golfetta, truffle stracciatella, fontina and gorgonzola cheese, honeycomb, marcona almonds, grilled Pugliese bread and homemade marinated olives.

ROASTED MEATBALLS

$17.00

Parmesan cheese, pomodoro sauce, basil and grilled rustic bread.

ZANTI ARTICHOKE

$16.00

Grilled roman style artichoke, sun-dried tomato, crispy pancetta, stracciatella cheese and white wine sauce.

MEDITERRANEAN HUMMUS

$13.00

Homemade chickpea spread, dried mushroom powder, Kalamata and Cerignola olives, mint and extra virgin olive oil. Served with traditional Sardinian carasau bread.

SALADS

CAPRESE

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, heirloom tomato, homemade pesto and fresh basil.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and homemade Caesar dressing.

SPINACH

$14.00

Grilled pear, fried cream cheese balls, crispy pancetta, dried cranberries and citrus balsamic vinaigrette.

ARTICHOKE AND ROASTED BEET

$15.00

Goat cheese mousse, oregano vinaigrette and crispy quinoa.

TUNA, QUINOA & FARRO

$19.00

Organic mix of quinoa and farro marinated with mediterranean lemon, red and yellow bell pepper, lavender, celery, heirloom cherry tomatoes, watermelon radish and cucumber.

PIZZA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA PROSCIUTTO

$20.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula and parmesan cheese.

PIZZA NAPOLETAN PORK

$21.00

Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, salami, oregano and basil.

PIZZA QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$18.00

Mozzarella, fontina, burrata and blue cheese.

PIZZA CAPRICCIOSA

$18.00

Artichoke, mushroom, mozzarella, rosemary ham and black olives.

PIZZA THE STEFANO

$20.00

Truffle burrata cheese, mozarella, mushroom cream and smoked speck.

PIZZA DIAVOLA

$18.00

Mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil, salame piccante and peperoncino.

PIZZA VEGETARIAN

$18.00

Mushroom, zucchini, asparagus, mozarella, roasted red pepper, arugula, artichoke, oregano and mozzarella.

PIZZA PEPPERONI

$18.00

Mozzarella and pepperoni.

PASTA

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$22.00

Oldest traditional lasagna recipe from Bologna, Italy.

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Tagliatelle, parmesan cheese and bolognese sauce.

PAPPARDELLE AL RAGÚ DI OSSOBUCO

$27.00

Pappardelle tricolor, saffron and veal ossobuco sauce.

SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$20.00

Slow-cooked meatballs, tomato sauce and basil.

SPAGUETTI CARBONARA

$19.00

Crispy pancetta, egg, parmesan cheese and fresh black pepper.

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$21.00

Chef’s mushrooms selection mix, parmesan cheese and spicy Italian sausage.

TRUFFLE & CHEESE RAVIOLI

$24.00

Kasseri and fontina chesse ravioli in parmesan truffle sauce.

TAGLIATELLE ARTICHOKE

$19.00

Tagliatelle, pancetta, white wine, olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes and stracciatella cheese.

BEEF RAVIOLI

$23.00

Sage braised beef sauce and wine with parmesan cheese.

GNOCCHI MUSHROOMS

$21.00

Chef’s mushrooms selection mix and white wine parmesan cream sauce.

TAGLIOLINI PESTO E BURRATA

$18.00

Homemade fresh basil pesto and stracciatella burrata cheese.

ENTREES

TUSCAN BEEF FILET

$48.00

Bacon, fontina cheese, crispy potatoes, baby carrots, rosemary and red wine mushroom sauce.

RIB EYE TAGLIATA

$49.00

Arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy potatoes and spicy mustard sauce on the side.

BRAISED LAMB OSSOBUCO

$42.00

Slow cooked 12 hour lamb shank with saffron risotto.

CHICKEN PICCATA

$26.00

White wine lemon butter sauce, capers, sautéed spinach and sage polenta.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$28.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, spicy arrabbiata sauce, mozzarella and tagliatelle pasta with parmesan cheese sauce.

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON

$34.00

Lemon butter caper sauce and broccolini.

HALIBUT ALLA SARDA

$42.00

Sautéed fregola, gremolata, red pepper, zucchini, thyme and extra virgin olive oil.

LAMB T-BONE & CHOPS

$52.00

Grilled lamb T-Bone and two lamb chops, mint and peas sauce, sautéed seasonal mushrooms, roasted red peppers and crispy brussels sprouts.

GRILL

GRILL BEEF FILET (8oz)

$48.00

8 oz. filet, served with crispy potatoes and broccolini.

GRILL RIB EYE (14oz)

$49.00

14 oz. served with crispy potatoes and broccolini.

GRILL CHICKEN (8oz)

$25.00

8 oz. served with crispy potatoes and broccolini.

GRILL SALMON (8oz)

$34.00

8 oz. filet, served with crispy potatoes and broccolini.

SIDES

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUT

$8.00

Fried brussels sprout with Italian saba balsamic vinegar.

SIDE BROCCOLINI

$9.00

Parmigiano cheese and grilled lemon.

SIDE GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$9.00
SIDE CRISPY POTATOES

$8.00
SIDE SAGE POLENTA & SEASONAL MUSHROOMS

$10.00
SIDE GREEN BEANS

$8.00

Roasted garlic and crispy prosciutto.

KIDS

KIDS THINLY POUNDED BEEF FILET

$10.00

Includes french-fries or steamed broccolini.

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Includes french-fries or steamed broccolini.

KIDS PIZZA PEPPERONI

$10.00
KIDS PIZZA CHEESE

$10.00
KIDS PASTA PENNE

$10.00

Includes french-fries or steamed broccolini.

KIDS PASTA SPAGHETTI & MB

$10.00

Choice of pomodoro, alfredo, meatballs or burro fuso.

KIDS PASTA MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

Choice of pomodoro, alfredo, meatballs or burro fuso.

DESSERT

TRADITIONAL PIEMONTE TIRAMISÚ

$11.00
BOMBOLONI

$10.00

Italian donut holes on a bed of Nutella cream and chocolate sauce.

1 LITER SORBET LEMON

$20.00

1 LITER GELATO VANILLA

$20.00

1 LITER GELATO CHOCOLATE

$20.00

1 LITER GELATO CINNAMON

$20.00

1 LITER GELATO GIANDUIOTTO

$20.00

1 LITER GELATO BERRIES

$20.00

1 LITER GELATO CHERRY MASCARPONE

$20.00

COCKTAILS TO GO

DOUBLE D

$12.00

Jalapeño-infused tequila, honey and fresh lemon juice.

THE BRAMBLE

$11.00

Tanqueray, Crème de Mûre, simple syrup and lemon juice.

MARGARITA ITALIANA

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado, Cointreau, Disaronno Amaretto, lime and simple syrup.

WESTGATE SANGRIA

$10.00

Cabernet, brandy, Peach liqueur, strawberries and oranges.

THE G

$12.00

Jalapeño infused tequila, Cointreau, mango purèe and fresh lime juice.

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

Aperol, Prosecco and orange slice.

NEGRONI

$11.00

Tanqueray, Campari and Antica Carpano.

CARAJILLO

$11.00

Licor 43 and espresso on the rocks.

WINES TO GO

BTL RUGGERI VALDOBBIADENE

$49.00

BTL LOUIS ROEDERER BRUT

$96.00

BTL BERTANI VELANTE

$42.00

BTL CECCHI

$52.00

BTL POGGIO AI GINEPRI

$52.00

BTL MUSITA

$42.00

BTL TERRE MORE

$56.00

BTL FINCA ALLENDE

$58.00

BTL FEUDI SAN GREGORIO GRECO DI TUFO

$54.00

BTL LINCOURT

$62.00

BTL BASSERMANN JORDAN

$48.00

BTL VENICA FRIULANO

$52.00

Hours:
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Zanti will present authentic Italian cuisine in a high-end casual atmosphere. Contemporary décor will combine with a charming outdoor patio, bar lounge area, pizza station and lively dining room. Handmade pasta, prepared daily in our kitchen, and our gleaming brick oven, in which we will bake pizza and select main dishes, will add to the unique vibrancy of Zanti. It is a place to feel yourself among friends and enjoy the beauty of the Italian experience. "Transforming Ingredients Into An Experience" S.P.

10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia, TX 77354

